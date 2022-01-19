Error Code 0x8007005 is commonly known as the “Access Denied” error. It primarily pops up when trying to install a Windows update. But there have been instances where this error was seen within other applications, such as the Microsoft Store.

The error essentially tells you that you don’t have the necessary permissions to perform a certain action. Unfortunately, you don’t get much information on what’s exactly wrong so you have to troubleshoot to find the issue yourself.

Why Does Error Code 0x80070005 Pop Up?

If you’re logged in with a standard account with limited or no admin privileges, Windows can restrict updates with Error Code 0x800070005 as only the administrator is allowed to make changes to the computer. This is often the most common reason behind this error.

If you’ve recently downloaded or installed a file and encountered the error afterwards, it could be infected with malware, causing Error Code 0x80070005 to pop out of nowhere.

How to Fix Error Code 0x80070005

Whatever caused the error, there are various ways to patch it up. Carefully follow along each step until you find a solution that works for you. But, before that, please back up your data immediately in a secure storage just to be safe.

Also,make sure you’ve gone through the basic troubleshooting steps of restarting your computer and disabling third-party internet security in order to circumvent the error.

Switch to an Administrator Account

You can simply log out of the standard user account and log in into the Admin account to install the Windows update.

Press Ctrl + Alt + Delete key simultaneously

key simultaneously Select the “Sign out” option.

On the login screen, select the admin account and log in. Try updating Windows from there and see if the issue persists.

To give yourself admin access, you must be logged into an admin account first. Then:

Press the Windows key

key Type “ Control Panel ” and open it

” and open it Click on “ User Accounts ”

” Click on User Accounts once again

once again Select your account and click “ Change your account type ”

” Select Administrator



Follow on-screen instructions to complete the change

You may need to input the admin’s password when changing your account type. Afterwards, restart your computer. Install the Windows update and Error Code 0x80070005 should now be fixed.

Run the Windows Update Troubleshooter

The Windows Update Troubleshooter is another built-in utility that runs through an extensive database of known issues to detect the problem and provide an adequate solution.

Press the Windows key

key Type “ troubleshoot ” and select “ Troubleshoot settings ”. It should be the first option.

” and select “ ”. It should be the first option. Select “ Windows Update ”

” Click on “ Run the troubleshooter ”



” Follow on-screen instructions to complete the process

You’ll need to grant administrator access for the repairs. After the repairs have been applied restart your computer and have a go at the update once again.

Check Windows Firewall Settings

Sometimes, strict Windows Firewall settings can interfere with Windows Update resulting in the Access Denied error. To ease them up:

Press the Windows key

key Search “ firewall ” and open “ Windows Defender Firewall ”

” and open “ ” Select “ Allow an app or feature through Windows Firewall ” on the left panel



” on the left panel Click “ Change setting ”

” Click “ Allow another app ”

” Click “ Browse ”

” Search for the “ svchost.exe ” executable and click “ Open ”



” executable and click “ ” Select “ Add ”

” Click OK to save the changes

Now, a new program called Host Process for Windows Services should appear on the exclusion list. This should alleviate Error Code 0x8007005.

Scan for Malware

Viruses can cause lots of issues behind the scenes, including interfering with Windows updates. Even without any apparent symptoms, you should always scan for malware just to stay on the safe side.

You can use any antivirus program you like or just stick with Windows Defender, for which:

Press the Windows key

key Type and search “ virus ”

” Click on the first option to open Windows Defender

Under Current threats , click “ Quick scan ”

, click “ ” Remove any quarantined files instantly and do not go for repairs, especially if the file is not particularly important

Note: If you are using Windows 7 or below, it is recommended that you use a third party antivirus program.

If you just recently installed a program and started encountering Error Code 0x80070005 afterwards, immediately delete that app and scan its root folder to spoof out any left-behind infected files.

To scan the root folder, just right-click on it and select “Scan with Windows Defender”. Follow on-screen instructions from there. Try to install the Windows update now to see if the error is fixed.

Change Permissions With SubInACL

SubInACL is a command-line tool from Microsoft that is used to maneuver security permissions in Windows. It can help you change permissions for various system files which can fix Error Code 0x80070005.

