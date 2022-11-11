10 Ways to Fix “Err_empty_response” Error

You may encounter several errors while surfing the internet. To uniquely identify each error, they are assigned an error code. Specifically, the code “Err_empty_repsonse” means that your browser is unable to establish a secure connection to the website you are trying to visit.

Several factors, such as faulty web browsers, misconfigured internet settings, and an unstable internet connection, can cause this issue. You can usually fix this problem simply by refreshing your browser. However, if the problem persists after a while, it may require additional troubleshooting. Here we have compiled a list of fixes to resolve the err_empty_repsonse issue.

What Causes Err_empty_response error?

As mentioned previously, multiple factors can cause the err_empty_reponse error. Some of the common reasons behind this issue are Server issues

Bad internet connections

Security software blocking the connections

Bugged extensions and add-ons

Corrupted cookies and cache

Misconfigured network settings

Browser issue

How to Fix Err_empty_response?

Before we move on to troubleshooting, you can try some preliminary fixes. Firstly, you must take a look at your internet connection. Check if you can access the website on other devices in addition to other browsers. Also, inspect if you can access the website while being connected to a different network.

Oftentimes, internet servers are taken down for maintenance and upgrades. In such cases, you would not be able to get a response from a website. You can also look at the website’s status via a down detector. You can also close the browser from the task manager to terminate the background processes.

Restart Your Router

Since this is a network issue, you should start with the router. The majority of network-related issues are solved by simply restarting your router. To do so, follow these steps:

Unplug the power cord from the router.

Wait for about 30 to 60 seconds. Plug the cord back in. Press the power button if your router has one.

Try Incognito Mode

When you use Google Chrome in private mode, all the browser’s third-party cookies, plugins, and extensions are disabled. You can use this method to verify whether the add-on caused the issue. Follow the steps to use incognito mode:

Open Google Chrome, then click on the three vertical dots icon at the top right corner.

Select New Incognito Window. You can also use the Ctrl +Shift + N shortcut to open a private window.



Run the Troubleshooter

Windows provides an inbuilt troubleshooter in the OS. You can use this feature to fix any underlying connection problem within the system. To run the troubleshooter, follow the given steps:

Press Windows + I to open Settings. Click on Updates & Security. For Windows 11, click on System.

Switch to the Troubleshoot tab. Click on Additional troubleshooters or Other Troubleshooters for Windows 11.

Run and follow the onscreen instructions for the following troubleshooter: Network Adapter

Incoming Connections

Internet Connections

Reboot your system upon running all the troubleshooters.

Delete Internet Security Software

Internet security software is developed to block all connections from a malicious website. However, there are also cases where the software can strike a website as a false positive and terminate all existing connections. It can also prevent your computer from making any connection to the website. You can either disable the software or uninstall it to fix it.

Disable Extensions

Some third-party extensions can alter your browser’s connectivity to the internet resulting in the Empty_response error. You should disable or delete the extension to resolve the issue. Deleting or disabling an extension is similar in all Chromium-based browsers, i.e., Google Chrome, Brave, Microsoft Edge, etc.

To disable/delete an extension in Chrome:

Click the three horizontal dots icon in the top right corner. Click on More tools. Select Extensions.

You can disable extensions with the toggle.

To remove the extensions, click on the Remove button, then confirm the prompt by clicking on Remove again.



Use Alternate DNS Servers

Sometimes, your computer won’t establish a secure internet connection due to faulty DNS servers. You can manually configure an alternate DNS server on your computer in such cases. The most common and secure DNS servers are Google and OpenDNS. Follow the given steps to configure your DNS servers.

Press the Windows + R keys to open the Run. Type ncpa.cpl on the text field and press Enter. Right-click the connection that you are currently using. Click on Properties.

Select Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4) Click on Properties.

Select the Use the following DNS server addresses radio button and type the following IP Address: Preferred DNS server: 8.8.8.8

8.8.8.8 Alternate DNS server: 8.8.4.4

Click on Ok.

Delete Browsing Data and Cache

Chrome stores parts of the website you visit as cache and cookies. They help to make your overall browsing experience better by improving performance. However, they can accumulate over time, causing conflicts within the browser. In such cases, you need to delete your cookies and caches.

Open Google Chrome. Click on the three vertical dot icons in the top right corner. Select Settings. Switch to Privacy and Security.

Click on Clear browsing data. You can also access this menu by pressing your keyboard’s Ctrl + Shift + Delete keys.

Change the Time Range to All Time. Tick all three checkboxes. Click on Clear data.



Reset Your Network

The err_empty_repsonse error can also occur due to misconfigured connection on your system. Resetting the network removes all the previously configured network connections and assigns new addresses to your system. To reset your network, follow the steps:

Press the Windows key and type in CMD. Right-click on the command prompt and select Run as administrator.

Click Yes on the prompt. Type the following commands and press enter in successions ipconfig /release

ipconfig /flushdns

ipconfig /renew



netsh winsock reset

netsh int ip reset

Close the command prompt and reboot your system.

Reset and Update Google Chrome

Google Chrome is susceptible to file corruption and errors. Instead of figuring out which file is causing the Empty_Response, you can reset all the files to their original configurations. You should also update the browser to keep up with all the latest bug fixes. To reset the browser, follow the givens steps:

Open Google Chrome. Click on the three vertical dots icon at the top right corner. Click on Settings. Switch to the Reset and Cleanup tab.

Select Restore settings to their original defaults.

Click on Reset Settings.



Usually, Google Chrome updates itself automatically. In rare cases where chrome cannot update itself, you can download and install it by visiting Google’s website or clicking on the pending Update button at the top right corner.

Reinstall Google Chrome

If resetting the browser did not fix the issue, you can try uninstalling and reinstalling the browser. Uninstalling ensures that all files are completely removed from your system so you can install the fresh version of the browser. Follow the given steps:

Press the Windows + R keys to open the Run. Type appwiz.cpl and press Enter. Right-click on Google Chrome and click on Uninstall.

Click Yes in the prompt Continue with the uninstallation wizard to remove chrome.

Now, follow these steps to install Google Chrome.