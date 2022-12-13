3 Ways to Fix ERR_FILE_NOT_FOUND Error on Chrome

The err_file_not_found error usually appears the most when you want to access a website or a page tab. This error message simply means that the directory or the files are missing.

Similarly, the file not found error also shows up in other programs, like PDF preview, Adobe, or other browsers. But it’s most prevalent with Chrome. Although the reasons for this error are not exactly clear, faulty extensions usually seem to be a recurring cause. So, there are a few ways to solve this error.

How to Fix err_file_not_found Error?

Disable/Remove Chrome Extensions

Since the error is mostly due to some suspicious extensions on your Chrome browser, the best option is to disable all your extensions. Here’s how you can do it:

Open Chrome and then click on the three-dotted menu from the top-right corner. From the drop-down menu, click on More Tools > Extensions. Doing so will show you all your extensions.

Now, simply switch the toggle next to an extension to turn it off. Continue doing this for other extensions as well.

Restart Chrome and reload the webpage and the page tab.

Similarly, you can also remove some possibly faulty extensions.

To check the credibility of the extensions, we recommend checking the details of the extension in the Chrome web store. Look for the ratings and reviews. Additionally, also check the owner or the developer details of the extension.

If an extension seems faulty, you can remove it in these ways:

Follow the above-mentioned steps to visit the Extensions page. On any extension, click on the Remove option.

In the pop-up option, click on Remove again to confirm.

Remove DefaultTabExtension

The err_file_not_found error is also commonly due to a specific program called DefaultTabExtension that comes with virus threats. You might unknowingly get this program on your PC while installing any software or clicking on ads. Malware-infected programs are capable of making unauthorized changes to your browser and can cause the file not found error.

So, one solution is to check if this program is on your computer and then remove it.

Open the Control Panel on your computer. From the list of items, click on Programs and Features. Next, look for the Default Tab. If you find it, hit right-click on it and click on Uninstall. If you see a new prompt on the screen, click on Yes and again select the Uninstall option. Open Chrome and go to Settings from the three dots in the top-right corner. On the left sidebar, click on Extensions and remove Default Tab. Now, you can visit the webpage again and see if the error is gone.

Manually Remove DefaultTabExtension from AppData

Deleting the DefaultTabExtension program from other methods, like Apps and Features or Chrome, doesn’t always work. The program data can remain on the PC and lead to the same error every time you launch Chrome. To get rid of this file, we’ll need to manually remove it from the AppData folder.

Press the Win + R keys to open the Run dialog box. Copy and paste the given path in the text field: %LOCALAPPDATA%\Google\Chrome\UserData\

Go to Default > Extensions folder. Look for a folder with a similar name to the error code. For example, we got an error with the code “ogccgbmabaphcakpiclgcnmcnimhokcj” and found a folder in the AppData with the same name. If you find a similar folder on your PC, delete it.

Restart your PC.

Reset Chrome Settings

Lastly, some incorrect settings can also be one of the causes behind the file not found error. So, you can try resetting Chrome settings.