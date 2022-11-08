Depending upon the usage, the iPhone battery should generally last around 8 to 15 hours on average. But if your iPhone battery consumes more power than usual or drains overnight, it may not always indicate a battery failure.

iPhone users often complain of surprisingly reduced battery percentage levels throughout the night even on idle. However, you can conserve battery life by reducing your screen time, and the amount of processing your phone goes through.

What Causes the Battery to Drain Overnight?

It is always better to consider all the factors that could reduce battery life before taking drastic measures like changing your battery or getting a new iPhone. Unusual battery loss in your iPhones can be due to several reasons. The common causes of unusual power drains include: Background app processes

Wi-Fi and cellular network usage

Active Bluetooth and location services

Outdated iOS software and iOS apps

Increased screen-on time

Power-intensive Settings

Degrading battery health You should observe your iPhone battery’s behavior to see if it has lost its original capacity. The heavy drop in battery levels may indicate poor battery health. However, an unexplained decrease in battery life may be due to your phone’s activities.

iPhone Battery Drains Overnight? Try These Fixes

You can retain your battery percentage if you manage to reduce phone use and increase sleep time. Adjusting a few settings could stop your phone from using power unnecessarily. For instance, you can disable your home screen or lock screen visual effects or animations to lower battery usage. Similarly, using fewer widgets on your lock screen is a good idea to save battery usage.

Besides that, consider these tips to optimize your settings to reduce battery consumption at night time:

Before You Begin

iPhone comes with in-built apps to display battery usage information and its condition. Monitoring your battery health and usage information on your iPhone could aid in diagnosing the battery-draining issue.

Here’re the steps to check battery status:

Open the Settings app of your phone. Go to the Battery option.

Go to the Battery Heath option to see battery condition and suggestions.



This information may suggest you change the settings or use apps less frequently to save battery. Sometimes it might recommend you replace your battery, analyzing your battery health.

Turn Off Wi-Fi and Mobile Data

Keeping the Wi-Fi and mobile data off during standby time is an effective way to reduce battery consumption. This way, you can pause most apps from secretly consuming data and draining power.

Online apps won’t display notifications constantly when not connected to the internet. Similarly, Automatic software updates, backups, and cloud features would also get postponed.

Here’s how you can turn off Wi-Fi and Mobile Data:

Open the Settings app Tap on Wi-Fi to turn off the Wi-Fi

Tap on Cellular to turn off Mobile Data.



If your phone needs to be online at night, you should prefer Wi-Fi over a cellular connection. It is because your phone could perform multiple connection attempts or switch between towers for better cellular coverage, thus draining more power.

Turn Off Mobile Bluetooth

When Bluetooth is turned on, your phone broadcast signals to make a new connection or discover new devices. It draws more power when it keeps advertising signals periodically to establish a connection.

If you habitually keep Bluetooth turned on at night, turning off Bluetooth during sleep could save some battery levels.

Open the Settings app Select Bluetooth option

Toggle the slider off

Reduce the Auto-Lock Time of Your Phone

The auto-lock feature locks your phone when it’s idle. The default is 30 seconds of inactivity. You can adjust it to default or minimum to lock your phone screen faster.

Follow these steps to change the auto-lock time:

Open the Settings app of your phone. In the settings app, go to General.

Scroll to locate Auto-Lock and tap on it.

Choose the minimum option or 30 seconds.

Enable Focus Mode

iPhone comes with Focus Mode to reduce the screen time of users. We can set preferences to allow only needed app notifications, contacts, and other functions similar to the “Do not disturb” mode. Else use sleep mode according to your sleep schedule.

Open the Settings app of your phone. In the settings app, go to Focus.

Tap the focus option named Sleep.

Set your preferred time.

Enable Low Power Mode

iPhone gives its users the option of low power mode to save battery life. This mode reduces battery usage by cutting off fewer essential features and functions of your phone. It adjusts display settings and pauses iCloud uploads, automatic downloads, and app updates. The background apps, and emails, are also not refreshed in this mode.

The low power mode gets enabled automatically when your phone’s battery reaches 20 percent. Otherwise, you can enable this mode manually.

To enable Low Power Mode on your iPhone:

Go to Settings on your iPhone. Scroll down and select Battery.

You’ll find the toggle for Low Power Mode at the top.



Disabling the Background App Refresh

Background apps could drain your battery to update their content secretly. You can disable this setting as it won’t benefit you significantly but rather increase CPU and network usage.

To disable background app refresh:

Goto Settings app on your iPhone. In the setting app, go to General

Choose the Background app refresh option.

Turn off the Background app refresh to disable refresh for all apps. You can disable this feature for a specific app too from this menu.



Disable Siri

Siri is always running in the background for machine learning and indexing purposes. If your iPhone battery drains heavily overnight, Siri is probably the culprit here.

To disable Siri and Search:

Open the Settings app of your phone. In the setting app, scroll down to locate Siri and Search. Go to Siri and search.

Turn off Listen for Hey Siri and Press Side/Home Button for Siri.

Tap on Turn off Siri from the pop-up that appears.

Turn Off the Location Services

Some apps refresh your location status periodically, which could be an unnecessary task. This process could add up to your battery drainage. Disabling the location services could eliminate this problem.

To turn off the location services on iPhone:

Open the Settings app of your phone. Go to Privacy and Security Settings.

Go to Location Services.

Toggle off Location Services if it’s on.

Tap Turn off when a prompt appears with additional information.



Set the Display to Auto Brightness

Since the display is a major component that consumes power, dimming the brightness can save a lot of power, especially if you are using your phone at night.

The auto-brightness option in iOS automatically adjusts the screen brightness sensing the environment lighting condition.

Open the Settings app of your phone. Goto Display and Brightness.

Toggle to Enable Auto Brightness.



Manually lower the brightness if you wish to reduce it by less than 10%.

Update Your iOS Software

Updating the iOS software could fix most issues, including battery drainage. You can look for available updates and install the latest version.

To update the software of your iPhone:

Open the Settings app of your phone. In the Settings app, go to General.

Goto Software Update. Tap on Automatic Updates if the updates are available.

Turn on the Download Ios Updates and Install IOS Updates option.



Update the Apps on Your iPhone

Developers constantly push updates to make apps compatible with newer Android versions as well as to enhance their app features. Updates clear bugs and reduce the risk of corrupting the program. Updating the app is a simple way you can try that optimize the app’s performance.

Go to the App Store. Tap the Profile icon. Tap Update all. You can update any specific app if you need.



Contact Apple Support

Performing above mentioned methods could obviously benefit you in saving some battery life. These methods could also ensure better battery health. However, if you notice your battery has lost its performance over time, then you can go for battery replacement. Contact apple authorized service center for warranty claims and safer replacement.