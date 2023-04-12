How to Fix Error Code 0x80070490

The 0x80070490 error usually occurs whenever the corresponding process fails to find a necessary element. So if you access the relevant logs, you will see the records of “Could not find” or “Element not found” along with the error.

You can encounter it in different situations along with additional error messages. Here, we include the solutions for the most common scenarios of this error—windows update, Mail app, and SCCM Task Sequence error.

How to Fix Windows Update/Upgrade error 0x80070490?

If you encounter this error while updating your Windows system, it usually indicates that the process could not find a necessary component to complete the update.

It can be any element, so the best solution is to run the troubleshooter or reset the Windows Update process altogether.

Run Update Troubleshooter

Windows provides a dedicated program—Windows Update troubleshooter—to look for possible Windows update errors and automatically resolve them. If some issues with the update service or system files are causing any problems, the troubleshooter will fix them.

Press the Windows key + R to open Run. Type ms-settings:troubleshoot and click OK to open Troubleshoot Settings. Go to Other troubleshooters. Click on Run next to Windows Update.

Follow the on-screen instructions.

Reset Windows Update Components

Another method you can try is to completely reset the Windows update components to get a fresh start on the update process. It will delete all cached and downloaded update data, reset the services necessary for the update and re-register some necessary DLL files.

This way, any issues with these components will get resolved, and you can reattempt the update from scratch.

Open Run. Type notepad and press Enter to open the Notepad text editor. Copy the following into the text editor.

net stop appidsvc net stop bits net stop cryptsvc net stop wuauserv Del "%ALLUSERSPROFILE%\Application Data\Microsoft\Network\Downloader\qmgr*.dat" Del "%ALLUSERSPROFILE%\Microsoft\Network\Downloader\qmgr*.dat" Ren %Systemroot%\SoftwareDistribution\DataStore DataStore.bak Ren %Systemroot%\SoftwareDistribution\Download Download.bak Ren %Systemroot%\System32\catroot2 catroot2.bak regsvr32 wuapi.dll regsvr32 wuaueng.dll regsvr32 wucltui.dll regsvr32 wups.dll regsvr32 qmgr.dll netsh winsock reset net start appidsvc net start bits net start cryptsvc net start wuauserv

Press Ctrl + Shift + S to save the notepad as another file. Set Save as type to All files and Filename to ResetWU.bat Set the file location to anywhere you want and click Save.

Open File Explorer by pressing Windows key + E and navigate to the saved file location. Right-click on ResetWU.bat and select Run as administrator.

Verify Device Drivers

If you encounter this error while upgrading your operating system, it usually indicates that an incompatible device driver is present in your system. In such cases, you need to troubleshoot these device driver issues.

Open Run. Type devmgmt.msc and click OK to open the Device Manager. Expand all the device categories and check if any driver contains some errors (yellow exclamation mark). If so, right-click on the device and select Update driver > Search automatically for drivers.

If you already have the latest driver, right-click on it and select Uninstall device > Uninstall. Then, select View on the menu bar and click Show hidden devices.

Right-click on all grayed-out devices and uninstall them as well. Right-click your computer (top on the list) or click on Action from the menu bar and select Scan for hardware changes.



How to Fix 0x80070490 Mail App Error?

If you are experiencing this issue while connecting to or adding an account to Mail (Mail and Calendar) app, it is because of errors within the Mail app itself. The error message shows “Try that again, Something went wrong” along with the Error code.

You need to repair/reset the app or update it to resolve the issue.

Repair or Reset the Mail App

You need to access the App Settings for the Mail app to be able to repair or reset it.

Press the Windows key + S to pop up the search bar. Type mail . Right-click on the Mail app and select App settings. Scroll down and select Repair.



If you still encounter the error, go through the same steps but select Reset > Reset this time.

Update the Mail App

Another solution is to update the Mail app through the Microsoft Store. It will resolve any potential bugs in your current Mail app version and allow you to add or connect to an account.

Open Microsoft Store. Search for and open the Mail app’s page (Mail and Calendar). Click on Update.

You can also go to the Library and then click the Update button next to Mail and Calendar if it is available.

How to Fix Task Sequence 0x80070490 Error?

Sometimes, you may encounter the 0x80070490 error during the System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM) Operating System Deployment process. It can actually happen because of different causes, with their correspondingly varied solutions.

