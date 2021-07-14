How to Fix High Ping in League of Legends

Playing with high ping in League of Legends is as tilting as Teemo’s shrooms, and akin to playing with a constant Nocturne ult on you. Put simply, you’re setting yourself up for failure before you’ve even entered the Rift.

High ping was something that plagued me (and my hard-earned LP) for months on end. I was spending most of my time in-game staring at a grayed-out screen and the garish “Reconnecting…” pop up.

But rest assured that high ping won’t plague you; we’re here with an in-depth guide that covers all the effective fixes. Whether your high ping is caused by a connection issue or firewall issue, you’re sure to find a solution here, and will be back to playing League lag-free in no time.

Why Do I Have High Ping in League of Legends?

Before we delve into the solutions, it’s important to know what exactly causes high ping.

Your ping (or latency) is the time it takes for data to travel between your computer and a server. The lower the ping, the faster it means this data is traveling. Several things can cause high ping, including:

Not enough bandwidth

Outdated drivers

Poor Internet connection speed

Firewall configuration

Internet service provider (ISP) quality

Multiple devices connected

Your location

What Is A Good Ping in LoL?

In League, a normal ping should be in the 10 to 70 range. Anything above 150 is unplayable.

How to Lower the Ping

Here, we’ll cover all the methods that have been proven to fix high ping in League of Legends.

Restart Your Modem and Router

In many cases, restarting your modem and router will fix your high ping. If you don’t restart your modem and router on a regular basis, it can keep them from running smoothly and bring about a whole host of connectivity issues, including a slow and sluggish connection.

Close Bandwidth-Consuming Applications

Having lots of bandwidth-consuming applications running in the background will drastically slow down your connection speed. Before you play League of Legends, make sure you’ve closed these applications.

To determine which programs are using up all your bandwidth, you will need to access the Task Manager, which you can do by pressing the Ctrl + Shift + Esc keys simultaneously.

Once the Task Manager pops up, click on the “Network” column header. This will organize active applications by network usage, allowing you to easily see which ones are using up the most bandwidth.

Use an Ethernet Cable

An Ethernet cable is a must-have for gamers, especially those suffering from high ping. It improves the latency between your device and router, and it also makes the connection more stable. This is because unlike wireless connection, your data is transmitted directly via a cable; it isn’t vulnerable to interference from the environment or other electronics.

If you don’t currently own an Ethernet cable, make sure to check out our guide on the 10 best Ethernet cables to buy.

Update Drivers

Out-of-date drivers can drastically slow down your computer’s performance, which will no doubt affect your ping in games. Don’t forget to keep your drivers updated.



Go to Start and look for Device Manager. Update the driver that is causing you problems.

Check Firewall

Although a firewall protects your system from malware and hackers, it can slow down your internet connection and cause high ping (among other connectivity issues), especially if your settings are improperly configured.

To test if your firewall is the culprit behind your high ping, temporarily disable it, then go into a game and check if your ping has improved. If it has, don’t worry – you won’t need to disable your firewall every time you want to play. You can configure its settings to allow League of Legends through.

Use Quality of Service (QoS) Functionality

This is the likely fix for those who live in a multi-person household. QoS is a feature that allows you to set which devices (or programs) your router should prioritize first. In other words, you tell it who and which tasks are most important, and they are then given the most bandwidth and get the best ping.

To enable QoS, follow the step below:

First find your router’s IP address – go to Command Prompt and type “ipconfig.” Look for the “Default Gateway” IP address.



Type this address into your web browser. It will bring you to your router’s login page.

Once you’ve logged in, find the QoS setting. Then, set your PC as the priority, or set League of Legends as a priority in the applications section.

Keep in mind that not every router has this feature; if your router does not have it, you’ll need to buy one which does.

Due to the nature of QoS, make sure to ask permission from everyone in your household before setting it up.

Check You’re on Right Server

You should always play on the server that’s closest to you. The greater distance you are from the servers, the worse your ping will be; your connection will have to travel further to send and retrieve data.

Hextech Repair Tool

Riot has created its own tool to help players identify and resolve issues that are affecting game performance. It’s compatible with both Windows and Mac.

Invest in a New ISP

If all else fails, you might need to invest in a new ISP and/or package. For optimal performance, you need to look for an ISP package that provides a high upload speed (ideally 5 Mbps to 10 Mbps), and a download speed of at least 25 Mbps. If you have fiber optic available in your area, go for this type of connection – it’s faster and more reliable than standard broadband.

Not sure what your current internet speed is? Do this quick speed test to find out.

Does Router Location Matter?

It’s best to be as close as possible to your router (or use an Ethernet cable). If your computer is far away from the router, the greater distance your data packets have to travel, meaning the more susceptible they are to interference.

You should also keep your router in a well-lit area and avoid placing it near other electronics or objects that may reflect the network, such as a mirror or aquarium.

Related Questions

Why Do I Only Experience High Ping in League of Legends?

If you’re only experiencing ping issues when playing League of Legends, it’s likely an issue on the game server’s end. First check the server status. If no issues have been reported, submit a ticket to Riot Games Support. Be aware that bugs can arise if your client isn’t updated to the latest patch, which can contribute to your high ping.

How to Show Ping in-game in Lol?

You can make your ping visible by doing the following: While in-game, go to settings, hotkeys, then display. Find the “Toggle FPS Display” keybind and enable it. It should now appear in the top corner of your screen.

Can a VPN Reduce Ping?

A VPN can potentially reduce high ping in League of Legends; compared to ISP packets (data transmitted through a network), VPN packets usually take a faster (more direct) path.