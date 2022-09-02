Facebook Not Working on Android? Here’s How to Fix it

With 2.9 billion active users, Facebook is one of the popular Social Media apps. Recent research suggests that among active users, around 82% of people access Facebook from an Android device. If you are one of them and your Facebook is not working, you have come to the right place.

Although Facebook is properly optimized for Android operating sysytem, it frequently runs into problem now and then. There are several reasons this could happen. It is possible that the app won’t work if its server is down or you are using Facebook with an outdated app.

In this article, we have compiled the list of fixes to solve this problem.

Why Facebook is Not Working on Android?

There can be many reasons why Facebook is not working on your android device. A few common causes are mentioned below. Facebook Server Down

Facebook and Device’s Bugs

Account Blocked

Not enough Storage

How to Fix Facebook Not Working on Android?

Facebook won’t work if your internet is unstable or not working. The content might take a long time to load. If the issue is minor, you can turn off and on the router and quickly toggle your Device’s Wi-Fi settings to resolve minor internet-related issues.

If the issues are more serious, you can try other fixes listed below to make your Facebook work back to normal.

Force Close and Reopen

Facebook is one of the memory-intensive apps. Running tons of apps in the background can affect the memory, which slows down the Device and causes issues like this. So, you need to close all the apps and reopen Facebook to see whether it resolves the issue or not.

Swipe up from the bottom or tap the recent app button (depending on the device model).

Now, click on Close all or Tap the Cross sign (X) to clear the background apps.

Restart the Device

If force closing and reopening the app didn’t work, you should try restarting your Device. Restarting the Device is an old trick and still in use, but most importantly, this still works like a charm to fix many minor software bugs. If a minor bug is hindering Facebook, you should restart it.

Once the Device gets restarted, Facebook might start working normally.

Press and hold the Power Button for a few seconds. Tap on Restart.

Tap again on Restart to confirm.

Clear Data

It’s similar to uninstalling the app. But, the app won’t be removed from your Device. Only the data like your login credentials will be removed. Clearing the data will act like you just downloaded the app for the first time. If the Facebook or Device glitch is hindering the app, you can clear the data of Facebook and see if the problem might get solved.

Open Settings. Go to Apps. Tap on Manage Apps. Search for Facebook and Tap on it. Tap on Clear Data.

Hit Clear All Data. Then, Click OK to confirm.



Reinstall the App

Reinstalling can get the job done in many instances. It’s easy and doesn’t take much time. But, while downloading the app make sure you are connected to fast network connection.Also note down that, all your login credentials will also be cleared, and you need to log in again after reinstalling the app.

To Uninstall the App

Open the App Gallery. Long Press on Facebook. Tap on Uninstall. Tap again on Uninstall to confirm.



To Reinstall the App

Open Play Store. Search for Facebook. Tap on Install.

Update the App

If your Facebook app version is old and hasn’t been updated for a long time, you can experience problems here and there. You need to update the app for better optimization with your phone. Updating the app can also aid in resolving the bugs. If the Facebook bugs or outdated version is creating these issues, you should update it for a better experience and to fix the problem with Facebook.

Open Play Store. Search for Facebook. Tap on Update if the new version is available.



Free Up Storage

Another reason the apps on your Device struggle to perform well is because of low Storage. It can cause the app to frequently crash or have trouble opening. It takes your Device’s Storage to store the cache and data. So, the Device needs a little space to manage all the data.

You can delete unnecessary apps, videos, pictures, etc., to make room for more space. Once you delete it, reboot your Device one more time.

Open Settings. Go to About Phone. Tap Storage. Now, Select and tap on the data related to (Apps, Images, etc.) which you want to get rid of.

To delete or uninstall, tap on it.

Update Your Device

Ensure your Device is also running on the latest version. As many mobile manufacturers use Android, it’s hard to optimize for each Device. So, you won’t always get the best experience while using the Facebook app.

For that, you need to update the Device so that the app and Device get optimized to work better. Also, if your device problem is causing Facebook to function improperly, you need to update it in that case too.

Open Settings. Go to About Phone. Tap on Software Update. Hit Download Update.

The new Update will begin downloading and may take a few minutes, depending upon your internet connection.

Use the Facebook in Browser or Lite Version

It’s a bit weird, but sometimes it works in Facebook lite (android app) and the Browser version. It can happen due to Facebook’s issues. So, you can also test and use Facebook in lite and desktop versions in an emergency. Facebook lite doesn’t take much time to download and takes little space. Also, you can use Facebook from your mobile browser.

Contact Facebook

If none of the methods worked, your Facebook might be temporarily or permanently disabled, which is why it’s not working on any of the devices. Your Facebook ID can be blocked if you violate the Facebook policy. However, sometimes Facebook can also make mistakes by temporarily disabling it. You can Contact Facebook Support and request them to retrieve the account.