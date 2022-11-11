Google Play Store Keeps Stopping – Here’s How to Fix It

Google play store is the authentic platform for Android devices to download apps. Sometimes, however, it greets users with pop-up error messages like “Google Play Store Keeps Stopping” or “Unfortunately, Google Play Store has stopped” whenever you try to open the app. As a result, you are unable to access the Google play store and download/update apps.

You can run into this problem due to the corrupted app’s cache and data. But, a developer bug can also be equally culpable. However, you can try different fixes to resolve the issue at hand. So, without wasting time, let’s quickly dive into it.

How to Fix Google Play Store Keeps Stopping?

The first thing you can do is close all the apps currently running in the background. If you haven’t closed the apps for a long time, it will pile up and stress the memory, which leads to app crashes. Similarly, ensure to have the correct date and time on your phone.

If the problem still persists, you can follow the other methods mentioned below.

Restart Your Phone

Besides closing the apps, the other best option to clear the temporary data from memory would be restarting the phone. This is one of the traditional methods to resolve minor software issues within the device.

Press the Power button for a couple of seconds to open the Power menu. Then, tap on Restart. Hit Restart again to confirm.



Clear the Play Store Data

If the play store is misbehaving, you can clear its data to fix it quickly. This will just remove the temporary data and won’t affect your app purchases or other apps. Also, clearing data won’t delete the app, but the Gmail account will be removed from the play store. However, you can easily log in back with your Gmail ID.

Open Settings. Navigate to Apps. Go to Manage Apps. Look for the Google Play Store and open it.

Tap on Clear Data. Then, tap Clear all data to confirm.



Uninstall the Play Store Updates

Sometimes, the new updates come with unprecedented bugs which can affect the app’s functionality. If that’s the case on your device, you can easily return to the old play store version. Here’s how you can do it.

Launch the Settings. Go to Apps and select Manage Apps. Find Google Play Store and select it. Tap Uninstall updates and hit OK to confirm.



Boot in Safe Mode

If you are unable to download or update apps due to the continuous crashing of the play store, you can boot your device into safe mode. When you are in that mode, it will temporarily disable all the third-party apps, and you can only access the default apps. Booting in safe mode may help you to open the play store and use it.

Likewise, if you feel your device’s performance improved while in safe mode, this is also a sign some of your downloaded third-party apps are causing the problem. Therefore, if you have installed any suspicious apps, try deleting them while in boot mode.

Follow the below steps to get into boot mode and install/update the app.

Firstly, you need to turn off the phone by pressing the Power button and selecting the Power off options. Once the device is powered off, to boot in safe mode, Press and hold the Volume up and Power button. Then, press Volume down to scroll down and tap the power button to select.

Now, open the Play store and install or update your desired app. (You may be required to turn on the Wi-Fi) To get out of safe mode, hold the Power button, and tap Restart. (Then, your device will boot normally.)

Re-Add Google Account

In some instances, your Google account could also be the culprit behind this issue. So, you need to remove the existing account and re-add it. Doing so will re-establish the connection between your account and the Google server.

Follow the below steps to remove the account:

Launch Settings. Scroll down and click on Accounts and Sync. Tap Google.

Then, select the unwanted Gmail account to remove. Tap on More and hit Remove account.



Follow the below steps to add an account:

Open Settings and Tap on Google.

Click on your profile name and click Add another account (Enter the password or pin if prompted). Then, enter your Gmail account credentials.



Update the Phone

Running on a buggy software version can also be the culprit. Therefore, you should always keep your phone up-to-date for better optimizations and, most essentially, bug fixes. Once you update it, the play store problems could be solved.

Open Settings. Tap on About Phone. Tap on System Update. Hit Download update if available.



Reset the Phone

The last resort for this problem would be resetting the phone. However, this method may not work for all phones. But you can try and see if it works for you. Also, most importantly, make sure to back up your data, then only proceed with this method.

Open Settings. Go to About Phone. Scroll down and Tap on Factory Reset. Click on Erase all data. Then, enter the password or draw a pattern if prompted.

Tap Factory Reset.

Try Third-Party Store

Alternatively, if you want to install apps, there are a handful of other third-party stores that you can download for free. Third-party stores like APKpure, F-Droid, etc., are popular and used as Play Store alternatives. However, you should not blindly rely on these apps, as they may contain viruses that can harm your device and privacy.