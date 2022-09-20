If your streaming device has a connectivity error, you will encounter an error message while using Disney Plus. You must have come across error code 42 with the “We’re sorry; we’re having trouble connecting you to the service.‘ message when attempting to play a video.

Since general causes like poor Wi-Fi signal can lead to this error, you can solve it with minor tweaks to your network settings. You can simply try connecting your device to a strong network.

So, in this article, we have compiled simple fixes to troubleshoot the error code 42 on Disney Plus.

What Causes Error Code 42 on Disney Plus?

You will encounter error code 42 on Disney Plus when your streaming device has an internet connectivity error. Here are the probable causes for this error. Unstable Internet Connection

Poor Wi-Fi signal

Enabled IPv6 network

Disney Plus Server down

How to Fix Error Code 42 on Disney Plus

After identifying the causes for error code 42, we have compiled the fixes to solve it below. But before you begin, you can try a general fix for the error, i.e., restarting the app. Closing the app completely and starting it again has proven to work for some users.

But, if you still error code even after restarting, you can check out the fixes given below.

Take Connection Speed Test and Power Cycle Router

Although your Wi-Fi signal is strong, it might not meet the requirement to stream Disney Plus. So, before you reboot the router, you can take an internet connection speed test on a web browser.

If the test shows a poor result, you can power cycle your Wi-Fi router to improve your internet connection. Rebooting the router will troubleshoot internet connectivity errors and increase internet connection speed. Thus, with an established network, your Disney Plus should work fine with no error code.

Check out the steps for it below.

Unplug your router or modem cable from the power source for 15-30 seconds

Then, plug in back and wait until it establishes a network

Try Connecting to a Strong Network

If your Wi-Fi network still shows a poor signal, you can try connecting to a strong network. You can check other available Wi-Fi networks having a strong signal and connect to them. Firstly, disconnect your current Wi-Fi from the Wi-Fi settings by forgetting the network. Then, try connecting again to another network.

Reset Network

If reconnecting to another strong network still does not solve the problem, you can reset your streaming device’s network settings. It will solve all network-related errors such as lagging network, Wi-Fi disconnecting, and VPN errors. You must note that when you reset the network on your device, cellular settings, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connection will be set to default settings.

After resetting the network, you can set up the connection again. Find out the steps for various below.

On Windows

Open Windows Settings from the Start Click on Network & Internet

Scroll down to the bottom and choose Advanced Network Settings

Under More Settings, select Network Reset

Click on Reset now and confirm your selection on the pop-up box

On Android

Open Settings Tap on General Management

Choose Reset > Reset Network Settings

Confirm by tapping on Reset Settings

On iOS

Go to Settings Choose General Tap on Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset

Select Reset Network Settings and confirm your selection on the pop-up



On Android TV

On your remote, tap the Source button Then, click on the Gear icon > General Choose Network Click on Reset Network Confirm by selecting Yes on the pop-up

Turn Off IPv6

If your Wi-Fi is connected to an IPv6 network, you will encounter error code 42 on Disney Plus. So, you can turn off the IPv6 network and connect to the IPv4 network instead. This should solve the error.

On Windows

Go to Control Panel Click on Network & Internet Choose Network and Sharing Center

On the left panel, open Change Adapter Settings

Highlight your currently connected Wi-Fi and right-click on it From the menu, choose Properties

Go to Networking Tab and uncheck the box for IPv6

Click on the box to check IPv4 Click on OK to confirm

On Mac

From Apple Menu Icon at the top-left, open System Preferences Choose Network

On Wi-Fi, click on the Lock icon and enter admin credentials At the bottom, click on Advanced

Select TCP/IP tab on the box Then, On Configure IPv6 drop-down menu, choose Link-local only

Select OK option to save changes

Note: Only a few mobile devices have the option to disable the IPv6 network. By default, your mobile network has IPv6 and IPv4 networks.

Check Disney Plus Server

You will also encounter Disney Plus error code 42 due to an internal server outage. So, you can check if the server is down from their official Twitter account. Although you cannot fix such internal errors on your own, we recommend you stay updated on them.

Contact Your Internet Service Provider

You can report the problem to your Internet Service Provider if you still encounter the error while using Disney Plus. You might need professional assistance to troubleshoot connectivity errors. You can also mention the fixes you have tried.

Contact Disney Plus Support

If your Internet Service provider claims that the Internet is fine, you should contact Disney Plus Support. There might be an issue with the app itself.