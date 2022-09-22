How to Fix ERR_CACHE_MISS Error on Google Chrome

ERR_CACHE_MISS is a common error in Google Chrome, which usually comes along with the Confirm Form Resubmission error. Many users have faced this error while browsing the internet, watching a video, or loading a page.

This particular error is mainly caused by problems in the cache system, errors in Chrome itself, or your network settings being misconfigured. However, as this error is almost always due to software errors, you can easily solve it yourself.

How to Fix ERR_CACHE_MISS on Google Chrome?

There are several ways to fix this particular error, depending on the cause of the issue. However, before you begin, reload the page you are browsing and restart your browser.

If you have experienced this issue only once or twice, a simple page reload will fix it. However, if you frequently encounter this error, you will need to do more than that.

Here are all the possible ways you can fix this cache miss error.

Update Chrome

While Chrome is a stable application, it can still have bugs and errors. These bugs could affect your browser cache memory and cause this specific error. In some cases, even minor glitches can corrupt your cache memory.

So, you should update your browser to the latest version, as developers usually push out bug fixes and security patches in newer updates.

In the Chrome browser, click on the vertical ellipses in the upper left. Navigate to Help > About Google Chrome.

Chrome will automatically search for updates. If there are any available, it will also download them. Tap on the Relaunch button to update your browser.



For android and ios devices, you can simply search for the browser’s update in your default app store and install from there.

Disable Extensions

Extensions are also known to cause a number of errors in Chrome, especially if they are poorly coded or interfere with each other. You can try disabling all your active extensions to see if it fixes the issue.

Open Chrome and select the menu option (three vertical dots) Tap on Settings and choose Extensions from the sidebar. Toggle off all of your extensions.



If this method does solve your issue, it was likely one of the extensions causing the error. You can re-enable them one by one to figure out which one was causing the error. Then, tap on the Remove button to uninstall it.

Clear Browsing Data

The cache miss error is usually caused by problems in your browser’s cache memory. So, you can delete your browsing data and cached memory to clear your browser of any corrupted data.

To determine if this issue is due to problematic caches, try using Chrome in incognito mode, which disables all cache and cookies. If you don’t run into this issue anymore, your browser cache is the problem.

Here’s how you can clear your browsing data:

Open the Chrome menu (⋮). Choose Settings from the option. Select Privacy and security from the left sidebar.

Tap on Clear browsing data and make sure Browsing history, Cookies and other site data, and Cached images and files are selected. Choose All time from the dropdown menu and click on Clear data.



Clearing browsing data in Chrome is the same in desktop and mobile versions.

Run Internet Connections Troubleshooter (Windows)

You can also face this Chrome error when you have internet connection issues. To fix it, you can run the Windows built-in troubleshooter.

Follow the steps below to run the Internet Connections troubleshooter:

Access Settings by pressing Windows + I shortcut key. Navigate to Update & Security > Troubleshoot. Click on Additional troubleshooters.

Choose Internet Connections and tap on Run the troubleshooter.



Reset Your Entire Network Settings

As the cache miss error also occurs due to errors in your network connection, misconfigured network settings can also be a big contributor to this issue. You can try resetting your network settings to fix this particular error.

Here’s how you can do it:

On Windows

Launch Settings from the start menu. Navigate to Network & internet > Advanced network settings.

Select Network reset and Reset now.

Click Yes on the dialog box.

On Android

Open Settings app. Navigate to General management > Reset > Reset network settings.

Tap on Reset settings.

Enter your current password or pin and press Reset.

On iOS

Launch Settings application. Navigate to General > Transfer or Reset device.

Click on Reset and select Reset Network Settings. Enter your password or pin and select Reset Network Settings again.



For mac computers, mac doesn’t provide any option for resetting your network setting. You can try to forget and reconnect your network again.

Reset Chrome Settings

If the above methods didn’t work for you, you could try resetting your Chrome settings to their default configuration. This will correct any errors or misconfigured settings in your browser and help solve the cache miss error.

Follow the steps below to perform this method:

On Desktop

In Chrome, launch Settings from the menu. Select Reset and clean up from the left sidebar. Click on Restore settings to their original defaults. Press on Reset Settings.



On Android

Launch Settings. Select the Apps setting and choose Chrome application. Tap on Storage and Manage Storage. Press on Clear All Data.



Note: You won’t be able to reset Chrome settings on iOS devices, as they don’t have any option for it.