13 Ways to Fix “Game Security Violation Detected” Error

Windows PC games may encounter unique issues that may be hard to solve. The “Game Security Violation Detected” error appears to be one of those, but we’re sharing 13 ways to fix it.

Even though it comes out of nowhere, it doesn’t point to a severe issue. The errors relate to outdated software and, interestingly enough, your RGB configuration. And, you should know, the Security Violation issue is part of an anti-cheat detection.

That’s why it’s unique to PCs and may happen on any game launcher. That includes Steam, GOG, Epic, Origins, and others. Essentially, it’s a Windows error rather than a launcher or a game bug.

“Game Security Violation Detected” Error Causes

“Game Security Violation Detected” is an anti-cheat error. You may also see it as error “#00000001,” and it may present itself on any game launcher, as long as you’re playing online. Sometimes, though, it goes beyond detecting anti-cheat software on your PC. It can get confusing with other software you have on your system and outdated drivers. Here’re some common culprits: You’re Using Cheating Software on Your PC: undoubtedly, games like Apex Legends, Warzone, Fortnite, and Rust are an ecosystem for cheating programs. If you’re using third-party apps that enhance or make your playtime easy in any way, you’ll see the error.

undoubtedly, games like Apex Legends, Warzone, and Rust are an ecosystem for cheating programs. If you’re using third-party apps that enhance or make your playtime easy in any way, you’ll see the error. Your Anti-Virus Is Blocking the Game: the Windows anti-virus and third-party protection software may cause the error. That’s because some multiplayer games have conflicts with particular software.

the Windows anti-virus and third-party protection software may cause the error. That’s because some multiplayer games have conflicts with particular software. You Have Third-Party RGB Software on Your PC : similarly, the RGB software you use to control your sweat RGB lights may conflict with a particular game. The title’s anti-cheat engine may read the program as a hacking tool.

: similarly, the RGB software you use to control your sweat RGB lights may conflict with a particular game. The title’s anti-cheat engine may read the program as a hacking tool. Your Drivers or Your Windows Is out Of Date: another common cause is not having your computer up to date. This may cause all kinds of compatibility issues with multiplayer titles. This particular problem may occur after the game updates.

another common cause is not having your computer up to date. This may cause all kinds of compatibility issues with multiplayer titles. This particular problem may occur after the game updates. Your Launcher or The Game Is out Of Date : similarly, outdated game launchers or games may also cause the issue. That’s because, server side, the anti-cheat engine may have changed, but your software has not.

: similarly, outdated game launchers or games may also cause the issue. That’s because, server side, the anti-cheat engine may have changed, but your software has not. The Game Is Corrupted: it could be that the game itself has corrupted files. It’s unlikely, but every launcher offers a way to fix its files. You may see the error on startup, and the game won’t launch. If you see the error while playing, it will probably boot you out of a match and back to the main screen.

How to Fix “Game Security Violation Detected” Error?

We’re going through a series of fixes, ranging from super-easy to not-so-easy. The troubleshooter doesn’t ask for savvy technical knowledge; you can follow it until the end or until you find the solution for your problem.

Close Your RGB Software

Any RGB software you use to sync your RGB lights may produce an error. That ranges from MSI’s Mystic to any lesser-known software.

You can close it manually or via the Task Manager:

Click the Windows button and type “task manager” on the search bar. Open Task Manager. Find your RGB software. Right-click the software and select End task.



In particular, check if your computer is running a Lighting Service. If you find it, terminate it via the Task Manager.

Uninstall Your RGB Software

You can also go as far as uninstalling your RGB software. These would be the steps:

Press the Windows key plus X. Go to Apps and features on the cascade menu. Search for your software. Click on the “…” and select Uninstall.



We recommend doing this for the Gigabyte RGB software. That one gives a lot of problems.

Disable Third-Party Software

You also must disable other software running in the background. That includes, for example, screen recorders.

Also, it would help to close all background programs: your browser, any creative suite (like Adobe), other game launchers, Office pages, etc.

Perform a Clean Boot

There’s a possibility that you don’t know which software is causing the problem. So, you can tell Windows to boot up only with the essential services and drivers:

Press the Windows key plus R to open the dialogue box. Type “ MSConfig ” and press Enter. On the General tab, select Choose Selective Startup.

Go to the Services and check “Hide all Microsoft Services.” Select Disable All.

Select Apply and the Ok. Restart your PC

Afterward, try playing the game again. This ensures no other software interrupts your multiplayer session.

