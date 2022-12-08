8 Ways to Fix Hulu Error 94 on Your Device

While launching the Hulu app, sometimes, you may run into the app loading error messages like “Failed to Load Hulu. Please close and open the application to try again. ERROR 94.” It means that the app cannot load due to an internet connectivity issue. This issue is mainly reported on Samsung TV, Xbox One, Firestick, and Nintendo Switch.

While the error is generally caused due to network issues, app-related issues such as out-of-date app versions, corrupted cache, and software bugs can also be the culprit. However, since the error is temporary, you can address them with minor fixes.

How to Fix Hulu Error 94?

If you are stuck on the Error 94 screen on Hulu, a quick restart of the app might fix it. You can force-stop the application on your streaming device. Then, you can relaunch the app again to see if the error is gone. However, if the problem persists, you can check out the 8 fixes mentioned below to solve it.

Reboot Device

Firstly, you can begin by rebooting your streaming device to solve the error. It will force quit any running apps or programs in the background and shut down the device. Therefore, if minor software glitches are leading to the error on Hulu, it should fix them. You can start using Hulu again.

On Samsung TV, you can simply use your remote’s power button to turn it off and on. However, for other devices, you can manually reboot using the restart menu.

On Xbox One

On your Xbox controller, press X button in center and hold down. Choose Restart Console. Confirm by picking Restart.

On Firestick

To go to the Home screen, press Home icon button on your remote. Launch Settings. Locate My Fire TV menu and click on it.

Choose Restart.

Pick Restart to confirm.



On Nintendo Switch

Hold down the Power button for up to 3 seconds.

Now, click on Power Options. Pick Restart.



Reboot Router

If the internet signal is very weak, you will most likely encounter error code 94. Therefore, solving internet-related issues or improving the network can fix the problem. You can reboot the router and check if it solves the issue.

You can check out the quickest way to restart the router below.

Unplug your router Power cable from the socket.

Then, wait for 2-5 minutes. Plug in the Cable back and wait until the router completely establishes the network. Then, start using Hulu.

Disable VPN

Since Hulu’s streaming is limited within the US, you might encounter error 94 if you are using VPN. Hulu can easily detect VPNs and flag the IP address. Thus, you will no longer have access to continue streaming. So, it is best to disable VPN on your devices.

Deactivate and Reactivate the Device

Hulu error 94 will appear on your screen if you have reached the streaming devices limit but still attempt to play it on additional devices. In such case, you can deactivate the account on all devices. Then, you can reactivate it only on the mostly used device. This should solve the problem.

You can follow the steps given below.

Launch a web browser and go to the Hulu website. If prompted, enter your Hulu account credentials and Log in. Now, on the upper-right, navigate to your Profile icon and click to expand the menu. Choose Account.

Locate Watch Hulu on your devices menu. Select Manage Devices. Now, when you see the devices, choose the Remove option next to it.

Clear Cache

Mostly streaming errors arise when the app cache data gets corrupted. Therefore you can clear Hulu’s cache data on your streaming devices to solve error 94. Refreshing such information will also enhance performance. You can go through these steps to clear the cache.

On Xbox One

From the home menu, navigate to My Games and Apps.

Choose Apps. Now, locate and select Hulu For More options menu, press Menu button.

Click on Manage App > Clear Saved Data

On Firestick

On the Home Screen, choose the Settings icon. Locate Applications Menu and click on it.

Select Manage Installed Applications.

Choose Hulu > Clear Cache



On Nintendo Switch

On your home screen, Choose System Settings.

Now, tap Data Management.

Click on Delete Save Data.

Choose Hulu > Delete All Saved Data for this Software.



On Samsung TV

Launch Settings. On the left panel, choose Support > Device Care.

Select Manage Storage.

Now, find Hulu and click on View Details. Pick Clear Cache option.

Update Hulu

Using an outdated app might be why Hulu is showing error 94. Therefore, you can update the app with the latest release to solve the problem. Such new software versions might have bugs and performance fixes. You must note that you may not find the Update button if there aren’t any. Let’s check out the steps for updating your device below.

On Xbox One

On the controller, press X button located at center.

Nvaigate to Profile & System > Settings Choose System > Updates

Tap on Update Console.

On Firestick

On your Firestick home screen, go to Find icon. Enter Hulu on the search bar.

Click on the App to view more details. If there are new updates, choose Update button.



On Nintendo Switch

Launch System Settings.

Choose Data Management > Manage Software.

Locate and tap on Hulu.

Click on Software Update > Via the Internet.

On Samsung TV

On your TV remote, press the Home key. Now, on the lower left, choose Apps

Locate and highlight Hulu. Choose Update

Reinstall App

If the error still pop-ups, you might have to reinstall the app to solve the problem. Deleting an application will erase all the app-related information. So you can start fresh by installing Hulu on your device again.

On Xbox One

From the home screen, find the Hulu app and highlight it Now, on your controller, press the Menu button

Choose Manage App > Internal Click on Uninstall and confirm

You can install Hulu from the store.

On Firestick

Navigate to Apps menu from the Firestick Home screen

Locate Hulu and press Options button Now, on the right panel, click on Uninstall option

Again, select Uninstall to confirm To install Hulu, you can search for the application on the Find icon and hit the Download button.

On Nintendo Switch

Open System Settings.

Tap on Data Management.

Select Manage Software > Hulu.

Choose Delete Software.

You can look up Hulu app on the Nintendo eShop and choose Download option.

On Samsung TV

On your Home Screen, navigate to the Apps icon

Click on the Gear icon

Locate Hulu and Highlight it Choose Reinstall option.



Contact Hulu Customer Service

If none of the fixes solve Hulu error 94, you can contact the official customer service team and report the problem. If there is a serious software problem on their side, they will assist you with troubleshooting steps.