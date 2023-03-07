How to Resolve “Error Code: 409” in Browser

The HTTP standard has many status codes, including the 409 Error code, which stands for “Conflicting Request.” Simply put, it means that there is currently an exceeding amount of web requests for one file.



The 409 code is linked to network issues from the user side, meaning the problem arises when there are issues with your browser or settings or typos in the URL. There can be many factors blocking the connection with the server. Mostly, software or settings that are closely related to your network are more likely to cause this error.



For instance, faulty browser extensions, an outdated browser, antivirus software or VPN blocking websites, corrupted cache files, or incorrect browser settings are some of the causes.

Restart Router

Before going with the solutions, you can try some simple and quick fixes to resolve the 409 error code. For instance, reconnect to your Wi-Fi network. You can also reboot your router. Based on the model of your router, the power button may either be on the back or the front. To do so, follow these easy steps:

Unplug your router or press the Power button until it turns off.



button until it turns off. If you have an external modem, you can unplug or turn it off as well.

Let your router and modem rest for around 30 to 60 seconds.

to Then, plug in your router or turn it back on and also turn on the modem.

Try Incognito Mode

Your current browser has a lot of user data involved. Your data may include cache, cookies, extensions, history, and much more. At times, this data can conflict with the site or the server you want to access. As a result, you get the HTTP 409 error code. One quick way you can bypass this error is by using Incognito Mode.

Since this mode doesn’t have any user data, you can enter the same website and not have any issues. Different browsers can have their own steps to access the Incognito mode. If you use Chrome often, here’s how you can turn it on.

Go to the More option by clicking on the three dots in the top-right corner. Then, click on New Incognito Window.

Similarly, you can also use the keyboard shortcut CTRL + Shift + N. Now, visit the same website you tried earlier and see if it’s loading correctly.

If you’re a Firefox user, click on the three horizontal lines in the upper-right corner. Then, select the New Private window or press the keyboard shortcut CTRL + Shift + P.

Remove Browser Extensions or Add-Ons

If you have a ton of extensions or add-ons, they all can be taxing on your browser. This is because some extensions may have bugs or corrupt files. Additionally, some ad-blocking or security-related extensions can also interfere with other websites. So, along with the 409 error code, your browser may also lag.

Here’s an example to remove extensions on Chrome.

Go to the More option and then select More Tools. Click on Extensions. You can also enter chrome://extensions in the address bar. Choose any extension. If you don’t want to remove an extension, try disabling it temporarily. To do so, switch the blue toggle to turn it off.

Click on the Remove option to delete it. Again, click on Remove in the pop-up window. If you don’t want to remove all extensions, try deleting one and then checking if the website is working properly now. This way, you shall figure out if an extension is worth removing.

Then, restart your browser.

If you’re on Firefox, follow these steps:

Press CTRL + Shift + A to go to the Add-Ons and Themes page. Click on Extensions from the panel on the left.

Locate any extension and then click on the three dots. Select the Remove option. Again, click on Remove in the confirmation window to verify.



Clear Browser Cache

A browser cache is temporary data that is retained from your browsing activity so that your websites can load much faster. But, this same data can be detrimental to your browser as it can get corrupted over time. So when you try to access a website, your browser inputs information from the cache storage. But the corrupt files can interrupt the request and may ultimately lead to the 409 error code.

The ideal solution here is to clear the cache every now and then. If you’re using Chrome, here’s how you can do it:

Go to More and then Settings. Select Privacy and Security from the menu on the left. Click on Clear Browsing data.

A small pop-up window will appear where you can manually select what you want to delete. Also, click on Time Range and select a period from where you want to delete your browsing data.

Then, click on Clear Data. A verification message will not appear after you select the Clear option. So, select the Time Range wisely. Chrome will show a confirmation message that your browser data has been deleted.

Similarly, if you’re on Firefox, you can clear your browser cache in this manner:

Navigate to the More option and then select History.

Then, click on Clear Recent History.

You’ll see a new pop-up window where you can select items, like cache, cookies, and more. In the Time range to clear option, select a time period of your choice.

Click on OK.

Turn Off Antivirus or Windows Defender

When you use Antivirus software or Windows Defender, they can block and interrupt connections with certain websites to prevent any malicious attacks. Thus in such cases, you might get the 409 error code. So, turn off any antivirus software you have. To turn off Windows Defender, follow this method:

Note: Turning off the Windows Defender will put your computer at risk. So, enable it as soon as the problem is fixed.

Go to Windows Settings from the Start menu. Navigate to Privacy & Security > Windows Security.

Then, click on Virus & Threat Protection. Go to Manage Settings.

Turn off the toggle for Real-time Protection.

A pop-up will appear asking you to verify. Click on Yes.

Reset Browser Settings to Default

If you have changed a few network or security-related settings on your browser, it can also conflict with the network you’re trying to access. An optimal solution for it is to reset and restore all your settings to default. For example, you can reset settings on Chrome by following these steps:

Go to Chrome Settings. Navigate to Reset and Clean Up from the menu on the left. Select Restore Settings to their original defaults.

In the new window, click on Reset Settings.

Restart Chrome.

Meanwhile, you can reset Firefox to its default settings in this way:

Click on the three horizontal lines and go to Help. Select More troubleshooting information.

On the right, click on Refresh Firefox. Then, again click on Refresh Firefox in the confirmation window.

After the process is complete, Firefox will display a list of imported data. Click on Next.

Update Browser

If you haven’t updated your browser in a while, there might be compatibility issues between your browser and the server communications. Such issues can arise when your browser is not up to par as per the HTTP standards. So, it’s best to update your browser right away. If you often use Chrome, here’s how you can update it. The steps are likely similar on other browsers as well.