Download SubInAcl from Microsoft’s website and complete the installation following on-screen instructions. Then:

Open Notepad

Copy and paste the following into the notepad file:

@echo off subinacl /subkeyreg HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE /grant=administrators=f /grant=system=f subinacl /subkeyreg HKEY_CURRENT_USER /grant=administrators=f /grant=system=f subinacl /subkeyreg HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT /grant=administrators=f /grant=system=f subinacl /subdirectories %windir% /grant=administrators=f /grant=system=f @Echo - @Echo Done. @Echo - @pause

Click on “ File ”

” Click on “ Save as ”

” Type “ reset.cmd ” in the file name

” in the file name Select “Allfiles” in “Save as type” and save the file in an easily location place



Run the SFC Scan

System File Checker (SFC) Scan is a Windows utility that checks all system files on your computer to find, and then repair, any corrupt or damaged ones.

The scan runs on its own to identify issues and fixes them automatically; you just have to initiate it.

Press Windows key

key Type “ cmd ”

” Right-click on Command Prompt and select “ Run as Administrator ”

and select “ ” Type “ sfc /scannow ”

” Press Enter



The scan takes a while to complete so let it do its thing and restart the computer after it’s done. Check to see if the issue still persists.

Microsoft Office and Other Apps

If you’re encountering Error Code 0x8007005 outside of Windows Update in other apps, such as Microsoft Office, you need to similarly change permissions to fix the error. In Office, this error pops up when there’s an issue with the activation process. To fix this:

Press the Windows key

key Type “ regedit ” and press Enter, then click Yes , to open the Registry Editor

” and press then click , to open the Click on “ HKEY_USERS ” to expand it

” to expand it Right-click on “ S-1-5-20 ” and select “ Permissions ”



” and select “ ” Click “ Add ”

” Type the name of the user that is currently logged in

Click “ Check Names ” and then select “ OK ”

” and then select “ ” Now, click “ Advanced ”



” Select the user you just added and click “ Edit ”

” Check the “ Full control ” checkbox under “ Basic permissions ” and click “ OK ”

” checkbox under “ ” and click “ ” Select “ NETWORK SERVICE ” and click “ Edit ”

” and click “ ” Check the “ Full control ” checkbox under “ Basic permissions ” and click “ OK ”



” checkbox under “ ” and click “ ” Lastly, check “ Replace all child object permission entries with inheritable permission entries form this object ” checkbox in the bottom of the window and click “ OK ”

” checkbox in the bottom of the window and click “ ” Restart your computer

Try activating Office now. Make sure you have ample storage space, your device’s data and time settings are accurate, and you are running Office as an administrator.

As for any other app, you should have full control over the Packages folder in order to avoid Error Code 0x80070005.

Press Windows + R to open Run

to open Type C:\Users\YourName\AppData\Local – replace “YourName” with your actual username

– replace “YourName” with your actual username Find the “ Packages ” folder, Right-click on it and select “ Properties ”

” folder, Right-click on it and select “ ” Go the Security tab and select “ Advanced ”

tab and select “ ” Click “ Add ”

” Click “ Select a principal ”

” Click “ Object Types… ”

” Uncheck everything except “Users” and click “OK”

Refer to the last question in the FAQs below to see the solution for Windows/Microsoft Store.

FAQs

I Have Tried Everything but Error Code 0x80070005 Still Keeps Popping Up, What Should I Do?

If you don’t want to reset your PC, try resetting the Windows Update components. Microsoft also recommends performing a repair upgrade via an ISO file in this case. You can also try rebooting into Safe Mode to install the update, or the absolute last solution would be to back up your data and just perform a clean boot.

How Do I Reset My PC Without Losing My Data?

First, to reset your PC search “reset” in Start after pressing the Windows key. Select the “Reset this PC” option. Click “Get Started” and follow the on-screen instructions from there.

You will be asked what type of reset you want to do before, select “Keep my files”. However, keep in mind some data might still get lost in the process.

How to Fix Error Code 0x80070005 in Microsoft Store?

Reset the Microsoft Store settings. Go to Microsoft Store > Applications and Features > Advanced Settings > Reset. Ensure that your time zone and date is accurate and there is ample storage space available.

You can try running the Windows Troubleshooter in case nothing else works.