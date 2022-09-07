How to Fix Event Tracing Fatal on Windows

An Event Tracing Fatal error on your Windows computer might sound like a severe problem – and sometimes it is. This error has a few potential causes, some of which might require you to replace specific faulty hardware components. However, you can do many things before taking that action to ensure the problem isn’t related to corrupted software or outdated drivers.

What is Event Tracing Fatal?

An Event Tracing Fatal error sometimes appears with the blue screen of death so dreaded by Windows users. It lets you know something happened with your computer that caused an error so bad the computer couldn’t recover from it. Generally, your computer shuts down and reboots, and you take a crack at fixing it so that it doesn’t happen again.

Some common causes of this particular error:

Outdated Driver: Your device drivers are outdated or damaged. Drivers help the different parts of your computer communicate with the other parts. For example, a driver for the GPU might help it communicate with the motherboard.

When updates are released, they can offer new benefits or fix problems that have occurred with the software and hardware you use every time you turn on the PC. Keeping them updated doesn’t only make your PC work better; it also helps close security risks.

While you can always reinstall the operating system if you have to, it can be quicker to take the time to try to repair or replace any broken system files.

Keeping your computer clean and having an eye on the temperatures can help your hardware last longer, but eventually, any computer component will fail with enough time.

You can fix the problems causing the error to use your computer again without the interruptions of a blue screen. The key is going through the steps to fix the drivers and system files, then addressing potential hardware issues if those don’t solve them.

Fixing Event Tracing Fatal – Driver Solutions

You should ensure your operating system and drivers are completely updated if you want to find an easy solution to this blue screen error message. One of the most straightforward fixes for the Event Tracing Fatal error is simply to update your drivers. There are a few ways to approach this.

Update the operating system: You can update your OS through the Windows Update and Security option in Settings. You can turn on automatic updates if you want to keep the operating system updated without having to manually each time.

You can update your OS through the Windows Update and Security option in Settings. You can turn on automatic updates if you want to keep the operating system updated without having to manually each time. Update Drivers: Most drivers can be updated with an automatic search in Device Manager. It searches the internet for the best possible hardware drivers and installs them.

Certain programs also offer driver management features. For example, GPU management software can alert you to updates and gives you a lot of options for how to install them that you might not get with the device manager.

Before making any changes or doing more difficult troubleshooting, try updating your system and the drivers. You should also check to ensure you have sufficient space on your hard drives because insufficient disk space could trigger the error.

Fixing Event Tracing Fatal – Troubleshooting the System

To troubleshoot your system files, use scans built into Windows. These are designed to locate and help fix problems that cause blue screens, like the Fatal Tracing Event occurrence.

There are a few different scans you can use. The Deployment Imaging and Services Management (DISM) scan is for those using Windows 8 or later operating systems. Along with the System File Checker (SFC), it can help find and fix corrupted files that are making your operating system have problems. First, try scanning your hard disk for errors with the CHKDSK utility.

Boot Into Safe Mode

To start the troubleshooting, make sure you boot into the Safe Mode first. Here’re the steps:

Press the Windows Key + I. Choose Update and Security. Click Recovery. Choose Restart Now under the Advanced Startup option.

Choose Troubleshoot.

Choose Advanced Options.

Choose Startup Settings.

Choose Restart.

Select the Safe Mode option once it finishes rebooting. You shouldn’t need the networking option for these steps.



Now you’re ready to run Windows troubleshooting scans.

Run CHKDSK

CHKDSK will scan your hard drive for physical errors. It can often fix the ones it finds.

Press the Windows key + X and click Power Shell (Admin). It will open a window where you can input commands. Make sure to confirm the administrator permissions in the pop-up window. Type “ chkdsk X: /f /r /x ” without the quotes, and replace C with the letter of the drive you’re planning to scan.

Type Y and press Enter to confirm that it can run the next time you start the computer. Restart the computer and wait for the CHKDSK scan to finish.

Run DISM Scans

Once you’re done with the above scan, you can run a DISM scan to look for damaged system files.

