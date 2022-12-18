Why Does My iPad Keep Shutting Down? How to Fix it

Your iPad may keep shutting down for numerous reasons. For some users, it could happen due to something as simple as a drained battery or a software glitch. But, for others, it could likely happen due to hardware issues like a damaged battery or faulty internal components.

You can try updating the iPad’s firmware if it’s a software-related issue. But, if the problem is hardware related, you may need to take your device to the Apple-authorized repair center.

Check Your Battery Health

The battery eventually degrades after a certain time. So, keeping an eye on your iPad’s battery health is important. You can encounter unexpected shutdowns if your iPad’s battery health is low. It is recommended that if you have less than 70%, you need to replace it.

On an iPhone, it’s easy to check battery health as there’s a specific setting to do so. However, the iPad lacks such things. But you can check it with a simple trick.

Launch the iPad’s settings menu. Go to Privacy. Scroll down and Tap on Analytics & Improvements.

Make sure Share iPad Analytics is toggled on. (Analytics should be turned on for at least 24 hours to generate the recent log data) Then, tap on Analytics Data.

Scroll down and look for log-aggregated <latest date>.ips and Tap on it.

Tap on the Share icon and select the document app or other word application to read the log file. Tap Show in Documents to confirm.

Now, Open the log-aggregated file.

Tap on the Search icon. Then, enter ‘MaximumCapacityPercent‘. Hit Search.

You will find a log with the name as shown below:

<key>com.apple.power.battery.MaximumCapacityPercent</key>

<integer>number</integer>(The number denotes your iPad battery health percentage)



Use Authentic Charger

If your iPad keeps shutting down when connected to the charger, it can likely happen due to using a counterfeit charger. This will kill the battery and also triggers different problems on your iPad.

Therefore, using an authentic one is always recommended to protect your device from potential issues.

Cool Down Your Device

It’s normal for your device to get warm while using it. However, if you are charging and using a heavy app simultaneously without giving a break, then the temperature will quickly rise. The iPad will shut itself down once it reaches the set limit.

You can cool it down by closing all the active apps and removing the device’s cover. Powering it off will also work to cool it down quickly.

Free Up the Space

If your device is cluttered with tons of apps and data, your iPad may drop in performance, which could lead to a shutdown. So, you need to check your storage and delete unwanted data to make space.

Launch the iPad’s settings. Go to General > iPad Storage.



Let your device calculate the storage. You need to wait for a couple of seconds. Then, scroll down, and you will find all the apps. Tap on the apps you would like to uninstall. Then, hit the Delete app.

Update Your iPad

If the software bug is triggering your iPad from unforeseen shuts down, it can be solved by updating the device. Apple often releases new software updates for serious bug fixes. Therefore, if the new update is available on your device, try installing it.

Ensure your device is connected to the internet and has plugged in the charger. If your iPad gets shut down in the middle while updating the firmware, it may run into new troubles. So, only update if the update size is small or you are confident that your device won’t shut down.

Launch the iPad’s settings. Go to General. Tap Software Update.

Tap on Download and Install. Then, enter the passcode.



Hard Reset

Have you tried hard resetting your iPad? If not, give this method a try because it will completely wipe your device’s data, including potential malware or faulty change in settings that are leading to this issue.

Likewise, you can reset your iPad in a similar way to update it. But before you start going further, make sure to back up your data.

Open the iPad’s settings. Go to General. Scroll down and tap on Transfer or reset iPad.

Tap Erase All content and settings.

Tap Continue. Enter the iPad’s Passcode. Tap Erase iPad to confirm.



Visit Apple Support

If your iPad keeps turning off even after following the above method, there’s a chance the device has a hardware issue. It’s likely that your device experienced a power surge.

So, the best option is to take your device to Apple tech support. If your iPad is under warranty, they may even replace it with a new one depending on their terms and conditions.