Gmail Notifications Not Working Android? Here’s 9 Ways to Fix It

If you are someone who carries out emailing tasks from your phone, you know the importance of notifications. Through notifications, you can find out who has sent the mail and read the highlights without opening the app itself.

However, if your Gmail notification is not working, the issue could stem from a simple a permission conflict to developer’s bug.

Why is Gmail Notification Not Working?

Here are common reasons why your Gmail notification is not working. Gmail and Device Notifications are off

Battery saver mode enabled

Turned on Do Not Disturb

Device and Gmail Bugs

Unstable internet connection

How to Fix Gmail Notification Not Working?

If you are not getting the Gmail notifications, you should first try to force close the app and reboot your phone. Sometimes, minor glitches also affect the app’s notifications. Once you reboot, the notifications might pop up again. So, reboot and test it on your device.

Not just that, the unstable internet connection can also be the culprit for these issues. For that, you can quickly power off and on your router and also toggle the Wi-Fi or Cellular data. You should also try other methods that might work for you.

Disable Do Not Disturb

Do Not Disturb (DND) is a useful feature that helps you stay focused by restricting notifications and ringtones when enabled. This can be the reason you are not able to get notifications. You can check the DND settings and turn it off to get all the notifications normally.

Open the Control Center by swiping down. Tap on the DND icon to disable it if it’s turned on.



Turn Off Battery Saver

This is another useful feature that affects the phone’s functionality. If you have turned on Battery Save Mode, your device will automatically kill the background apps and restrict other system activities to save the battery as possible. So, in this case, the app’s notifications do get affected.

Thus, turn off this mode and see if the notifications are popping up again.

Open the Control Center. Click on the Battery icon to turn it off if it’s turned on.



Re-login With Your Gmail ID

Sometimes simple fixes like re-login can get the job done. Also, if you have logged in to many Gmail IDs on your device, it’s better to log out of those IDs which you rarely use. Because it can mess up with the Gmail settings, thus, try logging out and signing in again. That can help to make your notifications appear.

To remove the account

Open Settings. Scroll down and Tap on Accounts and Sync. Tap on Google.

Tap on your Gmail Id that you didn’t get the notifications on. Click on More and Tap Remove Account.



To add the account

Open Settings. Scroll down and Tap on Google.

Tap your Profile and click on Add Another Account.

Enter your Gmail ID and Password, and you will be logged in.

Turn Off Snooze

When you snooze someone, you won’t get notification messages, or you can’t even see their mail in your inbox. You will only get such notifications at the chosen time and date. So, if you have mistakenly snoozed someone, you may want to unsnooze them back. Here’s how you can do it.

Open Gmail. Tap on the Menu bar (three bars) at the top left corner. Click on Snoozed.

Long tap on the person’s name and Tap on Three dots. Hit Unsnooze.



Enable Notifications From Gmail

You need to check whether the notifications are actually turned off from your Gmail app. You may have noticed that you are getting emails but cannot get notifications on your device. This can happen if you have disabled the notifications from the Gmail app. So, if it’s disabled, you can easily enable it.

Open the Gmail app. Tap on the Three bars at the top left corner. Scroll down and Tap on Settings.

Select the Gmail ID that you didn’t get the notifications on. Once you tap on your Gmail ID, Tap on Notifications. Then, Click All if it’s selected to None or High Priority only before.

Go back once and tap on Manage Notifications. Toggle on the Show Notifications if it’s turned off. Again Go back to Gmail settings. Scroll down and ensure the Sync Gmail is enabled.



Enable Notifications From Device Settings

If you have enabled the notifications from Gmail, but if you haven’t enabled it from the device. You still won’t get notifications. So, you need to enable it from the device’s settings as well.

Open Settings. Go to Apps. Tap on Manage Apps. Search for Gmail. Then, Tap on it. Click on Notifications.

Then, Toggle on Show Notifications.

Clear the Gmail App Data

Minor bugs can be resolved by clearing the app data. Clearing the app data will reset the app. However, note that all your login credentials and other data will be cleared.

From Settings > Apps. Tap on Manage Apps. Search for Gmail. Then, Tap on it. Click on Clear Data.

Select Clear All Data.

Tap OK.

Update the Gmail App

Sometimes the bugs within the device can also hinder its functionality. In that case, updating the Gmail app can help to fix it. You should update the app time and again for better optimization, additional features, and get rid of bugs. Therefore, update the Gmail app and see if the issues get resolved.

Open Play Store. Search for Gmail. Tap on Update.



Update the Device

Most apps are optimized with the latest version of Android. So, if you are running on the older version of Android, you can encounter different problems. If you haven’t updated the device for a long time and if the new software update is available, it’s time to update it.