Choose Proper Image

You will encounter this error if you try reimaging with an improper image. So, you need to specify the correct setting on the Deploy Task Sequence Editor,

Set the correct Image and Image Package while applying the Operating System.



and while applying the Operating System. Set the correct disk type (MBR or GPT) while partitioning a disk.

You may also need to remove or add certain volumes depending on the image, so be careful.

Set SATA Mode to AHCI

You may also encounter this issue if your SATA mode is not set to AHCI. In such cases, the Task Sequence can’t deploy the system image to the SATA drive, which will result in this error.

To change the SATA mode,

Restart or power up the computer. When you get to the device’s logo, press the BIOS key to get to the BIOS. I recommend hitting this key repeatedly to get the timing right. Then, search for SATA controller mode or a similar option. You may be able to find it inside the Advanced or Storage tabs. Set the option to AHCI.

Save the changes and exit the BIOS.

Change BIOS Boot Mode

You may also not be able to deploy the image of a GPT system to your drive if the boot mode is set to Legacy or BIOS. You need to change the boot mode to UEFI in this situation.

Boot into your BIOS. Search for Boot mode or a similar setting. Set it to UEFI instead of Legacy or BIOS.

Save changes and exit BIOS.

On the other hand, if you want to deploy an MBR system image but currently have UEFI boot mode, you can change it to the Legacy BIOS mode or enable CSM support.

Clean and Reformat the Drive

It is possible that the current format or contents of the drive are affecting the reimaging process. You can try erasing all contents or reformatting the drive to resolve such issues.

First, you need to enable support for Command Support Console in Windows Preinstallation Environment (WinPE) Open System Center Configuration Manager Console.

Go to Software Library > Operating Systems > Boot Images .

> > . Right-click on the relevant boot image and select Properties .

. Go to the Customization tab and check Enable command support .



tab and check . Follow the on-screen instructions. Then, boot into the WinPE and press F8 to launch Command Prompt. Type the following commands and press Enter after each to reformat the drive. diskpart

list vol

sel vol X

format fs=ntfs quick

Try deploying the image again. If you fail, return to the Command Prompt and enter the following command to completely erase the disk. diskpart

list disk

sel disk X (replace X with the disk number)

(replace X with the disk number) clean



Update Boot Image

If you encounter this error while converting BIOS to UEFI in Configuration Manager, it can happen because of two reasons:

The boot images you are using are not updated.

You manually modified the OSDinjection.xml file after 26th October 2016. So, the Boot image update didn’t update this file.

Here, you need to update the boot images.

Open the Configuration Manager Console and go to the Software Library workspace. Expand Operating Systems > Boot Images.

Rebuild the boot images and update the distribution points.

If you had modified the OSDinjection.xml file, open it again from inside Program Files\Microsoft Configuration Manager\bin\X64 .

After the entry for msvcr120.dll , and under <Architecture imgArch=”x64″> <FileList source=”SCCM”>, add the following lines:

<File name="msvcp140.dll"> <LocaleNeeded>false</LocaleNeeded> <Source>bin\x64</Source> <Destination>sms\bin\x64</Destination> </File> <File name="msvcp140_1.dll"> <LocaleNeeded>false</LocaleNeeded> <Source>bin\x64</Source> <Destination>sms\bin\x64</Destination> </File> <File name="msvcp140_2.dll"> <LocaleNeeded>false</LocaleNeeded> <Source>bin\x64</Source> <Destination>sms\bin\x64</Destination> </File> <File name="vcruntime140.dll"> <LocaleNeeded>false</LocaleNeeded> <Source>bin\x64</Source> <Destination>sms\bin\x64</Destination> </File> <File name="vcruntime140_1.dll"> <LocaleNeeded>false</LocaleNeeded> <Source>bin\x64</Source> <Destination>sms\bin\x64</Destination> </File>

Then, rebuild or update the boot images again.

How to Fix MiracastView Package 0x80070490 error?

If you upgrade a previous Windows 10 OS to version 1709, you may not be able to use the Remove-AppxPackage PowerShell command to remove MiracastView. Doing so will result in an error message that says, Failed with error 0x80070490 .

An upgrade bug is responsible for the issue, and you need to copy C:\Windows\MiracastView from a Windows 10 Version 1703 PC to your computer to be able to remove the app in this way.

How to Fix .NET Framework 3.5 0x80070490 Error?

The 0x80070490 error while trying to install .NET Framework 3.5 indicates that it couldn’t find the necessary files to install this feature. So, you can try manually installing it instead.