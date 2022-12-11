Are you missing out on popular Hulu shows due to geographical restrictions? Well, now we have figured out several tips and tricks to unblock it, you can enjoy your streaming without the “Hulu video not available in this location” error.

Hulu’s streaming service is available in the US only. Therefore, the best way to bypass restrictions is by using VPN/Proxy services. In this article, let us guide you through various ways to access Hulu without getting banned. We will also discuss how to purchase plans from your current region.

Why is Hulu Not Available Internationally?

Hulu has confined its streaming to US users only due to its licensing agreements. So, users who are within the region can only subscribe to the plan. Since its streaming is internationally restricted, users beyond the region won’t be able to use it.

If you have attempted to access it anyhow, you might have experienced the “Video not available in this location” error. Although there are VPN and proxy services that helps you bypass the Geo-restriction.

How to Fix Hulu Video Not Available in This Location Error?

Hulu can easily detect VPN or anonymous proxy usage on your device and is very strict with geo-restrictions. During such instances, it will send you error messages and blocks you from streaming. However, unblocking Hulu restrictions is within reach.

If you can choose reliable services that help you connect to US-based IP, streaming Hulu is not a problem. You can try out premium VPN, Proxy services, and SmartDNS. We have listed simple steps that will help you stream Hulu outside the region.

Use VPN Services

Virtual Private Network (VPN) services conceal your actual IP address and redirect your traffic to a different IP address. It also encrypts the traffic and protects your data. So, you can use it for streaming Hulu. However, as mentioned, Hulu’s IP detection mechanism is very advanced compared to other streaming services. Therefore, it can easily identify and flag the IP address if you use an ordinary VPN.

It is extremely important for you to choose a secure service that provides faster streaming and bypasses Hulu’s geo-restrictions. Some of the best VPNs you can connect are NordVPN, CyberGhost, Express VPN, SurfShark, Private Internet Access, PrivateVPN, etc. These are premium and reliable services you can sign up to use Hulu.

You can test these services and identify the one that works best for you. Below, you can find out the steps for connecting to a VPN.

On PC

Search for a VPN on your Microsoft Store or Web browser Choose your desired VPN. Click on Get.

Open the VPN app and log in to your account. (Sign Up for an account if needed) From the lists of countries, pick the US and click on Connect

Open Hulu and start using it.

On Mobile

Look up VPN on your App Store Locate and click on the Install button Open VPN and Sign in (Create an account if you do not have one) On the Pop-up, pick Allow

Now, select any US region or Server to connect

Launch Hulu and start using it

Use Proxy Servers

Proxy Servers are similar to VPN services that can mask your real IP address and bypass geo-restrictions. Since it changes your IP addresses, you can connect to the American Proxy server for streaming Hulu.

However, proxy servers are not considered safe like VPNs as it does not encrypt traffic. There is also a high chance of Hulu identifying it and banning it. Some services might even collect your online information. Therefore, we recommend you use premium servers that provide US proxies for security and fast services. You can use Smartproxy, Bright Data Residential Proxies, Lime Proxies, IPRoyal, etc.

After you sign up for the proxy server, you can manually add it on your PC or mobile. Let’s move on to the below steps for connecting it to your devices.

On PC

Launch Windows Settings by pressing the Windows key + I key together. Go to Network & Internet > Proxy.

Scroll to locate the Manual proxy setup. Then, click on the Set up button.

Now, switch On the toggle for Use a proxy server.

Type in the Proxy IP address and Port field. Choose Save.

On Mobile

Launch iPhone Settings. Tap on Wi-Fi.

Now, next to your currently connected Wi-Fi network, tap on Info icon.

Scroll to locate Configure Proxy and tap on it.

Pick Manual option from the menu.

Now, fill in the proxy details, such as Server, Port. Once done, tap on Save. You can verify if the proxy server is working by checking on iplocationnet.

Use Browser Extensions

For users who wish to stream on the Hulu website, you can add browser extensions. There are various premium VPN and proxy services that have separate extensions for various browsers. So, you can quickly enable them and start playing Hulu. Some of the popular VPN and proxy server browser extensions are ExpressVPN, NordVPN, CyberGhost, SmartProxy, Lime Proxies, etc.

We have compiled the steps for setting up a proxy server on Google Chrome for your reference below.

Launch Google Chrome. Enter Chrome Web Store. Search for your desired Proxy Server extension and Add to Chrome.

Now, navigate to the added extension. Click on Accept and Continue.

On Location, set it to USA.

Choose Rotating or Sticky on the type menu. Under Authentication Method, provide a Username and Password. To enable Proxy Server, toggle On the button.

Use SmartDNS

You can try using some of the popular SmartDNS to access Hulu if they block your VPN or Proxy servers. SmartDNS conceals your original geo-location. Therefore, there are no risks of getting blocklisted while streaming.

Although your IP address remains the same, it will change your DNS Server to a different country while streaming Hulu. Thus, you can unblock the geo-restriction and enjoy faster video streaming. You can set up popular SmartDNS services that support Hulu. For Instance, KeepSolid, SmartDNS Proxy, Unlocator, etc.

You can sign up by purchasing the plan. You need to whitelist your IP address as a paid user to start the service. After registering, you can find out the steps to set up and use SmartDNS for Hulu.

On PC

To open Windows Settings, enter Windows key + I keys together. Click on Network & Internet > Advanced Network Settings.

Now, click on your Network and expand it. Choose View Additional Properties.

Find DNS server assignment. Then, click on Edit next to it.

On Edit DNS Settings, set it to Manual.

Turn on the toggle button for IPv4 or IPv6. Type in the SmartDNS address on the Preferred and Alternate DNS fields.

Click on Save.

On Mobile

Launch Settings. Navigate to Wi-Fi.

Next to your current connected Wi-Fi, tap on the Info icon.

Under DNS, tap on Configure DNS.

Pick Manual option.

Now, choose Minus icon next to your current DNS and tap on Delete.

Select Add Server.

Type in the SmartDNS server. Choose Save.

How to Purchase Hulu Plans if You Are Out of the US?

Now once you know how to bypass Hulu restrictions, you can log in and start streaming. But, if you do not have an account, you need to subscribe to monthly plans first. Hulu accepts only US-based payment methods so that only local users can access them. For instance, American Express, Mastercard, Discover, Visa Debit, and Credit Cards.

You are lucky if you have one of the payment means based in the US. However, if you do not have one, the quickest way to subscribe to Hulu is by purchasing its gift card from MyGiftCardSupply. It has a full package of Hulu’s catalog. You can buy the gift card using PayPal, Crypto, Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, etc.

After buying it, they will email you Hulu’s gift card code within 3 minutes. One of the best parts is it does not expire. So, you can simply copy the code and paste it on Hulu’s redeem your gift page.

Let’s check out the steps for it.