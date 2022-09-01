What Causes Faulty Hardware Corrupted Page BSOD? How to Fix It

When the system identifies variation in a single bit of information while transmitting the data, it runs the bug check with the Faulty Hardware Corrupted Page error.

As the name suggests, this error is mostly due to hardware faults, especially the memory. However, it may not always be the case. Several software corruption and driver faults may cause the hardware to malfunction resulting in the Blue screen.

We have compiled a list of fixes that can help you get rid of this BSOD in your computer.

Causes of Faulty Hardware Corrupted Page BSOD Error

Some of the major cause of this error in your system are given below: Faulty drivers

Improper shutdown of computer

Corruption of system files

Memory error, both physical and virtual

Faulty Operating system

Interference by external peripherals

Faulty BIOS

How to Fix Faulty Hardware Corrupted Page BSOD Error

If you are not able to get to the desktop due to the BSOD loop, you will have to boot into safe mode.

Shut down your system by directly pressing the power button for around 10 seconds. Doing it three times will boot the PC in the recovery environment. Go to Troubleshoot>Advanced Options>Startup Settings.

Click Restart. Press 4 or F4 to boot your system in safe mode in the next start.



Now let’s go through the fixes right away.

Turn Off Fast Startup

Windows have provided the fast startup feature to speed up the boot process. When you enable the fast startup, the system saves the current state to a hibernation file during the shutdown. So, it does not have to load the configuration, Windows kernel, and drivers in the next startup.

But this feature may cause the hardware to malfunction as they are not closed properly. As a result, this can lead to the Faulty Hardware Corrupted Page error.

You can solve this by simply disabling the feature. Let’s see how to do it.

Press Windows + ‘R’ and type powercfg.cpl to open Power Option. Click on Choose what the power buttons do.

Click Change settings that are currently unavailable.

Uncheck the Turn on fast startup (recommended) box.

Click Save changes.

Restart your PC to see if the problem still persists. In addition to disabling Fast startup, it is also better not to keep the system in sleep mode for a long time. This keeps some hardware running continuously, which can lead to the BSOD error.

Update Drivers

The PC hardware is operated and optimized by their respective drivers. So, when these drivers get outdated or corrupted, the hardware may malfunction.

You should update all the drivers on your computer. If you are using an Intel CPU, then updating Intel Management Engine Interface has solved the issue for most users. Let’s go through the process stepwise.

Press Windows + ‘R’ and type devmgmt.msc to open Device Manager. Expand the device options by double-clicking on them. You can find the Intel Management Engine Interface driver inside System Devices.

Double-click on the driver and go to the Drivers tab. Click Update Driver and choose Search automatically for the drivers. You can also download the latest driver from the manufacturer’s site and install them accordingly.

If the problem arose after you updated the driver, click Roll Back Driver to get to the earlier version. Do this for all devices.

Restart your computer and observe whether the BSOD appears again. If the BSOD still persists, you need to uninstall the drivers completely and re-install them.

Right-click on the driver in Device Manager and select Uninstall device.

Install the drivers by downloading them from the manufacturer’s page. You can also perform a Windows update to install the drivers automatically.

Perform Windows Update

Windows 10 brought improvements in a lot of features in comparison to earlier versions. But there were some issues, such as the Faulty Hardware Corrupted Page, that the users experienced immediately after the upgrade.

But Microsoft fixed the bug in their later updates. So, if you have just installed Windows 10 and have not updated it yet, you may also be experiencing the BSOD. So, you should first perform a Windows update to receive the healthy update. It will also update the drivers to their stable version if the drivers are causing the problem.

Press Windows + ‘I’ to open Settings. Go to Windows Update. Click Check for updates and install all of them.

Similarly, navigate to Advanced options>Optional Updates.

Install the pending updates available in optional updates as well.

Reboot your computer to find the problem fixed.

Repair Corrupt System Files

The system files may corrupt whenever you install incompatible or buggy programs or through a Malware infection. Sometimes, inappropriate computer shutdown can also damage the system files. This can deteriorate the compatibility between the hardware and their drivers, leading to the Blue screen error.

Let’s see how you can fix the corrupt files in Windows.

Perform System Scans

You need to perform a DISM scan, SFC scan, and CHKDSK scan to repair the system files and fix the disk errors. DISM scan collects healthy DLL files from Windows updates, and SFC scan replaces the damaged files with these healthy ones. CHKDSK scan checks the storage drive for any error and fixes it.

Let’s move on to perform them.

Press Windows + ‘R’ and type cmd in the Run dialog box. Press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to open the Command Prompt in administrative privilege. Enter DISM online /cleanup-image /restorehealth to perform the DISM scan.

Then, enter sfc /scannow to carry out the SFC scan.

Finally, restart the system and again run a CHKSDK scan using the command chkdsk /r /x .



Restart your system and run it for a while. See if the Blue screen still persists. If your system does not boot till the desktop, you can navigate to Troubleshoot>Advanced Options>Command Prompt in the recovery mode to perform these scans.

