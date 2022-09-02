Hulu is Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It

Although Hulu provides a comprehensive streaming service, you might not always have a promising experience. There can be times when you encounter glitches and error messages. Recently many users have reported that Hulu is not working on their streaming devices.

If you’re one of them, you might have come across “We’re having trouble loading this right now” or “Sorry, Unable to Start” pop-ups. Well, this can happen when the server is down. Or when you haven’t cleared corrupt cache data of Hulu on your device.

So, in this article, we will guide you with several fixes on how to solve the error on mobile, streaming devices, and gaming consoles.

Why is Hulu Not Working?

Here are the probable reasons why Hulu is not working on your device: Using Outdated version of Hulu App

Corrupt Cache data

App Glitches and bugs

Internet Connectivity error

Ended Hulu Subscription

Hulu Server Down

How to Fix Hulu Not Working?

Before jumping to fixes, you can restart Hulu App. It might solve the error as restarting troubleshoots temporary glitches and errors on the app. You can close the app and open it again after a few minutes.

However, if it does not work, you might have to force-stop it. Below, we have compiled various fixes to solve it on your mobile.

Force Stop Hulu App

Firstly, you can force-stop the Hulu App and try using it again. When you exit the app, there might be some features still running. So, force stop will ensure that all background features of the Hulu app are stopped completely. Then, you can restart Hulu again.

Also, while closing the Hulu app, make sure to exit all running programs/apps in the background. Too many apps running together in the background leads to glitches in the device system.

Check out the steps for it below.

On iOS

For users below iPhone X, click on the Home button twice. For iPhone X and above, Swipe up from the bottom to the center Then, locate Hulu on the multi-task tray. Swipe up and Release to force stop



On Android

Open Settings on your phone Go to Apps > Manage Apps

Tap on Hulu and choose Force Stop



On Apple TV

You can force stop the Hulu app and try using it again on your Apple TV. Here are the steps for Apple TV 4th generation and later.

On your home screen, click on the Home icon twice Using your Apple TV remote, locate Hulu on the switcher dashboard Swipe up to close the app (Close all the running apps from the screen)

Run Speed Test

A weak network connection could be another reason why Hulu is not working. Hulu has recommendations on internet connection speed. So, when your network does not meet the requirement, you might encounter screen freezing or app loading error while launching Hulu.

In such a case, you can check whether the network status is strong or not by running a speed test. Then, you can compare it with the recommendations. If the status is poor, you must improve the network.

Improve Network Connection

There are several ways you can improve your network connection. With strong internet connectivity, Hulu should start working on your device.

Firstly, you can turn off your devices to stream Hulu. Power cycle your router. You can turn off the Wi-Fi Router and unplug it. After waiting for a few seconds, you can plug it back. Turn it on and check if it works.

Disconnect your Wi-Fi network on other devices that are unused at the moment. Try connecting your streaming device to the router directly.

Clear Corrupt Cache

It might get corrupted if you don’t clear the cluttered cache data on your device. Such data can lead to errors like app crashing and playback issues on Hulu App. Thus, clearing it occasionally is the best bet to avoid such problems.

Check out the steps below.

On iOS

Navigate to your phone Settings Go to General > iPhone Storage

Tap on Hulu and choose Delete App

Again, tap on Delete App to confirm You can Reinstall it from App Store

On Android

Go to Settings Choose Applications > Hulu > Storage Tap on Clear Cache



Check Your Subscription Status

Hulu might stop working if your subscription has ended. Therefore, you can check the subscription status to know whether it is expired or not. If it has, you will need to upgrade it to continue streaming.

Follow the given steps below.

Launch the Hulu website on your device Then, sign in to your Hulu account Navigate to the Profile Icon at the top-right Click on Account (You might be prompted to enter your account password)



Check for Updates

You need to update the Hulu app with the latest version for enhanced performance and features. If there is an error within the app, they release fixes on the updated version. Thus, updating the app might solve this error. Depending on your smartphone model, you can hover over to Google Play Store or App Store to check for Hulu app updates.

Check Hulu Server Status

If you still encounter the problem, there might be an internal outage on Hulu. It is most likely that there isn’t an issue with your device. So, to know whether the server is down or not, you can check their Twitter account. You cannot solve such a severe outage on your own. However, we recommend you to look up updates or the status patiently.

Reinstall Hulu

Another fix for Hulu not working is to reinstall the app on your device. When you delete the app, it will clear all data and troubleshoot minor glitches. Thus, reinstalling the app should solve the error. You can delete Hulu on your mobile and install it back as you did for the first time.

Since there is no default option to clear cache on your Apple TV, you can reinstall the app. Hulu should start working on your Apple TV.

Contact Hulu Customer Support

The fixes should solve your issue by now. However, if it persists, we recommend you to reach out to the Hulu Customer service team for professional support. You can report to them about Hulu not working on your device. They will help you troubleshoot the problem.