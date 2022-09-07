Fix: KERNEL_DATA_INPAGE_ERROR For win32kfull.sys, ntfs.sys, srv.sys Files On Windows

The KERNEL_DATA_INPAGE_ERROR bug check, which has a value of 0x0000007A, indicates that kernel data from the page file couldn’t be read into memory.

This BSOD is most often the result of a faulty drive. For instance, when you see ntfs.sys (the NT File System Driver), or srv.sys (the legacy SMB 1.0 Server driver) as the cause, this indicates I/O malfunctions with the drive.

Of course, there are other possible causes as well, like memory problems or malware. The second parameter will help you identify the exact cause, and you can apply the appropriate solutions afterward. We’ve discussed all of these in further detail in this article.

What Causes KERNEL_DATA_INPAGE_ERROR?

The KERNEL_DATA_INPAGE_ERROR occurs as a result of defective hardware (storage drives, cabling, RAM), a damaged file system, or a virus infection. By checking Parameter 2, you can narrow down the cause a lot more. Here are some common status codes for Parameter 2: STATUS_INSUFFICIENT_RESOURCES (0xC000009A)

Insufficient nonpaged pool resources.

Bad sectors on the drive.

The device is likely not connected due to loose or defective cables. If there’s improper termination or the controller doesn’t see the hard disk, that can also lead to this status code.

Bad blocks on the drive.

Two devices are trying to use the same IRQ. Additionally, defective cabling or bad termination on SCSI devices can also lead to this status code.

This status code indicates cable or drive failure. In the case of older Parallel ATA (IDE) drives, it can also indicate an incorrect master/slave drive configuration.

How to Fix KERNEL_DATA_INPAGE_ERROR?

We’ve listed the most common I/O status codes above. If the BSOD in your case falls into any of these categories, you can apply the appropriate solutions below to fix this BSOD. But if the status code is an obscure one, it may be better to look it up online first.

Use CHKDSK

As stated, the I/O status codes 0xC000009C and 0xC000016A indicate that bad sectors present on the disk prevented data from being read. CHKDSK will be helpful for locating and possibly repairing any such blocks.

If you’re able to boot normally, follow the steps listed below to run CHKDSK:

Press Win + R, type cmd , and press Enter. Type chkdsk c: /f /r , replace c: with the system partition if different, and press Enter.

You’ll be prompted to run CHKDSK on the next restart. Accept the prompt and restart your PC.

If you’re unable to boot normally, you must run CHKDSK via the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE). Here’s how you can do so:

Force reboot your computer 3 times in a row to boot into winRE. Select Troubleshoot > Advanced Options > Command Prompt. Execute the following commands and note the system drive’s letter:

Diskpart

List vol

Enter exit. Now, type chkdsk c: /r , replace c: with the drive letter from Step 3 if different, and press Enter.

If you can’t boot into WinRE either, you’ll have to boot using an installation media or recovery drive. Here are the steps for this:

Connect the installation media or recovery drive to your PC. Reboot the PC and press the Boot Options key (Fn keys or Del) shown on the screen. Select the device from Step 1 to boot from.

If you used the recovery drive, set the keyboard layout. If you used the installation media, click on Repair your computer.

After this, access the command prompt and run CHKDSK in the same way as done in the previous section.

Check Disk Cabling

As stated, you can encounter this BSOD with the 0xC000009D I/O status due to bad cabling.

When the paging file is on a SCSI disk, the I/O status may be 0xC0000185 instead. The SCSI termination is worth checking in such cases, but that’s better left to a professional. Instead, here’s what most users can do:

First, power off your computer and unplug the disk from the computer. Check the cable as well as the connector pins for any visible damage.

If everything seems fine, properly reconnect the disk to the computer. Often, it’s just a case of loose connections, so reseating the disk should do the trick.

If you encounter the BSOD again afterward, try switching to a different set of cables.

Update HDD/SSD Firmware

The 0xC000000E status code indicates drive failure. One common reason for this is outdated firmware, which malfunctions and causes the drive to disconnect temporarily from the system. Updating the HDD / SSD firmware should resolve such issues.

A lot of manufacturers provide HDD / SSD manager software for this purpose. If you can’t any such software, you can also note your HDD / SSD model and manually look for a firmware update. Here are the steps for this:

Press Win + R, type devmgmt.msc , and press Enter. Expand the Disk Drives section and double-click the HDD / SSD.

In the Details tab, select Hardware Ids in the Property section. Check the top value. The number at the end is your HDD / SSD’s firmware revision.

Search <HDD / SSD Model> Firmware Update online and check if a more recent firmware revision is available on the manufacturer’s website. If an upgrade is available, download and install it.

Since we’re talking about a potentially failing drive, we recommend backing up the contents of the drive elsewhere while they’re still accessible. Once a drive fails completely, recovery will be much harder.

Check Master/Slave Configuration

As stated, the 0xC000000E I/O code generally indicates drive failure. But, in the case of older PATA (IDE) drives, it can also indicate an incorrect master/slave drive configuration. Here’s how you can resolve this:

Power on your computer and press the BIOS key (Fn keys or Del). If the Primary Master and Slave have been assigned, ensure they’re assigned correctly. The system drive with the OS should be the master.

Press the key shown on the screen to save the changes and exit (usually F10).

Resolve Memory Problems

In the case of 0xC000009A I/O status, the problem is likely related to memory rather than the storage drivers. Here’s what you can do in such cases:

If you have a hardware diagnostics tool provided by the manufacturer, use it to scan for faults with the memory modules. If not, use the mdsched run command to run the Windows Memory Diagnostic tool.

run command to run the Windows Memory Diagnostic tool. Disable Memory Caching in the BIOS.

If you’ve overclocked the RAM, ensure the RAM clock speed isn’t set excessively high or to a non-standard number (e.g., 4319 MHz).

Reseat the RAM sticks.



Remove all unnecessary peripherals and all but one RAM stick, and try using the system like that temporarily.

If you still get the BSOD, try different sticks and different slots.

Once you find a setup that works, reconnect the components and test them one by one until you figure out the problematic one.

If none of this resolves the BSOD, you may have to take the motherboard to a professional as the board is potentially damaged.

Update Storage Controller Drivers

Outdated or malfunctioning storage controller drivers are also a common reason for this BSOD. We recommend first updating these drivers with the following steps:

Press Win + R, type devmgmt.msc , and press Enter. Expand the IDE ATA/ATAPI controllers section. Right-click the controller entry and select Update Driver.

Select Search automatically for drivers and follow the on-screen instructions. Restart your PC afterward.

If you encounter the BSOD despite having the latest drivers, you may be better off using Microsoft’s MSAHCI or StorAHCI drivers to try and resolve any compatibility issues. Here’s how you can do this:

Press Win + X and select Device Manager. Right-click the Storage Controller once again and select Update Driver. Select Browse my computer > Let me pick from a list of device drivers.

Select the Standard 1.0 AHCI SATA Controller Driver and proceed.

Restart the system afterward.

Note: On certain Dell Inspiron and Vostro systems, this BSOD can also occur because the Intel Rapid Storage Technology (IRST) driver installed on the system is older than v17.5.x. On those systems, you’ll want to ensure this driver is updated.

Scan for Viruses

Although uncommon, this BSOD can indeed be caused due to viruses, particularly ones that can affect the MBR. As such, we recommend fully scanning your PC with reliable antivirus and free tools like TDSSKiller. At the minimum, a Windows Defender scan is a must. Here’s how you can perform one: