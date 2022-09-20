Email Not Working on Your Phone? 10 Ways to Fix it

Email provides users the comfort of getting their work-related and various other updates on their devices. It is possible that these email services may run into several issues like app crashing or email not sending/receiving.

The issues related to email not working occurs because of common reasons such as invalid login details and wrong receipts address. Luckily, the methods to fix this issue are easy and require no special attention.

Why Isn’t My Email Working?

Some of the probable reasons why your email isn’t working are listed below: Internet connection issue

Mismatched login credentials

Malicious cache files

Misconfigured email settings

Device is running out of space

Outdated OS of your phone

Mail is stored in the Spam or Junk folder

The email service provider’s server may be down.

The receiver’s mailbox may be full

How Do I Fix My Email Not Working?

When you encounter the email not working problem, first you need to check your login credentials and make sure you enter the correct one. Likely, when your email is not sent, check the recipient’s email address and rectify it if incorrect. Also, you can check the Spam or Junk folder if you are not receiving the email.

For other issues, below is a detailed guide to help you get on with your email.

Close the Email App and Re-open it

One of the primary things you can try to resolve the issue is to quit the email application and open it after a while. There may be some minor glitch in the application obstructing its functionality. Also, various applications running in the background can overload your device and cause this issue.

Double-press the home button or swipe the screen from the bottom while using the email application. Swipe the application upwards to close it.

Likely, you can also do the same with other applications running in the background. After a minute or so, open the email application.

Check the Phone’s Internet Connection

Many issues related to email not working is a result of the unstable internet connection. The email application needs strong internet connectivity to communicate with its server and run on the phone. But, if your phone cannot establish a proper connection with the internet, it will obstruct the operation of the email application.

In such a scenario, you need to disconnect and re-connect your phone’s internet connection.

Swipe down the phone’s screen from the top to launch the Quick Settings panel. On iPhone, you need to either drag the screen down from the upper-right side or drag the screen up from the bottom. It will open the Action Control Center. Now, tap the Wi-Fi icon to turn it off.

After some time, turn the Wi-Fi On and open the email application.



Meanwhile, you can also use cellular data if your Wi-Fi connection is slow or not working properly. Turn off the Wi-Fi and tap the Cellular/ Mobile data icon from the Quick Settings panel/ Action Control Center. Also, you can restart the Wi-Fi router or power cycle the router.

Restart Your Phone

Restarting your phone is another option to resolve the issue. Many users prefer this option as it is easy and can be done in no time. Opting to restart the phone will help fix minor software glitches, refresh the RAM, and close all applications running in the background.

You can press the Power button on Android and tap the Restart option. iPhone users need to power off the phone and power it back on. The restarting process on iPhone varies as per the phone’s model.

Clear Out Some Space on Your Phone

It is also possible that your phone is running out of storage space, obstructing the proper working of the email application. It’s worth noting that the email application requires some storage space to send and receive emails on your phone. Likely, the email apps sometimes won’t open when the phone’s storage runs out.

Therefore, you can clear your phone’s storage by removing unused applications, unneeded files, photos, and videos. Likely, you can also back up your data into cloud storage and remove them from your phone.

Sign Out and Sign In Back Again

Many users have found that signing out and signing in again helps resolve the problem. To do so,

On Android (Gmail)

Open the Gmail application. Tap the small profile photo on the upper right area of the screen. Go with the Manage accounts on this device option.

Choose Remove from this device under your desired account on your iPhone. Android users need to select the account and select Remove account.

To add the account, you need to select the Add another account in the Manage accounts section.

Then, tap the email service and enter the login details.

On iOS (Apple Mail)

Go to iPhone’s settings menu. Locate and tap Mail. Choose Accounts and select the email account. Now, press the Delete Account option.

Next, select Delete from my iPhone to proceed. After that, tap the Add Account on the Accounts menu, select the email service, and follow the coinciding steps to add it back.

Clear Email’s Cache Data

The problem also arises when the cache data files of the email application become malicious. When you use any application over a longer span of time, the temporary files can collect corrupt data files making the application inoperable. In that case, you can clear the cache data from your phone.

Android

Go to the phone’s Settings menu. Choose Apps > App management/ See all apps.

Select the email application. Go with the Storage usage option. Now, tap Clear cache.



iPhone

Unfortunately, you cannot clear application cache data from your iPhone’s settings menu. You need to delete the application to clear the cache along with the application. Fear not; we will discuss the method to remove the email application later in the article.

Update the Email Application

Sometimes, the troublemaker can be the pending update of the email application. When you run the application on the older version, it is likely to get affected by bugs and other minor issues. So, updating the email application and getting a bug-free one is always great.

Android

Head to the Play Store. Tap the profile avatar at the beginning right of your screen. Select Manage apps and device > Updates Available.

Choose the email app and tap the Update button.

iPhone

Select App Store. Choose your profile icon. Scroll down and tap Update next to the email app.



Update the Phone’s OS

It’s worth remembering that outdated OS on your phone can hamper the working of the apps. When you don’t update the phone’s OS, you are leaving your phone unprotected from bugs. It also creates a situation of incompatibility with the app, as the new version of the app may not work properly on an older version of the phone’s OS.

You can carry out the steps below to update your phone.

Android

Go to the phone’s settings. Select System > System update. You can see System updates based on your phone. Press the Check for update option and follow the on-screen message.



iPhone

Select General in the Settings menu. Choose the Software Update option.

Press Download and install.

Input your PIN or Passcode. Then, go with the Install Now option.

Reset Your Phone’s Network Settings

Even after turning the Wi-Fi off and on, and using the cellular data, if the issue remains, it is likely to be a network-related issue. You can reset the network settings of your phone in that case. Doing so will help resolve connectivity issues; meanwhile, all your saved network settings will be erased and set back to the default state.

Android

Select System settings on the Settings menu. Tap Back up and reset. Now, choose Reset phone.

Tap Reset network settings.

Go with the Reset network settings option.

iPhone

Go to General settings from the Settings menu. Tap the Transfer or Reset iPhone option.

Then, press Reset > Reset Network Settings.

Now, select Reset Network Settings to proceed with your choice.

Uninstall and Reinstall the Email Application

If nothing works, the ultimate way to resolve the issue is to uninstall the email application and re-install it again. It will remove everything related to the application and will start a fresh batch on your phone.

Android

Since Gmail comes as an inbuilt application on most android devices, you cannot uninstall it. Instead, you can Uninstall its updates and try running the application.

Open Settings > Apps > App Management. Then, locate and tap on Gmail. Press the Three dots on the top-right side. Choose Uninstall updates.



iPhone