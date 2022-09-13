Fix: “Failure Configuring Windows Update Reverting Changes” Error

The error “Failure Configuring Windows Update Reverting Changes” is a generic error that occurs when Windows fails to successfully update on your device. This error is mainly caused by update files being corrupt or incompatible. You may get this error while manually updating the software of the device or making system changes during updates.

Generally, this issue is resolved automatically by Windows itself by reverting the changes made during the update. You can try installing the updates again after the process is complete.

However, if the error is persistent, you can try the following fixes listed below to help solve the issue.

What Causes Windows Update Reverting Error?

There can be a number of reasons why this error message pops off. Some of the common ones are as follows: Corrupt update files

Incompatible updates

Manually attempting to update the device

Change in hardware components during the update

How to Fix “Failure Configuring Windows Update Reverting Changes” in Your Device?

The most effective fix for this issue is to re-download the Windows update files and then attempt to install them again in the system.

However, there can be other reasons such as corrupt system files that may be causing this problem to appear in the system.

To fix these, we have compiled a list of 5 fixes to help you get rid of the error message.

Using the Windows Update Troubleshooter

The first fix for “Failure Configuring Windows Update Reverting Changes” is to go through the troubleshooter. The troubleshooter will try to find and fix issues regarding the update.

Press the Windows Key + I to open Settings Click on the System tab located on the left

Scroll down and click on Troubleshoot

In the troubleshoot menu, click on Other Troubleshooters

Search/ Locate Windows Update and click on Run to start the troubleshooter



The troubleshooter will open a new window and start scanning the system for problems. Restart your device and check if the issue is resolved. Otherwise, the troubleshooter will suggest some fixes on how to fix it.

Perform DISM and System File Checker Scan

Performing a System File Checker or SFC scan helps repair or restore corrupt and damaged files in your system. If the Window Update services are corrupted, DISM and SFC scan might help you fix the services.

Press the Windows Key + R to open Run Type cmd in the dialogue box and press the Ctrl + Shift + Enter keys to open command prompt with administrator access

On the console, type the following to scan the system’s health

dism /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth Now, type the following to perform a system health restore

dism.exe /Online /Cleanup-Image /Restorehealth After performing a DISM scan, type the following command and press Enter

sfc /scannow Your device will now execute a system file check scan After performing the scans, restart your device and try to update it again.

Update from Recovery Environment

If using the troubleshooter did not solve the issue, you can try and update your device from safe mode by booting in Windows’s Recovery Environment (WinRE).

Press the Windows Key + I to open Settings

Click on the System tab and then click on Recovery

In the Recovery menu, go to Advanced Startup and click on the Restart now button

Your device will now boot into the Recovery Environment In Choose an option, select Troubleshoot> Advanced options> Startup Settings

In the next menu, click on the Restart button

After the device restarts, press F5 to boot your device in Safe Mode with Networking



After your device boots into safe mode,

Press Windows key + I to open Settings On the left pane, click on the Windows Update

If there is no update available, click on the Check for Updates button. This will prompt Windows to download updates on your device.

If your device has downloaded the update files, click on the Install now button to try reinstalling the updates. After a successful update, boot your device again normally and check for any issues

Note: Save any ongoing work and close all programs before attempting. Your device will reboot while attempting this fix.

Delete Windows Update Files

Removing the update files from the system can also fix the error. During the download process sometimes, the update file themselves may be corrupted. Completely deleting the update files and re-downloading them may fix the update issue from your system.

To remove the update files, we will need to stop some Windows services:

First, press the Windows Key + R to open Run Type services.msc in the dialogue box to open Services

Scroll down and stop the following services one by one. Right click on Windows Update. Select Stop to pause the service



Select to pause the service Right click on Background Intelligent Transfer Service. Select Stop to pause the service



Select to pause the service Right click on Cryptographic Services. Select Stop to pause the service



Select to pause the service Right click on Windows Installer. Select Stop to pause the service



Now, to remove the files from your system, follow these steps:

Press the Windows Key + E to open the File Explorer Now go to the drive where the Windows update files are. By default, it is stored in:

C:\WINDOWS\SoftwareDistribution\Download Select all the files in the folder and Delete them. Now, navigate to C:\Windows\System32 and Search for folders labeled catroot2 and, catroot2.old

Delete those folders only

Note: DO NOT remove the folder labelled catroot only. Your device will not boot if you remove this folder.

Now, start all the services.

Open Services on your device and: Right click on Windows Update. Select Start to resume the service

Right click on Background Intelligent Transfer Service. Select Start to resume the service

Right click on Cryptographic Services. Select Start to resume the service

Right click on Windows Installer . Select Start to resume the service

Restart your device

Windows will now re-download the update files and attempt a system update.

Perform a System Restore

If none of the listed methods work, you can perform a system restore of your device. Performing a System Restore reverts the changes made to your device and changes it back to a point where the system was stable.

Note: During System Restore, your device will restart to apply changes. Save any work and close all programs before proceeding.

To perform a System Restore of your device:

Press the Windows Key + I to open Settings On the search bar located on the top left, type Create a restore point and press the Enter key

In the System Properties window, click on the System Protection tab

Click on the System Restore button to open the System Restore window Click on Next and click on the restore point from the list After selecting, click on Next and then click on Finish to start

After the system restore completes, try and reinstall the updates again on your device.

These are the methods you can fix the “Failure Configuring Windows Update Reverting Changes” error. If none of the methods work, performing a clean install of Windows might be necessary.