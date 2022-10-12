Elden Ring Controller Not Working? Try These Fixes

Most players would describe Elden Rings as a masterpiece in worldbuilding, gameplay, and difficulty. Its performance doesn’t quite match the experience, though it has issues. For example, how to fix Elden Ring Controller not working?

Elden Ring debuted for Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, and Windows PC. The latter platform is perhaps the one with the most issues.

In particular, the controller not working error is something you would face on Steam. It’s easier to fix, though, as it mostly relates to wrong configurations or incompatibility issues. Other errors, such as the dreaded black screen or network errors, are less friendly.

Elden Ring Controller Not Working Causes

Elden Ring has no issues, controller-wise, on consoles. On PC, you may find that playing the game with a controller may render the peripheral useless. That happens regardless of which controller you’re using.

You should know these errors are affecting the game and that other players are experiencing something similar. In other words, there’s probably nothing wrong with your PC.

We’re facing a newer error, so we don’t fully understand the causes yet. The users also don’t understand the causes yet.

Even so, we’ve compiled a series of possible causes we’ve found online: The game files are corrupted on Steam.

The Steam Overlay is preventing the controller from working.

You have not enabled controller support on Steam, or you have wrong configurations on the launcher.

You’re using third-party software that’s causing issues.

Your Windows or your GPU drivers are not up to date. This may be causing incompatibility issues and bugs.

How to Fix Elden Ring Controller Not Working?

We’re going through a series of quick and easy fixes. You can try them one by one until you find a working solution.

Remember that we’re dealing with Elden Ring for Steam on Windows 10 or 11 PCs. Also, we’re working under the consideration that other games work fine on your PC; it’s Elden Ring, the one with issues. If not, you may want to check additional fixes for using controllers on Steam.

Update Windows

Because Elden Ring is a new game, perhaps Windows needs to download drivers to make it work without issues. So, we’re updating Windows 10 or 11:

Click on the Windows icon and type “Windows update” on the search bar. Click on Windows Update settings.

Click “Check for Updates.” If there’s an update, select it. Alternatively, select “Download and install.”



Windows will do it in the background if you select to download an update. Once it finishes, you will need to restart the system to install the new files.

Update the GPU Drivers

Similarly, you can update the GPU drivers to solve potential incompatibility issues.

The first method is through the Device Manager. Here’re the steps:

Click on the Windows icon and type “device manager” on the search bar. Open the Device Manager. Click on Display Adapters to expand the bracket.

Right-click on your GPU. It’s either an Nvidia or an AMD GPU, and it’s at the top of the list. Select Update Drivers.

Select Search automatically for drivers. If a driver is available, it will download and install it.



The second method to update the graphics drivers is through the proprietary software of your graphic card:

Enable Controller Support on Steam

The next step is enabling controller support on Steam and selecting the proper settings so your peripheral works. This option is in case you use a controller rather than your keyboard and mouse.

Here are the steps to follow:

Type “Steam” on the Windows search bar, right-click its icon, and select “Run as administrator” Find the two arrows icon on the top. That’s the Big Picture mode. Click it.

Click on Settings.

Select “Controller settings.“ Check the boxes of the controller you’re using. It will allow Steam to download the drivers it needs.



Some users suggest enabling Generic Gamepad Configuration on top of the type of controller you’re using. We recommend you do that as well.

Afterward, Steam will download and install the driver and reset it.

Additionally, you should disable the Steam Input Per-Game Setting. It could be shutting off your controller and forcing you to play with the keyboard.

Go back to the Big Picture mode. Go to the Library tab.

Select Installed on the left-side panel.

Select Elden Ring and then click on Manage Game Options. Select Control Options. Go to Steam Input Per-Game Setting and select Force-Off.

Save the changes by clicking OK.

Disconnect the Keyboard and Mouse

If you’re playing on a controller, it’s best to disconnect the keyboard and mouse while you play with the controller. If you’re using a keypad with the controller, disconnect the keypad as well.

We’ve seen keeping both types of peripherals connected is causing issues for Elden Ring.

Verify the Files on Steam

Before closing Steam, you should verify Elden Ring with its tools. That will check for corruption and fix damaged files.

Open Steam. Go to Library. Right-click Elden Ring and go to Properties.

Select Local Files. Click on “Verify Integrity of game files.”

Wait for the process to finish.

Disable the Steam Overlay

Back on Steam, another way to fix Elden Ring controllers not working is by disabling the Steam overlay.

Open Steam. Go to the Library. Right-click Elden Ring and select Properties.

Select General. Disable “Enable Steam Overlay while in-game.”



Uninstall the Vjoy Software

The next recommendation is to delete the “Vjoy software.” Vjoy is a program that allows you to create a virtual joystick but causes problems with Elden Ring.

You’d be better off playing with a mouse and keyboard or playing via Steam’s native support for Xbox or PS4/PS5 controllers.

So, if you have Vjoy on your PC, uninstall it.

Disable Third-party Controller Software

Similarly, you should disable any third-party software you might be using to customize or configure a controller PS4, PS5, or Xbox controller. That includes DS4Windows, you don’t need it for Steam.

Disconnect Other Bluetooth Devices

Lastly, it would help to disconnect other Bluetooth devices while playing Elden Ring.

In fact, you should turn off Bluetooth altogether. If you’re Bluetooth devices, connect them to your PC via USB cables instead.

Otherwise, skip this step.

