10-ways-to-fix-headphones-not-working-in-windows-11

Electronic accessories are a must-have for every PC user today. Among these accessories, headphones are one of the most used devices.

One of the most frustrating things that can happen to a PC user is probably when their headphones just won’t work. Imagine trying to play your favorite video game without your headphones!

If you’re stuck in a similar situation, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the ways to fix headphones not working in Windows.

Why Your Headphones Might Not Be Working

There are various reasons why your headphones might not be working. Before jumping into the solutions, it is necessary to diagnose the problem to treat it accordingly. Here are a few reasons why your headphones might be malfunctioning.

Improper Connection

If your wired headphones aren’t working, it is possible that you incorrectly plugged the USB of your device. USB must be plugged in properly for the connection of two devices. If you use a wireless one, chances are your devices aren’t in range or the connection is not set properly.

Battery Low

Most devices slow down or stop working when they’re low on battery to save energy. If you’re using headphones that run on batteries, likely your device is running low on batteries.

Outdated Audio Driver

The Audio Driver is the gateway that allows communication between your audio devices and PC. An outdated audio driver fails to establish communication between the PC and the audio devices.

Low Output Volume

The volume level for your output audio may be set low on your Windows. Setting your output volume low means that your headphones will receive audio in low volume or inaudible.

Wrong Audio Output Device Selected

Your audio may be transmitted; just on the wrong device. With Windows’s options of connecting several audio devices, the PC chooses the audio device that has recently been connected to it.

Volume Set Low in Your Headphones

You might experience your headphones not transmitting audio because the volume is turned low. Even if you’ve set your output volume to max on your PC, if the volume to your headphones is set low, no audio will transmit from the device.

Operating System Not Updated

Leaving your system un-updated will cause your peripheral devices to crash. New updates usually have fixes for bugs that exist in the previous update. An un-updated operating system may be why your headphones may not be working.

10 Ways to Fix Headphones Not Working in Windows 11

Plug the Headphones Properly

Make sure the USB to your headphones is plugged properly into the port. If your USB is connected loosely, your headphones are most likely to not work. Try changing the port to plug in your headphones.

Inspect your cable properly and check for any physical damages. In case of any, replace your cable.

For wireless headphones, try re-establishing the connection by bringing your device close to your PC. You can also turn off Bluetooth and turn it back on to connect to your headphones.

Charge your Headphones

In the case of battery-operated headphones, charge your device and try connecting again. Most headphones stop working when their batteries run low to save power. Charging them will make sure all the functions of the device will work optimally.

Update Audio Driver

It is necessary to update your audio driver to maintain communication between your audio devices and PC. Follow these instructions to update your audio driver on your PC:

Search for “Device Manager” on the search option on your taskbar. Locate Audio inputs and outputs and drop down the menu. Choose your headphones under the list of hardware categories and right-click on it. Click the driver tab and then select “Update Driver”. Follow the instructions presented to you.

Update Bluetooth Driver (For Wireless Headphones)

An outdated Bluetooth driver causes problems in the connection between the Bluetooth device and PC. You can follow these steps to update your Bluetooth Driver:

Search for “Device Manager” on the search option on your taskbar. Locate “Bluetooth” and drop the menu down. Right-click on the driver and then select “Update Driver”. Follow the instructions presented to you.

Adjust Volume on Your Headphones

Make sure the volume of your headphones is set to your audio level preference. Most headphones have buttons to adjust the volume on either their left or their right.

Increase Output Volume and Select Output Device

You can increase the output volume on your PC and set your headphone as the output device. Follow these instructions below to do so:

Locate the speaker icon on the right of your taskbar. Right-click on the icon to reveal “Open Volume Mixer”. Adjust the volume using the slider and select your headphones under Output Device.

Restart your PC

A simple restart can solve many problems. Restarting your PC will make your device re-run its code from the beginning eliminating the bugs from the previous boot. To safely restart your PC, click the Start menu then select the power sign on your right and choose Restart.

Run Audio Troubleshooter

If you fail to diagnose the issue, you can troubleshoot common sound problems on Windows settings. Follow these steps to troubleshoot audio issues:

Right-click on the speaker icon on your taskbar. Select Sound Settings. Under Advanced, choose “Output devices” next to Troubleshoot common sound problems. Pick “Yes” and wait for the diagnostic scan to end.

Check the Headphones on a Different Device

It is possible that the problem lies in your headphones instead of the connection. To test your accessory, try to establish its connection with another device. If the problem persists, it is likely that your headphones are faulty.

Update Windows

Updating your Operating System will fix most of the bugs from the previous installation. If there is an existing bug that is preventing your Windows from identifying your headphones, updating your operating system might solve the issue. To update your operating system, follow these steps: