iPhone Not Charging When Plugged into Computer? Try These 9 Fixes

When you dont have an adapter or a power bank, you can simply use your computer to charge your iPhone. To do this, all you need is a lightning cable. However, due to various reasons, your iPhone might fail to charge.

A faulty cable is most likely the cause of this problem. But there may also be other causes that can cause your iPhone to not charge.

Why is the iPhone Not Charging When Plugged into Computer?

A lightning bolt should appear on the battery icon when charging your iPhone. If you cant see this icon, the following reasons should be causing it. Operating on Sleep Mode

Not using Apple Certified Cable

Hardware Failure

Connected to a Different Port

Outdated Software

Liquid Detection

How to Fix ‘iPhone Not Charging When Plugged into Computer?’

Before we get into the fixes, restart your iPhone forcefully by pressing the Volume Up button, then Volume Down, and finally, the Side button until the Apple logo appears on the screen. As for your computer, press the start button and click on the Restart option.

Also, make sure you are using the correct port and replug the cable into your computer.

Turn off Sleep Mode

Some computers are set up in a way that when your computer falls asleep, it wont allow the phone connected to it to charge. If you have to be away while your phone is charging, you can turn off the sleep mode from your computer. Heres how to do it.

On Windows

Click on the Start button and go to Settings. Click on the System option. Open the Power & Sleep tab.

Under the Sleep option, click on the Dropdown. Select Never for both options.



On Mac

Click on the Apple Menu. Select the System Preferences option and go to the Battery tab.

Click on Battery on the left and move the slider to Never.

Similarly, click Power Adapter and set the display off time to Never.



Disable USB Selective Suspend Feature

USB Selective Suspend is a Windows feature. When your computer is inactive for too long, it suspends the port. This feature is enabled by default. To avoid this from happening, you can turn off this feature from your computer.

Search for Edit Power Plan on the Start Menu and Open it.

Click the Change Advanced Power Settings option.

Click on USB settings. Again, click on the USB selective suspend setting. Click on On Battery and select the Disable option on the drop-down. Similarly, click on the dropdown beside Plugged in and select Disable.

Click on the OK option at the bottom.

Most PCs dont allow the ports to supply current if the screen has been inactive for too long. So, after you follow these steps, you have to toggle through the USB settings using the device manager.

Open Device Manager. Scroll down and click on Universal Serial Bus controllers. Select the USB Root Hub port and right-click on it. Click on the Properties option.

Go to the Power Management tab and unselect Allow the computer to turn off this device to save power. Click on the OK button.



Check the USB Port

When your iPhones charging port is clogged with dust particles, it might block the pathway of the current which charges the battery. If you see something jamming the port, take a brush and gently remove the dirt. Make sure the lightning port is clean.

Similarly, check your computers port as well and perform the same thing.

Also, make sure you are using a USB 2.0 or 3.0 port. Inserting cables into the wrong port of your computer wont make your phone charge. In some rare cases, a computer might not be able to provide enough watts that your iPhone requires to charge.

If too many cables are connected to your computer, it might also interrupt your phone from charging. Try removing a few unnecessary cables and reconnecting the iPhones charging cable to the port.

Use Apple-Certified Cable

If you are using a third-party USB cable and not the MFi-certified one, you might sometimes face this error. If you use counterfeit cables, not only does it get damaged easily, but it also corrupts your iPhone. We recommend you use the original wire that comes with the Apple MFi badge.

Broken or damaged cables can also cause your iPhone not to charge. If you have other lightning cables lying around, use that cable and see if its charging the phone. You can also try charging your iPhone using the wall outlet if you have the AC Adapter.

Likewise, you can try the same cable on other iPhones to know whether the problem is with the charger or the device.

Update USB Driver

If your iPhone isnt charging when plugged into a computer or your computer is facing compatibility issues, it is best to update the drivers. Updating a driver tends to fix bugs and errors on your computer. It also adds new features to the hardware and gives more security.

Heres how you can update your USB driver to fix issues related to the port.

Open Device Manager. Search for Universal Serial Bus controllers and click on it. Select the USB Root Hub option and right-click it. Click on the Update Driver option.

Select the Search automatically for drivers option.

Enable All USB Ports

If your USB port is disabled, you might not be able to charge your iPhone even when its plugged into your computer. You can go through all the USB ports using the device manager and enable them in such cases. This method is only applicable to Windows.

Open Device Manager. Scroll down and click on Universal Serial Bus Controllers. Right-click on each USB port and select the Enable Driver option.



If its already enabled, move on to the next step.

Update the System Software

Sometimes, minor bugs in your software can cause your iPhone not to charge. You should upgrade your device to the latest iOS available when you face such issues. It improves the compatibility of your device and adds new features that come along with the update.

On Windows

Click on the Start button and select the Settings option. Go to the Update & Security tab. Under the Windows Update tab, click on Check for updates.

Install the update if available.

On iPhone

Open Settings. Tap on the General tab. Select the Software Updates option.

Tap on the Download and install option on the latest iOS.

Enter your Passcode and tap the Install Now option.

Fix Moisture Detection

You wont be able to change your phone if water or any moisture is detected. An error saying, Liquid has been detected in the Lightning connector. Disconnect to allow the connector to dry. This may take several hours. might appear on your iPhone.

When you get this message, let your phone dry in a place with some airflow for about 30 minutes. Once the lightning connector has dried out, restart your phone and reconnect your iPhone to your computer with a functioning USB cable. You will be able to charge your phone after following these steps if liquid detection is the issue.

Most iPhones are water-resistant. However, if your phone is completely submerged in water, it might cause water damage. In such cases, you will have to take your phone to the Apple Repair Centre.

Visit the Nearest Apple Store

If none of the methods mentioned above work for you, your computer might be facing hardware failure. Hardware failure mostly occurs due to an unregulated power supply, which can cause your iPhone not to charge even when properly plugged into your computer.

When this happens, take both your computer and your iPhone to the nearest Apple store and repair them.