When you first plug in your iPhone to the computer, you are required to tap Trust on the phone. It will verify your decision to let the computer authorize your phone’s content. But, some users have reported not getting the Trust This Computer message at all.

Without selecting the Trust option, it becomes impossible for your iPhone to establish a connection with the computer. Hence, the computer fails to detect your phone, and you cannot access your phone’s information.

This article will help you identify the root causes and guide you through several fixes.

Why ‘Trust This Computer’ is not Showing while Connecting iPhone?

Damaged, broken, or uncertified lightning to USB cable

Issue with the computer’s and iPhone’s charging port

Outdated Apple Driver

Outdated Apple Mobile Device USB Device

Buggy iOS

Outdated iTunes

Pending computer update Some of the major causes behind the issue are as follows:

How to Fix Trust This Computer Not Showing While Connecting iPhone?

For starters, you can unplug the lightning to USB wire from the computer’s port and replug it. Also, try changing the computer’s port. If nothing is wrong with the USB port, try changing the USB cable. We also urge you to clean the computer’s USB and the iPhone’s charging ports.

You can use a non-static brush to clean the ports. A strong blow can help remove dust or dirt particles from the port. Also, refrain from using knock-off USB cables, which can hamper the iPhone’s battery health and hinder sync.

Another troubleshooting method is to restart your iPhone and the computer. Sometimes, the issue can emerge due to bugs and technical glitches. So, restarting the device will eradicate such issues and gives your device a new beginning. And if it doesn’t suffice, you can also force reboot your iPhone.

Reset Trust Settings

When the Trust This Computer doesn’t pop up on your iPhone, you can reset Trust Settings. There might be some software malfunction hindering the connection between your computer and the iPhone. You can reset your iPhone’s location and privacy settings to reset the Trust Settings. Doing so will also erase all the location settings and set it back to default.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Choose General. Choose Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Select Reset. Then, tap Reset Location & Privacy.

Input the passcode of the iPhone. Now, pick Reset Settings.



Apart from this, you can also delete the contents of the Lockdown Folder from the computer to reset the Trust Settings on your iPhone. To do so,

Press the Windows + R key to launch the Run prompt. Then, type C:\ProgramData\Apple\Lockdown and hit Enter. Now, press CTRL + A to select all. Then click Delete.



Reset Network Settings

Another option to try is the Reset Network Settings. When you opt for this option, the preferences settings for your iPhone will also be reset along with cellular settings, Wi-Fi network settings, and others.

Open Settings > General. Choose Transfer or Reset iPhone. Go with Reset. Then, pick the Reset Network Settings option.

Input your phone’s passcode and tap Reset Network Settings.

Enable Driver for All USB Ports

Your iPhone cannot communicate with your computer when the USB ports of the computer are disabled. Therefore, you need to check Device Manager and ensure all ports are enabled.

Press the keyboard’s Windows logo + X keys and pick Device Manager. Press the > arrow in front of Universal Serial Bus controllers.

Double-click the first USB port.

Click the Driver tab. Select Enable Device.

Repeat the same for other USB ports under Universal Serial Bus controllers.

Update Apple iPhone Driver and Apple Mobile Device USB Device

The Apple driver that shows up when you plug your iPhone into the computer manages your phone’s connection to the computer. The problem we are discussing can occur if the driver is outdated or corrupted.

Another driver that aids the communication between your iPhone and computer is Apple Mobile Device USB Device. If it is outdated, it can also lead to an existing problem. So, you need to check the steps below to update the Apple iPhone driver and Apple Mobile Device USB Device.

First, connect your iPhone to the PC using the USB wire. Then, launch Device Manager using the step mentioned earlier. Now, double-click the Portable Device. Next, right-click the Apple iPhone. Choose Update Driver.

Pick Search automatically for drivers and proceed with the concurrent steps.

After that, double-click Universal Serial Bus devices on the Device Manager window. Now, right-click the Apple Mobile Device USB Device and select Update Driver

Select Search automatically for drivers and follow the on-screen instructions.

Update iTunes

If your computer has a dated version of iTunes, it is prone to this issue. It is necessary to keep iTunes updated to be compatible with your phone. Also, it helps to provide better optimization for your device.

Launch iTunes. Head to the Help section on the top menu. Then, go with the Check for updates option. It will search and download the available update for iTunes.



Update iOS

Your iOS build may be buggy, because of which you may encounter the issue. In such a case, you need to get the latest update for your iOS. With the latest iOS release, Apple developers rectify the existing problems from the iOS and help you get a seamless experience.

On iOS

Tap the cog icon to launch Settings. Choose General and select Software Update.

Press Download and Install.

Input your phone’s passcode when prompted, and then hit the Install Now button.

Update Your PC

The issue can also be subject to bugs and technical malfunctions on your computer and iPhones. For that, you need to update your computer. Further, it helps to eliminate the risk of crashes and enhances your computer’s performance.

On Windows

Go to the Start menu and select the gear icon from the left sidebar. Select Update & Security. Now, press Check for updates. Your PC will check for available updates and download and install them automatically.



On Mac