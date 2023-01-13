Firestick Stuck on Loading Screen? Here Are 7 Ways to Fix it

With the recent firmware update of Firestick, many users encountered the device stuck on the loading screen, especially on Firestick 4K devices. In some cases, it might take some time to load the screen after the update.

However, if the screen is still stuck, there can be other factors on the hardware side that are causing the issue. It could be a faulty HDMI port/cable, insufficient power supply, or a defective Firestick device. Besides, the software-related issues might be interfering with the TV’s input signal. We will begin with the basic troubleshooting steps to solve the problem.

Try Another HDMI Port

If the HDMI port of your TV is defective, the TV will not receive proper signal. So, Firestick might get stuck on the loading screen. Try connecting your Firestick to another HDMI port of the TV to check.

Note: you must ensure that the TV’s input matches with the HDMI source of your Firestick. For this, look at the TV’s HDMI port name and switch input accordingly. It is labelled as HDMI 1, HDMI 2, etc.

Use Original Power Adaptor and a Wall Outlet

While connecting Firestick, plug in one end of the micro USB cable to the stick. Then, connect the other end of the USB power cable to the TV’s USB port. But connecting it to the TV might not supply enough power to the device. Thus, Firestick might get stuck on the loading screen.

In such a case, you can use the Firestick’s original power adapter that comes with the box. We recommend you plug in the adapter to the wall socket directly. This will help to supply enough power to the device.

Check/Replace HDMI Extender

If you use an HDMI Extender on Firestick, ensure the cable is high-speed and HDCP compliant. Also, check the HDMI cable to see if there are physical damages. You can try to connect Firestick directly into TV without an HDMI extender. Although if you need an HDMI extender due to the placement of your TV, we recommend you to get a new cable replacement.

Replace Power Adaptor

The power adapter you use for Firestick can get defective over time. Thus, the power supply might be insufficient and your device and can get stuck on the loading screen. Try using a different power adapter for your Firestick to see if it works. However, for best results get an official one.

Switch TV

If you are using Firestick 4K devices, the TV must have an HDMI input that is compatible with HDCP 2.2. So, another fix to troubleshoot the problem is to use the Firestick in a different TV.

If your current TV is old, it might not support HDCP (High-Bandwidth Digital Content Protection). Thus, Firestick might get stuck on the loading screen while checking video signal. You can check the video-cable part of the TV’s user manual to confirm.

Factory Reset

If the basic troubleshooting fixes does not solve the problem, the last option is to perform a factory reset on Firestick. Since resetting the device from settings is impossible, you can use the combination key on your remote instead.

On your Firestick remote, press and hold the Back and Right Navigation Circle buttons together for around 10 seconds.



and Circle buttons together for around 10 seconds. The Factory reset menu should appear on the screen. Pick OK. Even if you do not pick any option, your Firestick will reset automatically.



Contact Amazon Support

As a last resort, you can contact the Amazon customer service team and report the problem. There might be software issues from their side that requires technical support. Besides, if your Firestick is defective, you can ask them to provide you a new device. Although the user must have one year warranty to claim it.