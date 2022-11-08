While accessing the My Stuff shows on Hulu, an error message like “We’re having trouble loading this right now” may appear on your screen. Additionally, along with the playback failure messages you also get error codes like 503, 504, or 500.

Well, such issues arise when there is a problem with the network connection. It may be a server issue on Hulu itself or connectivity issues on your router. As the error message suggests, trying out the app again should solve the issue, if it’s a minor glitch on the server side. Besides, we have identified all the probable fixes to troubleshoot the issue.

So, without further ado, let’s get started.

What Causes Error Code 503, 504, 500 on Hulu?

Each Hulu code determines the different error types. Along with the code, you must have seen messages too. So, first, let’s know what it means and why such an error occurs. Hulu error code 503: Service Unavailable

Hulu error code 504: Gateway Timeout

Hulu error code 500: Problem with an internal server. These issues may arise due to the following causes. Corrupted Cache

AdBlock

Faulty Extension

Firewall issues

App bugs

Hulu Server down

Disturbed WiFi Connection

Using VPN

Expired Subscription

How to Fix Error Code 503, 504, 500 on Hulu?

If minor glitches on your device lead to the error codes 503, 504, 500 on Hulu, force stopping app should fix it. When you force close an app, it will quit running programs in the background. So you can launch the app fresh again. However, if Hulu is still not working, the following fixes should troubleshoot the problem.

Check Server

An internal server issue could be why you keep getting error codes on your Hulu. So, you can check the status from their Twitter support account. If the server is down, you can keep up with their page to see if they have identified a fix for the problem.

Restart Router

Another cause for the Hulu error code 503, 504, 500 could be a slow Wi-Fi connection. You can check your device network status by running an internet speed test. In case your Wi-Fi does not meet the Hulu requirement, you should restart your Wi-Fi router. Here are the steps for it.

Turn off your streaming device. Then, disconnect the Router plug from the power source. Wait for about 15-20 seconds.

Plug In back and wait until your router connects fully. Now, turn on your streaming device and start using Hulu.

See Your Subscription Status

You will also encounter error when your Hulu subscription has expired. Therefore, you can check the billing date from the Account settings. If the plan has ended, you can renew it.

Here’s how you see your subscription status.

On a web browser, launch Hulu website. Sign in to your Account.

Go to the Profile icon. Choose Account.

Locate Upcoming Charges > View Charges.



Restart Device

Restarting the device is the general fix for solving the error. When you stream Hulu excessively, you will most likely encounter RAM issues. Thus, your system glitches randomly and may encounter such error codes.

You can simply reboot your Windows device from the Start menu. Similarly, if you use Mac, you can find the restart option on the Apple Menu.

You can follow the steps given below.

On Roku

Using the Home button, open Roku Home Screen. Choose the Settings menu.

Click on System.

Select System Restart.

To confirm, choose Restart.

On Firestick

Using the Home button, go to main screen. Hover over the Gear icon at the upper right. Open My Fire TV.

Choose Restart.

Again, pick the Restart option on the pop-up box.



Disconnect VPN

Are you using VPN to watch Hulu content? Hulu is available only in the US for streaming. So, if you attempt to bypass restrictions with a VPN, you might get an error when they identify it. You can disconnect it on your device and use the app again.

Clear Cache

The cache data used to load your app data quickly will impact negatively when you don’t refresh it more often. Such data becomes corrupt and leads to the Hulu app lagging. Therefore, you can clear it to enhance performance and solve the issue.

If you use a Roku device, follow this guide to clear the cache on your Roku. However, for other devices, you can check out the steps given below.

On Firestick

Open Settings. Click on Applications.

Go to Manage Installed Applications > Hulu.

Click on Clear Cache.

Choose Clear Data.

On Android

Launch Settings. Open Apps Menu.

Locate and select Hulu app. Choose Storage.

Tap Clear Cache.

On iPhone

Tap on Settings. Open General.

Choose iPhone Storage > Hulu.

Tap on Delete App.

Again, choose Delete App to confirm.

Download Hulu.

Note: There is no default option to clear cache on iPhone. Reinstalling the app will clear cache data.

On Browser

On Google Chrome, press the Ctrl + Shift + Del buttons together. Navigate to Advanced Tab.

Click on the box to check the Cached imaged and files option. Set the Time Range menu to All Time.

Choose Clear Data.



Update Hulu

You must always update the Hulu app with the latest release to make sure you get all the fixes and features. So, if bugs are causing the error, updating will instantly fix it. For users streaming Hulu on a smartphone or PC, you can perform an update from the App Store or Google Play Store.

However, if you use Hulu on your Firestick or Roku, find out the steps below.

On Roku

With the Home key on your Roku remote, launch Home Screen. Locate and highlight Hulu app. Then, press the Asterisk * key on remote for options menu. You should see the Hulu app version. If it is outdated, go back to Home screen and open Settings

Select System.

Click on Software update > Check Now.

Select OK.

On Firestick

From the Firestick Home screen, go to Find icon. Type in Hulu and enter.

Open the app for more detail. Then, choose Update button.



Disable Browser Extension

If you are streaming Hulu on a web browser, you will most likely get this error when there is a buggy extension, especially if you use an Adblocker to bypass ads on your Hulu. So, you can disable all browser extensions to fix the error. You can check out the steps given below.

On Chrome

On your web browser, navigate to the Extensions icon at the upper-right. Choose Manage Extensions.

You can slide the toggle Left for all extensions to disable it.



On Safari

While you are still on Safari browser, click on Safari on the top menu bar next to the Apple icon. Select Preferences.

On the dialogue box, go to Extensions menu. On the left panel, you can see list of Extensions. Uncheck all boxes disable it.



Disable Firewall

Although Firewalls are extremely helpful in guarding your computer against viruses, sometimes they can be problematic. It might flag third-party apps like Hulu as a risk and restrict internet access. Thus, it will block the Hulu program on your device, and you will encounter error code 503. 504, and 500.

You can disable the Firewall on your device temporarily and use Hulu to see if it works. Since the Hulu app is unavailable on Mac, you can find out the steps for Windows below.

Enter Windows + I key for Settings. On the left panel, click on Privacy & Security > Windows Security.

Choose Firewall & Network protection.

Now, select your network. Locate Microsoft Defender Firewall. Drag the slider Left to turn it off.



Note: Don’t forget to turn on the Windows Defender again after the process is complete.

Reinstall Hulu

For users streaming from the Hulu app, you can reinstall it on your devices if updating does not work. When you uninstall Hulu on your device, it will wipe out all app data. So, when you install it again, you can use the app from the beginning. It will troubleshoot app-related errors.

Report Customer Support

You can report the error code to customer support as a last resort. They might help you with fixes for troubleshooting the problem. Also, you could inform them about the fixes you’ve tried already.