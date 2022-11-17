Google Meet Camera Not Working? Here’s How to Fix it

When trying to attend a video conference on Google Meet, some users have reported running into an issue with their cameras not working. This results in the other users not seeing your video in the conference call. As Google Meet is mostly used by professionals, having any peripheral malfunction can be a major issue.

If you’ve encountered a similar issue, this article is for you. In this article, we have mentioned the causes behind why your camera may not be working and how you may fix it, so keep reading!

Why is My Camera Not Working on Google Meet?

Insufficient Permissions

Weak or No Internet Connection

Camera Used By Other Applications

Wrong Camera Selected

Antivirus Blocking Your Camera

Outdated Browser

Outdated Driver

Outdated System There isn’t an exact reason why your camera may not be working on Google Meet. There is a range of reasons that can cause this issue. Before you head to the solutions, refer to the list we’ve included below about the possible causes behind this issue:

How to Fix Google Meet Camera Not Working?

Before you move on to the fixes, ensure that you are facing an issue with your camera or that you’ve accidentally turned your camera off. Additionally, you can try restarting your device to see if the issue resolves itself.

If you’re certain that your camera has malfunctioned, there are a number of fixes you can try.

Connect to a Stable Network

Google Meet needs the internet to connect with other users online. GMeet will have issues displaying your video to other users if you have an unstable connection.

If you have an alternative network you can switch to for a better internet connection. If not, you can try restarting your router and see if it helps. If your internet is usually this slow, you might want to switch to a better plan by contacting your Internet Service Provider (ISP).

Enable Camera Permissions

Google Meet requires special permission to access your device’s hardware. For most users, disabling access to their camera is the reason why their camera does not work on Google Meet. These permissions need special access for security reasons.

You can enable permission from your Windows, Mac, and your Browser for Google Meet to access your camera. Refer to the following methods to enable your camera access:

On Windows

Open the Settings app (Windows Key + I). From the navigation panel, select Privacy & Security, then select Camera. Toggle on the slider next to Camera Access.



On macOS

Launch Apple Menu > System Settings. From the sidebar, select Privacy and Security. Select Camera. Enable the permissions for Google Chrome.



On Browser

Launch your browser. Navigate to your meeting on Google Meet. From the address bar, select the padlock icon. Toggle on the slider next to the Camera.



Disable Antivirus Access

A number of antivirus in the market have the feature to disable your camera for security purposes. This feature, often termed Web Protection, exists so that applications do not access your camera without you knowing to record you. You might want to check your antivirus and disable a similar feature in case it’s turned on.

Close Other Apps/Sites

Your camera will not work if another application or site is actively using it. To solve this issue, you need to close the other application that is using your camera. If you do not know which application or site that might be, close each application, then check if your camera starts working on Meet again.

Here are the steps you can follow to close applications on Windows and Mac:

On Windows

Open Task Manager (Ctrl + Shift + Esc). Right-click on your application and select End Task.

Repeat step 2 for all devices that may be using your camera.

On macOS

Open the Force Quit window (Option + Command + Escape). Select the application you want to quit. Click on the Force Quit button.



Use the Correct Camera

You may have selected a different camera if you have multiple cameras connected to your device. As a result, your device may fail to connect with the other camera and not display your video.

You can easily switch between your camera from the Meet conference call. Here are the steps you can refer to switch between devices for your camera:

Join your meeting from Google Meet. Select the vertical three-dot menu. Head to Settings.

From the sidebar, select Video. Drop the menu down under Camera and choose your device.



Update Driver

You may want to look into your device driver if you’re a Windows user. A camera driver is responsible for linking your system with your webcam. If you leave your driver outdated, your system cannot communicate with your webcam for it to work during your Google Meet conference call.

If you’re an Apple user, your drivers are automatically updated as you update your system. You can update your camera driver from your Windows device manager by following these steps:

On your keyboard, use the combination Windows key + X. From the list, choose Device Manager.

Select the drop-down menu next to Camera. Right-click on your hardware and select Update Driver.

Choose Search Automatically for Drivers. Follow the on-screen instructions.

Update Your Browser

When you use an outdated browser, your browser will fail to communicate with your device to access your camera. This could be the reason why your camera may not be working on the Google Meet conference call. In addition to this issue, leaving your browser outdated may also leave you with many security vulnerabilities.

You need to update your browser in order to fix this issue. Not only will you resolve the probable communication issue, but if a bug causes this issue, the new update might also push a fix for the bug. Here are the steps you can use to update the Google Chrome browser:

Launch Google Chrome. Select the vertical three-dot menu. Navigate to Help > About Google Chrome.

If any, Chrome will automatically install the update.

Update your System

It is absolutely necessary for you to keep your system updated at all times. When your operating system is not updated, your device drivers may fail with additional functionalities. You may be dealing with this issue because of an outdated operating system.

As grave as the consequences of an outdated system are, it is actually pretty simple to update your operating system. Here we have mentioned the steps to update your system for both Windows and macOS. Refer to the one relevant to you:

On Windows

Open the Settings application (Windows key + I). Select Windows Update on the navigation panel to your left. Click on Check for updates; install if any updates are available.



On macOS