Perform Registry Repair by In-place Upgrade

Running the repair scans as above does not repair the broken registry entries. For that, you can perform an in-place upgrade using the ISO file of Windows. It installs the OS without deleting your apps and files and repairs the damage.

You need first to obtain the Windows ISO file of the same edition, architecture, and same or later build. Let’s move on with the process.

Press Windows + ‘R’ and type msinfo32 to open System Information. Look at the Windows edition, architecture, and build.

Download the ISO file of the compatible Windows from Microsoft. Right-click on the ISO file and select Mount ISO. Get to the Installation drive and run Setup.exe . After the installation starts, click Change how setup downloads updates and choose Not right now.

Click Next and insert a drive with 10 GB or more space if you have not already inserted one. Choose to keep personal files and apps in the Change what to keep option.|

Click Install to start the repair.

See if the Windows shows the blue screen again.

Check the Memory

The Faulty Hardware Corrupted Page is mostly caused by some issues in the memory, either physical or virtual. So, you need to see if there are any memory errors. Let’s see the ways to do it.

Run Windows Memory Diagnostic Tool

You can perform the Windows Memory Diagnostic test to find both physical and virtual memory errors.

Press Windows + ‘R’ and enter mdsched to open Memory Diagnostic Tool. Click Restart now and check for problems.

Upon restart, follow the instruction to complete the test. Look at the test report and see if it shows any error.

You can try clearing the page file and reseating the RAM to fix some of the memory errors detected by the diagnostic tool.

Clear Page File

Windows stores some application information to the storage device in a Page file if the RAM reaches its capacity. This is also called virtual memory. If there is any issue in the Page file, then the system may detect a memory error.

You can clear the Page file to remove all the corrupted data in it if any. Please follow the instructions below to do so.

Press Windows + ‘R’ and type gpedit.msc to open Local Group Policy Editor. Navigate to Computer Configuration > Windows Settings > Security Settings > Local Policies > Security Options. Find Shutdown: Clear virtual memory pagefile and double-click on it.

Select Enable and click Ok.



Restart your system to see if the problem is solved.

Inspect and Reseat RAM

If clearing virtual memory did not do the job, you will have to inspect your physical memory. So, let’s disassemble your system and see if the RAM has any errors.

Power off your computer and remove all the cables. Unscrew the side panel and find the RAM slot in the motherboard. If you are using a laptop, unscrew the back panel or the separate RAM compartment to get to it. Remove both locks to remove the RAM.

Clean the RAM and memory slots properly. Reseat the RAM safely. You can try using the different slots to check for any issues with the slots. If you have multiple RAMs, you can use one at a time or get a spare RAM to identify the issue. Run your computer without assembling the back panel to check for the BSOD during these steps. Re-assemble the system and power on the computer.

Check if the BSOD still appears.

Disable Memory Compression

Windows 10 started the feature of memory compression that compresses the information available in the RAM to increase RAM space. It does so whenever the memory space starts decreasing. Memory compression prevents lag and helps in the smooth operation of our computer.

But this feature is known to create some memory issues as well. Thus, disabling memory compression in Windows solves the Faulty Hardware Corrupted Page error most of the time.

Let’s see how you can do it.

Press Windows + ‘R’ and type powershell in the Run dialog box. Press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to open Windows Powershell in Administrative privilege. Type Get-MMAgent and hit Enter. You will find the Memory Compression value to be True.

Enter Disable-MMAgent -mc to disable Memory compression.



Restart your system to apply the changes. Examine if the Blue screen has gone away.

Remove External Hardware

As the Faulty Hardware Corrupted Page error is usually caused due to interruption of data transmission in the middle, the external peripherals may be interfering with the process. If the external hardware is infected with malware or is damaged, it can cause the hardware driver to malfunction.

So, you should remove any Flash drive, speakers, USBs, or other peripherals and restart your system. See if the Blue screen goes away after removing the device.

Update BIOS

If there is some bug in the BIOS version, it may cause the handshake between the hardware and their drivers to malfunction. This can result in a Blue screen error in your system.

You can update the BIOS to improve the hardware compatibility in your system if the new BIOS version provides that. But updating BIOS is quite risky as it may permanently brick your system if not taken some precautions. So, we have prepared a separate guide for updating the BIOS safely to help you.

Reset or Re-install Windows

As we mentioned earlier, Windows 10 had a few bugs that caused this BSOD. In the same way, there may be a few issues in your Operating system, and your hardware might be totally fine.

In such a case, you need to perform a Windows reset to fix the issue. Let’s see how you can do it.

Shut down your PC by directly pressing the power button for around 10 seconds. Do this 3 times to boot your computer in recovery mode. Go to Troubleshoot. Click Reset this PC.

Follow the instructions. Choose Cloud download if you have an internet connection, as it downloads a fresh OS directly from Microsoft.

After the reset completes, check for the Blue screen error. If it does not solve, you can perform a clean installation of Windows.