Update Windows

The next step is updating Windows. The process is the same on Windows 10 or 11:

Click the Windows icon and type “windows update” on the search bar. Click Windows Update. Select Check for updates. Alternatively, click on “Download and install.” If your computer finds an update, it will prompt you to download and install it. The system downloads in the background, but it will ask you for a PC restart for the installation.

Update Your GPU Drivers

You can update your GPU drivers via the proprietary Nvidia or AMD software (depending on your card’s brand) or Windows Device Manager.

If you don’t have the GPU software, you can download and install one of these:

Once you have them (or if you have them), open them and check if there’s an available driver download. Nvidia has the driver downloads on the “Driver” tab, whereas AMD shares the downloads on the home page.

Alternatively, follow these steps:

Type “device manager” on the Windows search bar. Open “Device Manager.” Click “Display Adapters.”

Right-click your GPU. Select “Update drivers.”

Click “Search automatically for drivers.”

Let Windows find available drivers, and install them. If there’re no available drivers, go toward the next solution.

Disable the “Test Signing Mode”

The “Test Signing Mode” is a security feature on your GPU drivers. They may be causing issues on your multiplayer games, and it’s okay to disable it.

Click the Windows button and type “command prompt.” Right-click the Command Prompt and select “Run as administrator.” Copy and paste the following command and press Enter:

bcdedit -set TESTSIGNING OFF Close the terminal.

Add the Game as An Exception to Your Anti-Virus

Your anti-virus program may be causing incompatibility issues with a game’s anti-cheat software.

You need to add the game as an exception to the software. We’ll teach you how to do it for the built-in Windows security program. If you’re using another software, you’ll find similar solutions -feel free to search for a specific guide, though.

Type “Virus” on the Windows search bar. Open “Virus & threat protection.” Click “Manage settings” under “Virus & threat protection.”

Go to the “Exclusions” area and select “Add or remove exclusions.”

Select “Add an exclusion.”

Select Folder Find the game’s folder that’s giving you trouble, and add it.

Additionally, you can follow these steps:

Go back to “Manage settings” under “Virus & threat protection.” Scroll down and select “Manage controller folder access.”

Select “Allow an app through controlled folder access.” Click on “Add an allowed app.”

Select “All apps.“ Find the game that’s giving you trouble to add it to the list.



If you can’t quite do the same on your anti-virus, we suggest you shut it down while you play.

Additionally, you should repeat these steps with your game launcher.

Add the Game as An Exception to The Windows Firewall

The Windows Firewall may be blocking the game’s multiplayer and the game launcher you’re using.

The solution is to add both the game and the launcher to the Firewall’s list of “okay” apps.

Click the Windows icon and type “firewall.” Select “Firewall & network protection.” Select “Allow an app through the Firewall.”

Select “Change.”

Select “Allow another app” at the bottom.

Click on Browse.

Find the game’s “.exe” file and add it. Select Add.

Click Ok to confirm. Do the same for your game launcher. In other words, add the launcher (like Steam or Epic Games) to the Firewall via the same steps.

Verify Your Game File

The game itself may have corrupted files. Every launcher offers a way to repair, restore, or verify the archive.

But let’s say you’re using a team, so what you’d need to do is:

Open Steam. Go to the Library tab. Your games are on the left side. Right-click the game you want to fix, and select Properties. Select Local Files. Click “Verify integrity of game files.” Wait until the process finishes. It will re-download any damaged files.

Every launcher has its steps to verify the files. Usually, you’d have to go to the y, go to the game’s options, and find the Verify button.

For example, here’s how the option looks on Epic Games:

Update Your Game Launcher

Similarly, it would help to verify that your game is up-to-date. Some launchers can’t open at all without updating, but others can.

For example, Steam may allow you to use its interface before updating. So, to update Steam:

Go to Steam. Click on Steam at the top right. Click on “Check for Updates.”

Repair the Anti-Cheat Software

Some games come with anti-cheat software that installs on your PC. You can find and open it to check if it offers a Repair button.

For example, Apex Legend’s Easy Anti-Cheat has a repair option. Depending on your game, the anti-cheat engine will be different. Regardless, we advise you to go to the game’s folder and check for the software.

You can also check a specific guide for the task. Anyhow, let’s say you’re playing Apex on Steam:

Go to Steam. Right-click the game and select Properties. Go to Local Files. Select Browse. On the game’s folder, find the anti-cheat software. Right-click the software and select Run as administrator. If you see the option, click on Repair.



Close Any Anti-Cheat Hardware

I’ll leave this up to you: we can’t make this work if you’re using third-party hacking software.

So, if you want to play again without complications, close these programs, and uninstall them from your computer!