7 Ways to Fix Flash Drive Not Detected on Any Computer

When you connect a flash drive to your computer, sometimes it may end up not being detected. It leaves your important data within the drive inaccessible.

File Explorer not detecting the flash drive and its content may be because of a drive letter-based error. And if the flash drive has hardware faults, it can even go unnoticed from the motherboard’s point of view. Driver-related errors would even pop an error message like “USB device not recognized”.

In any case, this article will help you to deal with various scenarios related to the undetected flash drive problem.

What Causes Flash Drive Not Detected Issue?

The cause of the flash drive not being detected can be issues with the port you’ve inserted your flash drive on. Or sometimes, even the power supply can cause problems.

Other than that, the causes of the issue include the following: Improper USB Drivers Improper assignment of Drive Letter Logical Errors Corrupt File System Damaged Data Faulty Hardware

How to Fix an Undetected Flash Drive?

Before moving on to fixes, you should quickly check whether the ports are causing the problem or the device is. You can try to blow compressed air inside the port or try to use another USB port on the computer.

If the issue persists, you can go along the listed solutions to fix the undetected flash drive problem:

Run Hardware Troubleshooter

To detect and solve issues related to hardware and other peripheral devices attached to the computer, Windows has provided inbuilt troubleshooter. It is able to automatically fix the problem or at least advise what can be done further.

You can run the troubleshooter by following the steps below:

Press Windows + R to open Run. Type msdt.exe -id DeviceDiagnostic and hit Enter.

Click on the Next button and let Windows detect the problem.

Go with the onscreen steps to continue.

Update USB Drivers

Like any other hardware device, the flash drive’s proper and updated drivers communicate with the motherboard and, thus, Windows. Generic USB drivers come bundled with every operating system, and the OS is expected to update the drivers automatically.

But, sometimes, the OS may not properly update them, causing issues in recognizing the attached flash drive. You will have to initiate the update from the Device Manager manually. Steps for which are given below:

Press Windows + R to open Run. Type devmgmt.msc and hit Enter to open Device Manager.

Expand Portable Devices and right-click on the USB driver.

(You may have to Show hidden devices from the View option of the toolbar. Or it can show up under Universal Serial Bus Controllers)



Choose Update driver.

And then pick, Search automatically for drivers.



Let Windows install the latest version of the USB driver for you.

Reinstall Drivers

If updating doesn’t work, or you have the latest driver, the problem may be a corrupted driver. To fix it, you will have to reinstall the USB driver. That way, the inaccurately assigned driver will be replaced with the accurate one.

You can follow the steps mentioned below to reinstall USB drivers:

Open Device Manager as above. Right-click on the USB driver and choose Uninstall device.

Hit the Uninstall button.

Now, eject the USB device and put it back after a while.

The driver should reappear. And Windows would also toggle between another available USB driver within its driver stack. Or in some cases, you may have to use the driver from the manufacturer of the flash drive. You can download one from their official site and can follow the onscreen instructions to install it.

Moreover, if you are having a problem with a specific PC recognizing the flash driver, USB Mass Storage Device might be troublesome. You can proceed with the above steps to reinstall USB Mass Storage Device under Universal Serial Bus Controller and fix the issue.

Manually Change the Drive Letter

If the driver isn’t an issue for you, the drive letter for your flash can be. This is because Windows operating system relies on a letter-based file system to identify the disk/drives attached to it. So, the File Explorer automatically assigns an available drive letter to a new drive connected to the computer.

But, this assignment process can run into conflict sometimes, and drivers may be assigned with the wrong letter or no letter at all. Such misconfigured assignment makes the attached flash drive inaccessible from Explorer.

However, Disk Management would list the drive, also providing the feature to change the drive letter. And by changing the drive letter, you will be able to fix the drive letter issue. The steps to change the drive letter of your flash drive include the following:

Press Windows + R keys to open Run. Type diskmgmt.msc and hit Enter.

Locate your flash drive and right-click on it. Choose Change Drive Letter and Paths…

Click on the Change button.

Expand the dropdown and choose another Letter for your Flash drive. Try to avoid C, D, and E.

Hit Yes on the prompt. Now, check whether it shows up on Windows Explorer.

Note: If your flash drive consists of applications or programs that call out file paths within the drive using letters, they won’t be able to access such data because of the change in the letter. Moreover, the manually assigned letter would act as the permanent drive letter for the specific drive.

However, if you have tweaked the settings related to the mounting point of your flash drive, it can show up in a different folder of a defined location rather than showing up as a different drive with a letter.

Run chkdsk to Fix Errors

Even after changing the drive letter, you may not see the flash drive on the File Explorer or may be unable to access the content within it. Or Disk Management may flag your flash drive with “No Media” at times. These cases indicate that there may be logical and file system-related errors in the drive.

If you haven’t already, you can change the drive letter by following the above steps. And then, perform a Windows chkdsk command-line troubleshooter to fix your flash drive’s logical problems and bad sectors. The steps to run the command are listed below:

Press Windows + R to open Run. Type cmd and hit Enter. Run the command: chkdsk D: /r



Replace D: with the drive letter you assigned to your flash drive.

Format the Drive and Recover Data

Data within the flash drive can get corrupted if the drive is ejected improperly or in the middle of data transfer. And some amounts of corrupted data can even corrupt other data on the drive, making the whole drive unusable. And severe corruption of data isn’t fixable through chkdsk.

So, to at least protect your data and make the drive usable afterward, you will have to format it. The only catch here is you will have to recover your data using third-party applications after formatting the drive.

First, to format the drive, you can follow the steps below:

Open Run, type diskmgmt.msc , and hit Enter. Right-click on your flash drive and choose Format…

Select desired options or let them remain default and click the OK button.

Hit OK on the prompt as well.

Now, you will have to recover data from it. But, it’s already gone? Because the drive was formatted? Not at all. The data on the blocks of the flash drive is still present rather, the drive is just allocated as empty. So that any other data can be overwritten over already occupied blocks, since it’s just formatted, the previous data isn’t overwritten and, thus, recoverable.

To recover, you will have to use the free Testdisk tool. It is an open-source and CUI-based application that helps you salvage your data. Download the latest version of Testdisk and follow the steps below:

Right-click on the zip file and choose to Extract All…

Click Browse…, select desired location, and hit Extract. Now, open that location and double-click on the testdisk_win.exe file.

Go with the Run button and then, Yes. Hit Enter to create a new log file.

Choose your flash drive from the list using the up/down arrow keys, and hit Enter to select it. Choose and select the Partition table type or let it be the detected one.

Press Enter for the Analyse option.

Enter the Quick Search feature. It will scan and show the deleted partition. Select the shown partition and press P to see the files on it. Then, you can select the desired file using the arrow keys and press C to copy.

Use the arrow keys to select a directory and press Y to move the file. (Pasting on the same drive is risky)

It returns Copy Done once completed.



Some other paid data recovery apps provide a GUI interface with more features.

Dealing with Physical Damage

If the flash drive is still unrecognized after looking at everything under the hood, the chances of physical damage are high. May it be the broken circuity or the damage within the USB stick, a faulty flash drive is likely to get unrecognized by any computer.

The flash drive may have even exceeded its read/write cycle because of extensive use, though in rare cases.

It would be hard to salvage the actual physical drive for any physical damage. However, depending on the damage, you can recover data with a recovery expert’s help.