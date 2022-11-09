Why is My Internet So Slow on Mac? How to Fix It

Today, a lot of us rely on the internet to perform our basic tasks. So, it’s no surprise that our network receives a ton of data communication requests, sometimes more than the actual bandwidth our network can handle. This leads to high network traffic, which in turn causes a slow internet connection.

On top of that, an outdated router firmware configuration and corrupted network data on your computer can also contribute to a slow internet speed. But whatever the cause may be, resetting your network settings, clearing up the piled-up cache files, and updating your router firmware can fix this issue for you.

But there are a ton of other working fixes that will definitely work towards fixing the network issue. And we are going to talk about those methods here in this article.

Why is My Internet So Slow on Mac?

High network congestion

Corrupted network properties files

Too many cache files

Applications running in the background

Outdated browsers

Outdated OS Considering the factor mentioned above, here are all the reasons why the internet is slow on your Mac:

How to Fix a Slow Internet on a Mac?

The first thing to do when the internet is slow on your computer is to restart your system. This will discard an OS-related glitch that might have interfered with your workflow. Also, switch your browser and see if this internet issue still persists.

However, if this doesn’t do much, follow the steps listed below.

Run Ping Test

A ping test is done to test the time data packets take to move from the client to the host device. So, it’s important to determine if you’re actually receiving these data packets from your ISP.

Press Command + Space to open Spotlight. Type and open Terminal. Type netstat -nr | gerp default and hit enter. This returns your router’s default gateway. Note it down.

Then enter the following command:

ping <Default Gateway> Now, press the Control + C key combo to stop the test. From the test report, make sure that the packet loss is 0.0% and the avg (Average) Ping is less than 15ms.

Then enter this command to ping a domain:

ping 8.8.8.8

Again, make sure that your packet loss is 0.0%, and the avg Ping is less than 100ms.

Restart Your Router

A simple way to counter your slow internet issue is to restart your router. Doing so will refresh your network connection status by grabbing a new signal from your ISP. This will fix your slow internet issues as well as other basic network-related problems.

Turn off your router.

Unplug it from the wall outlet. Wait 60 seconds before turning it on. Plug back your router. Turn it on.

Position Your Router in a Suitable Environment

The position of your router greatly determines the network signal you receive. Placing it near electronic devices can cause network interference, disrupting the signal and slowing down the connection. That’s because electronic devices generally use a 2.4GHz channel, the same as what your Wi-Fi usually relies on.

Also, if you have a dual-band router, we recommend that you switch your connection to a 5 GHz band to improve your internet speed. However, the 5GHz band doesn’t cover a large area. Hence, for a better network experience, it is best to stay close to your router.

Also, we recommend you avoid placing your router near walls or directly on the floor as they might absorb the Wi-Fi signal and disrupt your network experience. So, if possible, look for an open area to position your router on.

Forget and Reconnect Your Wi-Fi

To remove any wireless network issues, you can ‘Forget’ your Wi-Fi settings and reconnect to it again. Doing this will delete your network information, such as your password, from the computer. The particular network will also be cleared from your system’s Saved Network List.

However, the next time you try to connect to this network, your system will ask you to re-enter your password. This fresh network signal can fix your slow internet issue.

Open Finder. Then, on the menu bar, select Apple > System Preferences. Click on Network settings. Choose Wi-Fi from the left sidebar. View Advanced settings.

Here, under Wi-Fi, you’ll see your computer’s saved network list. To forget your Wi-Fi, highlight it and click on the ‘-’ sign.

Confirm your action and Remove your Wi-Fi network. Finally, click OK > Apply.

Diagnose Your Network With the Wireless Diagnostics Tool

The wireless diagnostics tool is the macOS’s network troubleshooter that aims to find issues within your Wi-Fi network. It first scans this network, and if there are any signs of error, it pinpoints the exact issue and helps you fix it.

Here’s how you run the Wireless diagnostics tool:

Hold Option and click on the Wi-Fi icon on the menu bar. Then, click on Open Wireless Diagnostics. Hit Continue to continue further to the diagnostics page.

Let your system perform the diagnostics test. It’ll then return the current status of your network. You can further request your system to monitor your wireless network to collect more data by selecting Monitor my Wi-Fi connection option.

To end the diagnostics process, click on Continue to Summary. Let your system create a full diagnostics report. View the report and note what the problem is.

Switch to Ethernet Cable

Wired connections are significantly faster than wireless connections. For starters, a wired connection provides a dedicated bandwidth for you, one which only you can operate upon. On the contrary, when you connect to Wi-Fi, you have to share the total bandwidth with all the other users on the network.

Although most Macs these days don’t have the traditional ethernet port on them, you can still use USB hubs that have a dedicated ethernet port. If you usually face internet issues, then switching to an ethernet cable will be a favorable move for you.

