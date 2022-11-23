9 Ways to Fix Hulu Error Code 2(-998)

Sometimes while streaming content on Hulu, sudden error messages might pop up on your screen. If you have encountered error code 2(-998), it means a playback failure. Hulu might prompt you to restart your device.

Well, minor app bugs and glitches on Hulu can lead to this error. However, you can troubleshoot this issue on your own by force restarting your app or by updating the app on your streaming device. Besides, we have compiled several fixes with simple steps to solve the error.

What Causes of Hulu Error Code 2(-998)?

Some of the probable reasons you encounter Hulu error code 2(-998) are as follows. Disturbed Internet Connection

Corrupted App Cache Data

App Bugs and Glitches

Hulu Server Outage

Outdated app

Using VPN

Ended Subscription

How to Fix Hulu Error Code 2(-998)?

Firstly, you can try logging out of your Hulu account from the streaming devices and logging back into your account. If the account issues are causing this error, it should help fix it. However, if the error still shows up on your screen, you can follow the fixes given below.

Force Stop Hulu

If you are unable to log out of your account due to the error, you can force-stop Hulu. When you force-stop, it will completely end the running process thereby solving any existing glitches and minor bugs. You can start using the app again from the start. It should help solve the error code 2(-998).

Along with Hulu, close other running apps in the background, as it might lead to errors like system freezing. Check out the steps on different streaming devices below.

On Android

Launch Settings Select Apps

Tap on Manage Apps

Highlight Hulu and open it Select the Force Stop option



On iPhone

On iPhone with the Home button, double-press on the Home button. Then, swipe up the Hulu screen from the multi-task tray and release it.

On iPhone without Home button, drag the screen from the bottom to display the Multi-task tray. Swipe up Hulu and release to end task.

On Windows

Enter Ctrl + Alt + Del together and select Task Manager Highlight Hulu

Click on End Task at the bottom

On Fire TV

Launch Settings from the main screen Select Applications > Manage Installed Applications

From the lists, open the Hulu app Select Force Stop



On Nintendo Switch

Press the Home button to open the Home menu. Locate Hulu. Press the X button. Choose the Close option.

On Xbox One

Press the Xbox button. Select Hulu. On your controller, press the Menu button. Choose Quit.

Restart Your Streaming Device

If force stopping Hulu app does not solve the error code, it is time you restart your streaming device. Restarting will fix system lagging and RAM issues. Moreover, it will also troubleshoot app errors on your device. So, check out the given steps below.

On Android

Press the Power button on your mobile and hold it for a few seconds. You can release the button when you see the Power menu on your screen. Select Restart.

Confirm to restart.

On iPhone

For iPhones below X, long press the power button. For iPhone X and above, press and hold the Volume down and Side button in sync.

Release buttons when you see the Slide to Power off menu on the screen. Drag the slider to power off.

Then, long press the Power button until the Apple menu appears on your screen to start your smartphone again.

On Windows

From Start, click on the Power button. Select Restart.



On Fire TV

On your Fire TV, hit the Pause/Play and Select button in sync and hold it.

Release when you see Your TV Stick is Powering Off.

On Nintendo Switch

Press the Power button and hold it for about 3 seconds. On the power menu, choose Power Options.

Choose Restart.



On Xbox One

Press the X button on your Xbox One and hold it until the power menu appears. Pick Restart Console. Again, choose Restart to confirm.

Check Hulu Server

If you still encounter the error, you can check Hulu Server to see if there are internal outages within Hulu itself. If such technical and hardware errors exist, you cannot troubleshoot them alone. But you can constantly check their server page to know updates. You can go through their official Twitter page to check the status.

Check your Membership Status

If your Hulu subscription has ended, you cannot stream videos. Thus, you might see the error code with a message on your playback screen. So, you can check your membership status from the account page. You will need to renew your monthly or yearly subscription to continue streaming if it has ended. Here are the steps for it.

Launch the web browser on your device. Enter Hulu Website and Sign in. On the top-right, click on your Profile icon. Choose Account.

Locate Upcoming charges to see.

Update Hulu

You will encounter Hulu error code 2(-998) when using an outdated software version of the app. Therefore, you can update the Hulu app on each of your streaming devices to fix the error. There might be fixes for some pesky bugs and errors in the new software update. You can update the app from the Google Play Store, App Store, or Microsoft Store.

Clear Hulu App Cache

Uncleared corrupt cache data on streaming devices can be another cause for Hulu error code 2(-998). Therefore, you can clear the Hulu app cache for better performance, which helps load app data more quicker. Follow the steps given below.

On Android

Open Settings. Select Apps.

Tap on Hulu > Storage. Choose the Clear Cache option.



On iPhone

Go to your phone Settings. Tap General > iPhone Storage.

Locate Hulu and tap on it. Select Delete App.

Again, tap pick Delete App option.

Install Hulu from App Store.

On Windows

While you’re on a Google Chrome web browser, enter Ctrl + Shift + Del keys at once. On the dialogue box, hover over Advanced Tab. Check box for Cached images and files.

On time range, pick the All Time option. Click on Clear Data.

On Fire TV

From the Fire TV home screen, hover over the Gear icon and click on it. Choose the Applications menu.

Click on Manage Installed Applications.

Open Hulu > Clear Cache.



On Nintendo Switch

Open System Settings from Home. Choose Data Management > Manage Save Data. Click on Delete Save Data. Highlight Hulu and confirm it.

On Xbox One

From Home Menu, go to My Games and Apps. Click on Apps and locate Hulu from the list. On your controller, press Menu for more options. Choose Manage App > Clear Saved Data.

Try Streaming From Other Web Browsers

Sometimes buggy extensions on a web browser can lead to error code 2(-998). Therefore, you can try streaming from the next web browser to see if the issue persists in others too. You can use the latest versions of any Hulu-supported web browser. For Instance, Safari, Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox, etc.

Disable VPN

Since Hulu is only US-based, its streaming is restricted internationally. You might encounter this error if you use a VPN with a different location. Also, if you are trying to stream it beyond the US, Hulu might detect VPN and block it. Therefore, you can disable it on your streaming devices and try using the app again.

Contact Customer Support

You can report your issue to Hulu customer support as a last resort if the error still appears on your screen while streaming. The professional team will guide you with fixes for the error.