9 Ways to Fix “Internal Error” On Google Forms

The “Internal Error” message on Google Forms occurs when the Google server is facing some issue and attempting to solve it. The issue occurs when the server gets into trouble and can not respond to your request. It is generally an outcome of the failed response from Google Forms.

It can also occur due to a handful of reasons like a corrupted browser extension and misconfigured DNS settings. Likewise, using a shortened URL while sending the Forms can cause redirecting issues and show the error message.

If the issue is server-related, there is not much you can do from your side. But, it’s worth trying the fixes below to solve it from your side in case of internal errors.

How to Fix “Internal Error” on Google Forms?

When you face the issue, you can try out several methods to resolve it. You can refresh the existing or open the page in a new tab. Likewise, closing the browser to solve browser-related glitches is another option. You can even try deactivating or removing the browser extensions.

Below you can find several fixes with their proper steps to help you get rid of the error message.

Restart the PC

Restarting your computer works like magic solving several technical malfunctions, erasing bugs, restoring temporarily opened files, and so on. This method can also be handy for the ‘Internal Error’ issue. It will force the network drives on your system to reconnect again and bridge the PC’s connection with the Google server.

Press the Windows logo and X keys and select Shut down or sign out. Now, go with the Restart option.



Refresh the Google Forms Tab

Sometimes, the issue can arise when your computer is unable to establish a proper network with the Google Forms server. This breakage can create a communication gap and result in a failed operation. In the process, the Google Forms website can’t open the page you requested, showing the ‘Internal Error’ message on the screen.

In that case, you can refresh the webpage and see if it resolves the issue. For that, try pressing CTRL + R keys or the F5 key on the keyboard. Likely, you can also click the Refresh icon in front of the address bar on the top panel.

Close the Browser and Open it Again

Closing and reopening the browser can help re-establish the communication between the browser and the Google Forms website. It can potentially help remove the error message from the screen. You can try this method when you are unable to get anywhere after refreshing the webpage.

All you have to do is press the Exit button on the upper right side of the browser. Or, you can use Task Manager to do so. Press the combination of CTRL, SHIFT, and ESC keys and hit the End task button after selecting the browser.

Send the Full URL of Your Forms

The issue can emerge when you check the Shorten URL option while trying to send the Google Forms link. It happens when Google’s URL shortening service faces a technical malfunction and cannot process your command. The link you generate will also be a part of the glitch, and you will end up with the error message.

So, you can unselect the Shorten URL option and hopefully make the error message disappear.

Open Google Forms on the web browser. Then, head to the troublesome form and press Send.

Now, click the Link icon. After that, uncheck the Shorten URL option, click Copy, and share the link.



Deactivate or Remove the Extensions on the Browser

Usually, the browser extension helps users tackle unwanted ads and other things. But, when some browser issue appears, it can be due to a browser extension. They can sometimes break the link between the computer and Google servers.

In such a case, it becomes necessary to deactivate or even remove the browser extension to troubleshoot the problem.

On Chrome

Click the Extension icon on the top bar across the address bar.

Go with the Manage extensions option.

Toggle off the bar below the extension name to deactivate it. Or, hit the Remove option to delete the browser extension. After that, click Remove again to confirm.



On Firefox

Select the Three-lines on the top-right region of the browser. Choose Add-ons and themes, and then select Extensions.

Now, toggle off the button next to the extension name.

To remove the extension, click Three-dots and hit Remove.

Select the Remove again to proceed.

Erase Browser’s Cache Data

When web browsers are used for a time period, the temporary files collected by them can get swamped. It can even collect corrupted or outdated data and information obstructing the browser’s work. Thus, it can also make the error message emerge on your browser while working with Google Forms.

So, you can erase the browser’s cache data to resolve the error message issue.

On Chrome

First, press the CTRL + H keys to open Chrome’s History page. Click the Clear browsing data option.

Now, check all the options, set the Time range to All time, and press Clear data.

Close the browser and open the Google Forms page again.

On Firefox

Select History after you click the three lines. Now, pick Clear recent history.

Select all the options in the History section, put the Time range to clear to Everything, and press OK.



Use Google Domain Name System

Using the DNS, your computer communicates with the server to display the correct website on your screen. It mainly decodes the website’s domain name into the IP address and the server searches that IP and displays the website as an output.

But, sometimes, this process can be hindered when your default DNS cannot interpret the domain name and provide the correct IP to the server. Hence, you won’t get the desired web page and end up getting the error message. Switching to another DNS, such as Google DNS, can help resolve the problem.

Press Windows and R keys to launch the Run prompt. Here, press Enter after you type ncpa.cpl . Right-click the network adapter you are using and go with the Properties option.

Click the Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4) option and choose Properties.

Enter the following IP Address under the “Use the following DNS server addresses” section : Preferred DNS Server : 8.8.8.8

: 8.8.8.8 Alternate DNS Server: 8.8.4.4



Launch A Full Scan

The Google server may send an error message when it feels insecure due to some virus or malware. At times, malware may probably be trying to get into your computer through the Google site. Hence, Google generates the error message as an alert.

So, you can eliminate this prospect of viruses or malware by launching a Full Scan of your PC.

Open Settings by pressing the Windows and I keys. Choose Update & Security and then click Windows Security. Now, go with the Virus & threat protection option.

You need to select the Scan options. Select the Full scan option and hit the Scan now button.



Try a Different Browser

Sometimes the problem may occur in one browser only. It is because each browser has a different set of web code, and their ways of interpreting the URL become automatically different. Hence, web browsers respond differently to the exact URL. It means the same URL which was creating a problem in one browser may operate seamlessly in another.

So, switching to another browser can work wonders for you if the problem is browser-specific.