Delete your old DISM log before you start. The logs are generally stored in the Windows/Logs/DISM folder on whichever disk you keep Windows. Select the record in the folder, choose Delete, and confirm your choice to remove the log.

Open a Power Shell (Admin) window and confirm that it can use administrator permissions. Type “ dism /online /cleanup-image /scanhealth ” in the new window without quotes.

Press Enter. Once you do, the scan will start to run. Wait for it to finish before continuing. Return to the DISM folder and open the new log that appears. Read through it and look for errors it caught. Note them in a separate document so you don’t lose them when you delete the log.

Return to the Power Shell (Admin) menu. Repeat step 3 and rerun the scan. DISM will attempt to scan and fix problems with your system. It’s essential to wait for this to finish and not use the system while DISM works. Recheck the DISM log. If the errors were fixed, they shouldn’t appear on the new report. If the errors have disappeared, then the problem might be fixed. If they haven’t, you’ll have to move on and try the System File Checker scan.

Run System File Checker and Replace Damaged Files

The System File Checker scan should be performed after DISM – and there’s nothing wrong with doing it even if DISM didn’t find errors. It doesn’t hurt your system to check for problems.

Open a Power Shell (Admin) window and confirm that it can use administrator permissions. Type “ sfc /scannow ” in the new window without quotes. Let the scan run until it finishes without using your system.



Most of the time, SFC fixes the problems it locates without you having to do any extra work. However, some issues can’t be solved without you doing more of the legwork. Sometimes this requires access to another computer running the same operating system as yours.

If third-party programs are mentioned in the SFC errors, just delete and reinstall them. If they’re Windows programs, you’ll have to find the files on another device and replace your corrupt files with those files.

Press the Windows key + X. Choose Windows Power Shell (Admin). Click Yes. Type “ sfc /scannow ” without the quotes and press Enter to run another scan. Wait before attempting anything else with your computer while the scan finishes. Type the following command:

findstr /c:”[SR]” %windir%\Logs\CBS\CBS.log >”%userprofile%\Desktop\sfcdetails.txt

Press Enter. A file called sfcdetails should appear on your desktop. Open it to see what files are damaged and can’t be replaced. Write these down in a place you can access even when you’re away from your PC.

Find another computer running the same type of Windows operating system and the same service pack as yours. You’ll need some kind of portable storage you can use to put the new files on.

Copy the files mentioned in sfcdetails and then bring the removable media back to the original computer and put it in. Move the new, good files to the desktop of the computer. Open a new Power Shell (Admin) window and confirm its administrative permissions. Type the following commands, pressing Enter after each one. Replace “X” with the full filename and location of the bad file and “Y” with the full filename and location of the good file.

For example, if you’re trying to replace sds.dll in C:\Windows\Logs , the bad file entry would read C:\Windows\Logs\sys.dll and the good file entry would read C:\Users\Username\Desktop\sys.dll . The good file should be the new one on the desktop, and the bad one should be the one in the original location. takeown /f X



icacls X/grant administrators:f



copy Y X

Type “Exit” without the quotes. Press Enter to close the Power Shell window and then restart the computer.

If this doesn’t fix the issue, chances are that it’s related to failing hardware. However, you could also do a completely fresh installation of Windows to see whether that fixes issues this procedure couldn’t.

Fixing Event Tracing Fatal – Hardware Solutions

If you’re still getting blue screens with the Event Tracing Fatal error, you need to check and see whether your hardware is damaged or failing. There are a few ways to do this.

Open your computer and examine the hardware inside. Follow the cables, look for damaged parts, and check to see whether there are burn marks or other signs of failing hardware. If you see something, take it out, test it, and remove it, if necessary.



Remove your RAM from the motherboard and try reseating it. Sometimes RAM that isn’t positioned perfectly can create errors that look like hardware errors.



Monitor your temperatures closely. Unexpected spikes or temperatures that creep up high enough to cause overheating may signal something is wrong with your CPU or GPU. They may just need extra cooling or new thermal paste, but it’s best to check.

Remember that you may still need a new operating system installation if you can’t find any damaged hardware and the other fixes don’t work.