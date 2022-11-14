How to Fix Error Code WS-37398-0? PlayStation Troubleshooter

The PlayStation Network is a critical component of the PlayStation ecosystem. So, you may be here because you can’t access it. How to fix error code WS-37388-0?

In particular, the WS-37388-0 error code occurs when you can’t access the PlayStation Network. It appears on the PS5 and the PS4 alike -it’s indifferent, as it’s mostly a server or account bug.

And, in most cases, it’s a server error, and there’s nothing to do. In other instances, bugs on your network or your console may damage your connection to the PSN services.

So, when you see it, you won’t be able to get online and use PlayStation’s online services. That includes multiplayer, PS Now, browsing the store or buying from the store.

PlayStation Error Code WS-37398-0 Causes

Network errors are perhaps the most frustrating issue you can find on consoles. That’s because the error is often out of your control, therefore, challenging to solve. The issue has been happening since April 2021. Users cannot play online, download games, manage their accounts, or open the PlayStation Store whenever this happens. The first time it happened, PlayStation fixed the error on their side. However, users have been reporting the error since last year. We’ve seen cases of in-house problems causing the error code. Therefore, let’s see the possible causes: The PSN server is down. Sony may take down the server for maintenance, which can last for hours. Also, rarely do the servers go down due to random errors.

There’s a random error on your PSN account, which is preventing the servers from connecting with your PlayStation. As you see, there’s nothing wrong with your PlayStation. Most probably, the only thing you’d need to do is wait until the error goes away.

How to Fix Error Code WS-37398-0?

If you check the server status and the servers are okay, you’ll need to continue the troubleshooting. The solutions are waiting for the PSN server to return or erasing and re-adding your account to the PlayStation.

Check PSN Server Status and Wait if You Must

Sony allows you to check the status of the PSN servers and see if they are down, up, or limited.

On your PC or smart device, open your web browser. Visit the PlayStation Network server status web page. Select your region on the drop-down menu. Select your custom region if you’re using a VPN, or customize your account on a different region.

If the servers are up, you will see a green check plus green dots. Otherwise, it’s having issues, which is why you can’t use PSN services.

Another way to check the server is by going to the DownDetector page. The site will clearly indicate if there’re any errors on the servers.

Lastly, you can check PlayStation’s Twitter account to know the latest issues and developments. If the servers are up, but you still get the problem, follow the step below.

Perform a Power Cycle

Let’s begin this step with a trusty power cycle to erase any potential bugs. It will help delete network errors on your PSN account.

Press and hold the console’s power button for five seconds to turn it off. Unplug all of its cables, as well as every peripheral. Leave the console unplugged for one minute at least. Plug back the console and turn it on.

Erase Your Account from PS4 or PS5

If power cycling the console did not yield the best result for you, it’s time to erase your account from the PS4 or the PS5. Here’re the steps you need to follow:

On PS4

Let’s also start by closing the games or apps you’re using:

Press the controller’s PS button if you’re playing a game or within an app. It will take you to the dashboard. Hover over to the app or game you were using. Press the controller’s Options button. Select the “Close,” “Close game,” or “Close application.”

Then, let’s erase your account.

Go to Settings . Select Login Settings. Select User management.

Select Delete user.

Select your user and press Delete.



On PS5

Let’s start by closing any game you might be using.

Press the PS button on your controller if you’re on a game or an app to get to the dashboard. Hover over the games or apps you’ve used lately or the one you were using. Press the Options button on the controller. Select the “Close Game.”



Afterward, follow these steps:

Return to the home screen. Select the gear icon at the top to go to Settings. Select Users and Accounts. Select Users. On the right side of the screen, you’ll see the users on your PS5. Press the trash icon to delete your user.

Re-Add Your Account to the Console

The last part of the troubleshooting is adding your account back to the console. Before following the steps, make sure you remember your password. If you don’t, you can check the last section of the article to recover your password.

On PS4

To log back into your account, here’re the steps:

Press the PS button. Select “Power” on the left. Select Switch User. Select “New User.” Select “Create a User.” Type your PSN credentials and confirm.

Lastly, you can verify that you’re using the correct account on the same Power menu:

Press the PS button on the controller. Go to Power. Select Switch User. Verify that you’re using your account.

On PS5

Go to Settings. Select Users and Accounts. Go to Users. On the right side of the screen, select “+Add user.” Select “Get started.” Type your PSN credentials.

Then, let’s check that you’re using the proper account.

Press the PS button on the controller. Select Profile on the bottom menu (it’s at the far right). Select Switch User.

Select your account.

Frequently Asked Questions

What if You Don’t Remember Your Password?

If you don’t remember your password, you can reset your credentials on Sony’s web page: