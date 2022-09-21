Instagram Couldn’t Refresh the Feed? Try These Fixes

The large user base of Instagram can cause it to occasionally crash and result in the Couldn’t Refresh Feed error. One of the most common reasons for this problem is an unreliable connection to the server.

An unresponsive server or an unstable internet connection prevents Instagram from requesting or receiving the data it needs to update your feed. Sometimes, internal causes such as corrupt cache files, glitches, or settings errors on your device are also responsible. Fortunately, we’ve compiled several effective ways to resolve this issue in this article.

How to Fix Instagram Couldn’t Refresh the Feed?

Now that we’ve identified the potential causes for the issue, let’s jump into their solutions. You can fix such problems using the method mentioned below. For your convenience, you can start by reconnecting your network and programs or clearing the cache.

Reconnect to the Network

An unstable network connection can cause Instagram to be unable to refresh the feed. By running other apps, you can check if this is the cause for Instagram not working.

If that’s the issue, you should unplug the router and plug it back in to refresh the connection. Also, try to disconnect your Ethernet, Wi-Fi, or Cellular data and reconnect. In case of a Wi-Fi connection, you can Forget the network and re-enter the password.

If reconnection does not work, try to contact your Internet Service Provider.

Restart Your Phone

Instagram’s feed can’t refresh if your device faces difficulty in accessing the server. You may fix this problem by restarting the device.

You can press and hold on the power to switch your phone off. Again, press and hold the same button and restart the app.

For the Instagram webpage on your computer, you can close the browser and restart the device.

Clear Cache

Corrupt cache files can cause refreshing issues on Instagram. You can clear the cookies and cache from your web browser from the settings to fix it. For Android devices, you can clear the Cache from the App settings.

On Web Browser

Open a web browser on your computer. Click on the three dots at the top right corner of the page. Click on Settings.

Click on Privacy and security from the left side of the screen. Click on Clear browsing data

Mark on Cookies and other site data and cache images and files Set the time range to All Time Click on Clear data



On Android App

Go to your phone’s Settings. Locate and open Apps from the settings menu.

Scroll and choose Instagram. Click on Storage.

Click on Clear cache.



Note: There are slight differences in the names of these settings options on different android devices. Please locate them and follow the steps mentioned above.

Re-login the Account

Try logging out and logging back in to let your Instagram feed refresh. Please follow the steps below to log out of your account.

Open the Instagram app on your phone. Tap on the profile icon from the bottom right corner of the screen. Tap on the three lines at the top right corner. Tap on Settings.

Click on the button with Log out and your Username.

Again, tap on Log out on the confirmation menu.

You can use the Log out button (click on the profile icon) to log out from the web version of Instagram. Afterward, type in your account credentials on the login page. Click Log in and check if the issue is fixed.

Update Instagram App

If your device has an older version of the Instagram app, it might face refreshing issues. So, follow the method mentioned below to update the app.

Open the App store on your iOS or the Google play store on your Android. Search for Instagram. Click on the Update button.



You can keep the automatic update enabled to prevent the refresh issue in the future. You can do so by following the steps mentioned below:

On iOS

Navigate to Settings on your device. Scroll down and open App Store.

Locate App Updates under the Automatic Downloads section and enable it.

Enable or Disable Automatic Downloads on the Cellular Data section as you see fit.

On Android

Open Play Store Click on the profile icon at the top of the screen Scroll down and click on Settings.

Locate and tap on Auto-update apps. Choose your preference and click Done. (Or something similar, depending on your model)



Switch the Device

If one of your Instagram accounts refreshes but the other doesn’t, there’s a loading issue with the specific account. In such cases, log into your account from a computer or the web version of Instagram. Afterward, your account should refresh on the mobile app.

You can check Twitter or Facebook to learn if the server of Instagram has crashed or is under maintenance. If there’s a problem with the Instagram server or a glitch in the app, wait for a few hours and try relaunching Instagram.

Reinstall the App

Try reinstalling the app if you still cannot refresh your feed after logging in and out. This process is only applicable to the mobile version of Instagram. Follow the step mentioned below to do so.

Locate the Instagram app Tap and hold on to the icon. Tap on Remove App for iOS and Uninstall for android devices.

Go to the App store or Play store. Search for Instagram. Tap on the Get on your iOS and Install on android.



Set Date and Time Automatically

Certain applications may not respond if their inbuilt internet time does not match your device’s time. This is the same as the Date on your device. So, follow the steps mentioned below to fix this issue.

On Mac

Click on the Apple icon from the bar at the top of the screen. Click on System Preferences. Locate and click on Date and Time.

Click on the lock icon at the bottom left corner of the window. Enter your Password and click Unlock. On the Date and Time section, tick Set date and time automatically.



On PC

Right-click the time and date display at the bottom right corner of your screen. Click on Adjust date and time. Enable Set time automatically.



On iOS

Navigate to Settings on your device. Go to General > Date and Time.

Enable Set Automatically.



On Android

Navigate to the phone’s Settings Locate and open Additional settings or General Management. Tap on Date and time.

Enable Use network-provided time.



Note: Different Android phones have different paths to reach the Date and Time settings. So, search for the setting in System if Step 2 does not work for you.

Reset Access Point Name

If you’re using your mobile data to access Instagram, an issue on the Access Point can cause Instagram not to refresh. So, try resetting it to fix the problem.

On iOS

Locate and open Settings. Tap on Cellular Data and click on Cellular Data Network.

Scroll to the bottom and tap on Reset Settings

Again, tap on Reset to confirm.

On Android

Open Settings app Tap on Mobile Network > Cellular data or Sim card and mobile data. (Depending on your Android model)

Tap on the Sim that you’re using. Locate and tap on Access Point Name.

Click on the dots at the top right corner and tap on Reset or Reset Access Point.

Confirm and close the settings.

Contact Customer Support

If none of the solutions work, contact Instagram customer support to let them know about your issue. You can report your problem using the method mentioned below:

On Mobile App

Open Instagram and click on your profile icon from the bottom right corner. Tap on the three lines in the top right corner. Tap on Settings > Help > Report a Problem > Report problem without shaking.

Fill out the information about your issue and tap on Next.

Tap on Send report.

You can include a screenshot of the problem in the report if you prefer.

On Web Browser

Open Instagram on your browser. Click on the profile icon from the top right corner of your screen. Click on Profile. Click on the Settings icon at the top right corner of the page. Click on Report a Problem.

Fill out the information about your issue and click on Send Report.

