Google Drive Not Syncing? Try these 5 Ways to Fix it

Cloud storage options like Google Drive are great, not only for storing your files but syncing them across multiple devices as well. However, it may not always work as expected, and you run into synchronization issues. As a result, you aren’t able to access specific files stored on a device from another one.

The problem can arise whether you use the desktop app (Google Drive for Desktop) or the mobile app. In this article, we have compiled a list of solutions to cure your synchronization issues regardless of which platform (app) you are using.

How to Fix Google Drive Not Syncing?

If you are connected to a slow network, the Google Drive app can fail to upload your files online and thus have sync issues. So, make sure you are connected to a strong network connection.

On the other hand, if you upload many files at once to Google Drive, it can take some time to sync on different devices. So, wait for it to finish. Also, see if you still have remaining space on your drive storage; otherwise, the Drive app can stop syncing until you free up some space.

But if it isn’t the case and you still face issues, you can move on to the fixes below for further troubleshooting.

Restart the Google Drive App

After using the app for a long time, a minor glitch could prevent Google Drive from working as expected. To solve this, you can try a simple but effective solution: restarting the app.

On Windows

Click the Show Hidden icons (up arrow) at the end of your taskbar. Click on the Google Drive icon.

Then, click the gear icon and select the Quit option.

Restart your system and relaunch the Google Drive app. See if the files are in sync across all platforms now.

On Mac

Open the Google Drive app and click its icon from the top bar. Then, click the gear icon and select Quit.



Additionally, if the sync is paused, click Resume Syncing to start syncing again.

Disconnect the Account

Sometimes the google account you are using for syncing files across devices might be experiencing issues. So, you can disconnect it for a while and reconnect to resolve the problem.

Here’s how to do it.

On Windows

Launch the Google Drive app and open it from the taskbar. Click the gear icon and select Preferences. On the next prompt, click the gear icon next to your profile. Next, click Disconnect account and click Disconnect to confirm.

Open the Google Drive app and click Sign in to reconnect to the account using a browser.

On Mac

Open the Finder app and launch the Google Drive app. Now, click the Google Drive icon from the top bar. Click the gear icon and select the Preferences option. Choose the google account you want to unlink and click Disconnect account.

Relaunch the app and sign in using a browser.

Disable Firewall/Antivirus

While firewalls and antivirus help protect your system from malicious content from external sources, they might also have some false positives. As a result, it may sometimes find the Google Drive app suspicious and prevent it from syncing.

If you are using a Windows system, you disable the firewall for the Google Drive app as follows.

Press Windows + R, type control , and press Enter to launch the Control Panel. Select System and Security and click Windows Defender Firewall. In the left sidebar, select Allow an app or feature through Windows Defender Firewall option.

Click Change settings and select Google Drive from the app list. Then, skip directly to Step 7. If you don’t find the app, click Allow another app.

Then, select Browse to go to your Google Drive installed location. (usually C:\\Program Files\Google\Drive File Stream\<version> )

Open GoogleDriveFS.exe and click Add.

Next, enable the check boxes next to Google Drive in the apps list.



Furthermore, if you have installed a third-party antivirus on your system, configure its firewall settings to allow the Drive app to sync correctly.

Grant the Necessary Permissions

On the Mac system, you manually have to provide the necessary permissions for the Google Drive app. Otherwise, it can fail to sync the files across all your devices and can even return an error message like “Drive File Stream requires your approval.”

To grant permission to the Drive app,

On Mac

Click the Apple icon in the top-left corner and select System Preferences. Then, click Security & Privacy. Now, under the Privacy tab, select Files and Folders from the left sidebar. Unlock the lock icon by entering your password. On the right side, enable every checkbox under Google Drive.

Additionally, select Photos under Privacy and provide access to Google Drive.



Likewise, if you are using the mobile app, it also requires certain permissions, such as Files and media, to store files on your device. You can configure it as follows.

On Android

Open the Settings app and navigate to Apps > Drive. Then, tap on Permissions under the Privacy section.

Under the Not Allowed list, tap on each option (such as Files and media). Select the Allow access option.



Reinstall the App

As a last resort, you can reinstall the Google Drive desktop app to resolve unknown issues. But before doing so, disconnect your account from Google Drive and quit the app.

On Windows

Press Windows + R, type appwiz.cpl , and press the Enter key. Select Google Drive from the list and click Uninstall from the top bar.

Follow the on-screen instructions to finish the uninstallation process. Then, go to the Google Drive official site to download the latest installer for Drive. Run the downloaded file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the app. Also, choose the options according to your preferences.

On Mac

Open the Finder app from the bottom dock. Then, click Go and select the Applications option. Now, right-click on Google Drive and click Move to Bin.

Reinstall the latest version of the app from the official site.

Furthermore, you can clean up the residual files to remove the Google Drive app completely as follows.

Open the Finder app. Then, click the Go menu from the top. Press and hold the Option key and click the Library option. Now, navigate to Application Support > Google. Right-click on the DriveFS folder and click Move to Bin.



On Android

However, if you are using an outdated version of the mobile app, it might have unresolved bugs and issues. So, try updating it and see if it works. Otherwise, re-install the app as follows.