Delete the Network Properties Files

There is no exact method to reset the network settings on your Mac. There is, however, a workaround to this. That is where the network properties files come into play. These properties files contain your profile information and configuration settings. Hence, deleting these files will mimic a network reset as all the information present within them is cleared up.

Deleting the .plist files are safe and also recommended, as they will automatically regenerate the next time you connect to the internet. These files reside in the Preferences folder, and here’s how you get to them:

Open Finder. Then, on the menu bar, click Go > Go To Folder. Type and open ~/Library/Preferences .

Navigate inside the SystemConfiguration folder. Delete these files and restart your system afterward: com.apple.network.identification.plist

Com.apple.airport.preferences.plist

preferences.plist

networkInterfaces.plist

settings.plist

Close Background Apps

Background applications can also result in a slow internet connection. Moreover, if an application working in the background is using the internet to upload/download certain data, it can undoubtedly hamper your overall network experience.

So, if any unnecessary applications are running in the background, we recommend you close them and see where that takes you. Here’s you do so:

Press Command + Space and open up Spotlight. Type and enter Activity Monitor. On the CPU tab, check for any unwanted open application, highlight it and click on the ‘x’ sign to close it.

Restart your computer.

Clear Browser Cache

Your browser automatically generates cache files and stores them on your computer. These cache files are meant to load up your browser profile and websites faster. However, the more you use that particular browser, the more cache files tend to pile up.

This will then start to cause network performance issues, and clearing the cache from time to time will fix and prevent any forthcoming slow internet problems.

On Chrome

Open Chrome. Click the three dots on the top right side of the window. Hover over More Tools. Click on Clear Browsing Data. Here, first, select a time range for clearing your cached files. Then, mark the Cached images and files option.

Finally, Clear data.

On Firefox

Open Firefox. Click the three bars on the top right side of the window. Select Settings. Go to Privacy and security. Click on Clear History. Here, first, select a time range for clearing your cached files. Then, mark the Cache option.

Finally, Clear Now.

On Safari

Open Safari From the menu bar, go to Safari > Preferences. Go to Privacy. Click on Manage Website Data.

Then, Remove All the browser cache files.

Scan for Viruses

Malware and viruses present on your computer can also cause network lags and issues. Usually, files downloaded from unreliable third-party sites often lead to virus infection. And if your system is a victim of a large virus outbreak, this can severely slow down your internet, along with other system compatibility and stability problems as well.

So, we recommend you invest in good antivirus software and scan your computer for any signs of such attacks. If malware is found on your system, deleting the infected application/file could fix your internet problem.

Disable VPN and Proxy Server

VPNs and Proxy servers are meant to maintain your online anonymity. However, they do interfere with the network connection from time to time. They also significantly slow down your internet connection.

So, if you have VPN enabled on your system, we recommend that you turn it off. The same goes for proxy servers. However, the proxies can be disabled directly from your browser, and here are the steps to do so:

Open Safari. On the application menu bar, click on Safari > Preferences. Navigate to Advanced. Here, click on Change Settings that’s beside Proxy. Under Select a protocol to configure section, uncheck all proxy options.

Click OK and save these changes.

Start Quality of Service (QoS)

The Quality of Service feature on your router is useful to make way for important data packets to travel through the network. It allows you to prioritize the network bandwidth with uplink and downlink i.e., you can manually set the upload and download speed depending on the task at hand.

For example, if you’re downloading data through the network or streaming some content online, you can prioritize downlink QoS over the uplink. On the contrary, if you’re uploading your data on the internet, you can prioritize uplink QoS to improve your network experience.

Furthermore, setting an unsuitable QoS over what’s really needed can also slow down your internet speed. So, enabling the right QoS ensures that the network traffic flows without congestion and makes sure that one device is not hogging up the bandwidth.

Log in to your Router Settings. Find the Quality of Service (QoS) option and Enable it. Switch to a WAN port. Set the Uplink (Upload) and Downlink (Download) speed as per your preference.

Apply Settings and save these changes.

Update Your Router Firmware

Updating your router firmware incorporates new security patches for your online experience. It will also fix technical bugs and glitches that repeatedly interfere with your network signal. You can update your router firmware by visiting the router settings page, and here’s how you do it:

Log in to your Router Settings. Find the Firmware Update option.

This option is usually found under Administration, Management, Utilities, or Advanced tab. Then, Check for any available firmware updates.

If an update is found, Download it.

However, if you cannot automatically check for the latest firmware updates or if no download links are given on the router settings page, visit your device manufacturer’s website. Search for your router model and download the latest firmware from there.

Update macOS

Apple releases new system software upgrades in a timely manner. This is done to overcome any compatibility issues and stability problems on your computer. So, if a new software update is available or if you have a ton of updates piled up on your computer, we recommend you update the macOS as fast as possible.