Firestick Keeps Disconnecting From Internet – 9 Ways to Fix It

Using Firestick, you can stream popular apps or even play games on a regular TV. But your streaming experience can comes to a halt when Firestick stops connecting to the Internet. Sometimes, even if you are able to join, the internet keeps disconnecting randomly on your device.

Generally, the problem arises when there is an error in network connectivity. It could be an issue on the router or Firestick server. However, the software side of things, like misconfigured DNS settings and outdated Firestick updates, could also lead to this problem. This is primarily solvable with simple fixes such as troubleshooting the existing internet connection or connecting to a new network.

Why Does Firestick Keep Disconnecting from Internet?

Weak Wi-Fi Signal

Blocked MAC address

DNS Server issue

Software problem

Internet Server Down We have identified the list of possible causes your Firestick keeps disconnecting from the Internet below.

How to Fix Firestick Disconnecting From Internet?

Firstly, you can restart your Firestick device before proceeding to the fixes. Restarting should troubleshoot minor errors on your device. Then, you can connect to your Wi-Fi network again.

However, if it keeps disconnecting, there might be some serious issues with your network connectivity. You can follow each given fix one by one below.

Check Wi-Fi Signal

One of the reasons your Firestick keeps disconnecting from the Internet could be a poor signal on your Wi-Fi network. This can also happen when your Firestick is positioned behind the TV. Therefore, you can check the signal status from the network settings and use the HDMI extender provided with the Firestick to improve the Wi-Fi Signal.

If you are currently not connected to the Wi-Fi, you can join it again to check.

Press Home key on remote Navigate to Settings > Network

Now, find and highlight your Wi-Fi Press Play/pause key to see network details

Tap Advanced

You can see Signal Status on the right panel



Restart Router

If your current Wi-Fi shows poor signal strength, you can restart a router to fix the issue. It will refresh temporary cache data and help troubleshoot network issues. Thus, after the reboot, your devices should reconnect with a faster connection. You can follow the steps given below.

Unplug the Router cable plug from the plug socket.

Then, wait for about 15 – 20 seconds. Connect back the Router cable to the plug socket.

Connect to New Network

If the issue persists, you can disconnect the Wi-Fi and join a new network. When your other devices join the same network, it will most likely cause an interruption in the signal strength and internet lags. Therefore, before reconnecting, we recommend you disconnect Wi-Fi on other devices.

Navigate to Firestick Homescreen using the Home key on your remote Hover over Settings icon

Open Network menu

You will see lists of Wi-Fi. Choose the Strongest Network to connect Enter Wi-Fi credentials and click Connect



Check MAC Address Settings

Another reason the Internet keeps disconnecting on your Firestick is when your device’s MAC address is blocked. Therefore, you can check if your device is on the list of MAC Filtering through the Router configuration page. Also, you can remove it to allow access to the Internet.

You can check out the steps given below.

Open Settings Click on My Fire TV > About

Select Network. You can see MAC Address on the right panel. Note down the address

Now, on your PC or mobile web browser, launch your Wireless Configuration Page and login using the credentials. The steps might vary according to the router device. Locate MAC Filter settings and see if your Firestick device is on the list. If the device is on the list, you can remove it to unblock.

Connect to Different DNS Server

Internet will repetitively disconnect on your Firestick if there are DNS Server issues on your network. Generally, your ISP assigns a DNS address to your device automatically. However, to fix such an error, you can change the DNS address manually. Below, we have compiled the steps to assign the Google DNS on your Firestick.

Launch Settings. Choose My Fire TV.

Open About > Network

Write down all your connection details, i.e., Gateway, IP address, Subnet Mask, etc. Now, navigate to network menu and highlight your current network. Press Menu key to forget network.

On the Network screen, again, highlight your network and click to connect. Type in the Wi-Fi password on the box. Then, choose Advanced menu.

Now, take the connection details note and enter it in the required field. Type in Google DNS Server 8.8.8.8.

Choose Next option to save.

Update Software

If there are no network issues, but the Internet still keeps disconnecting, a software issue might be causing it. Therefore, the best fix for such problems is to update your Firestick with the latest version. However, Your Fire TV is up to date message that appears on the screen if there are no updates.

Go to Firestick Home Screen. Choose Settings. Open My Fire TV > About.

Select Install Update.



Use Ethernet Adapter

If you still encounter the error, you can try connecting an ethernet cable to your Firestick. Since there is no in-built ethernet port on your firestick devices, you can use Amazon Ethernet Adapter or any other as per your preference. It is the best alternative for improved internet speed when your Wi-Fi is slow.

Check out the steps given below.

Firstly, plug in the Ethernet Cable in the port of the adaptor. Then, connect the other end of the Adaptor to your Firestick.

Connect the Ethernet Power Cable to the plug socket. Now, plug in your Firestick to the TV

Note: Amazon Ethernet Adapter works only for new generation Firestick models. You can check the supported device from their official website.

Reach Out to Your ISP

Sometimes, although our device connects to the network, we encounter no connectivity when the Internet is down. Therefore, you can reach out to your ISP to enquire if there is a problem with the internet server itself. If the team reports the server is fine, you can check out another fix.

Factory Reset

You can reset your Firestick to factory defaults as the last fix for solving software problems. This should also resolve Internet disconnecting issues. You can connect to Wi-Fi while setting up your device from the initial.

Here are the steps for it.