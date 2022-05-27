Whenever a computer runs into problems that stop its entire operation, it displays a blue screen or a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD). Several reasons might stop a PC’s entire functionalities. Thankfully, the BSOD also specifies a certain reason that is causing the blue screen error.

You encounter a stop code error kernel security check failure when you have a corrupted memory. Besides this, an outdated driver, damaged sector on the hard disk, and corrupted system files may also be causing the blue screen.

All your unsaved progress or task will be deleted once your PC runs into a blue screen error. The only way to recover from this is by restarting the computer.

What Causes Kernel Security Check Failure BSOD?

Although KERNEL_ SECURITY_CHECK_FAILURE does not say much about the complication that the computer has run into, here are some things that might be causing it. Corrupted Windows Files

corrupted or failing memory module

Outdated Driver

Damaged sector on the hard drive

Viruses

Overclocked hardware

Issue with PSU

How to Fix Kernel Security Check Failure BSOD

According to what’s causing the issue, we have gathered ten simple solutions to fix KERNEL_SECURITY_CHECK_FAILURE BSOD.

Perform Startup Repair

Your computer might display the BSOD every time the system starts, stopping you from entering the Operating System. If that’s the case, you might want to perform a startup repair.

The Startup repair tries to fix any problem with the system that is stopping the OS from booting. However, it can be hard to perform startup repair unless you have loaded the OS.

There is a workaround to this. First, you will need a bootable pen drive containing the OS you currently use. Follow the steps to perform startup repair using a USB drive.

Insert the USB drive containing OS and Turn on the PC. Make sure that the setting in BIOS is set so that it reads the USB drive as a bootable device. The PC should start and prompt you to Windows installation. Here, click on Next. Select Repair your computer.

The PC should now boot to the Advanced Startup menu. Here, click on Troubleshoot.

Select Startup repair.

Your computer should now restart and begin the diagnostic process.

Enable Legacy Advanced Boot Menu

Enabling the legacy advanced boot menu lets you reconfigure boot entry elements such as kernel-debug setting, load alternate Hardware Abstraction Layer (HAL), and kernel files. As the BSOD states that the issue is with the kernel, running the command to enable the legacy advanced boot menu might fix the blue screen error.

Press the Windows + R key to open Run. Type cmd and press Ctrl + Shift+Enter to open Command Prompt as an administrator. Type BCDEDIT /SET {DEFAULT} BOOTMENUPOLICY LEGACY and press Enter.

Once the command runs, restart your computer.

If you cannot boot into the Operating System, use a bootable pen drive and repair Windows to boot into the advanced startup menu.

Boot Windows In Safe Mode

You can also boot the PC in safe mode as a troubleshooting step. The computer only enables basic drivers when in safe mode. If the PC runs fluently on safe mode, the issue is most likely with the driver or recently installed application.

Try uninstalling the recently installed application or drivers to check if it fixes the BSOD. If the PC still suffers from BSOD, the problem is probably with some internal hardware.

Press the Windows + I to open Settings. Go to System > Recovery. On Advanced startup, click on Restart now.

Once the PC restarts, Windows will boot into Advanced startup. Click on Troubleshoot.

Then, Advanced options. Here, select Startup Settings, then click on Restart. Once the system Restarts, press F5 to start PC on safe mode with Networking

Run SFC and DISM Command

Another reason you face the issue is due to corrupted system files. To fix this, try running the SFC, or the System File Checker, command to check and repair your OS files.

Press the Windows + R key to open Run. Type cmd and press Ctrl+ Shift + Enter to open Command Prompt as administrator. Type sfc /scannow and press Enter.

Wait for the verification process to complete. Restart your PC once the process is complete.

If the SFC command does not work, you can try to repair the system image using the DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management) command.

Run Command Prompt as Admin and type the following command.

DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth : Performs quick check for corruption in OS image

: Performs quick check for corruption in OS image DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth : Performs advanced scan to check if the Windows Image has any problems.

: Performs advanced scan to check if the Windows Image has any problems. DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth : Scans and repairs any problem with the system image.

Scan PC for virus

Malware applications are also known to cause problems with system files. If running the SFC and the DISM command does not fix the issue, it might be that the virus is causing issues. Try running a full PC scan using an antivirus or Windows Defender.

Run Memory Diagnostic

You may also face KERNEL_SECURITY_CHECK_FAILURE BSOD due to some error in the computer’s primary memory. Running the Memory Diagnostic tool, you might be able to determine if the issue is with your memory module.

Windows Memory Diagnostic tool runs a series of tests to check your memory module.

Press the Windows + R key and to open Run. Type mdsched and press Enter. Click on Restart now and check for problems.

The computer should now boot into Windows Memory Diagnostic Tool.

Once the process completes, the system will boot into the OS, giving you a detailed report of any issues found.

Update Windows

Windows constantly provides updates that fix errors and bugs. Besides, you might also be facing the BSOD due to the windows not being up-to-date.

Try updating your Windows to the latest version to fix any bugs or errors that may be causing the BSOD.

Press the Windows + I key to open Settings. Select Windows Update (Privacy & Security > Windows update for Windows 10). Click on Check for Updates.

If there is any pending update, the Windows will automatically download them. Restart your computer to install the updates.

Check And Reseat the Memory Module

As the BSOD can result from a corrupted memory module, you can try removing the RAM to check if it fixes the blue screen error. But first, try removing and reseating all the RAM sticks. It can also be that the memory module orientation is causing your PC to enter BSOD.

If it does not fix the issue, try using them one at a time. This will help you figure out if you have a corrupted memory module.

In case your PC has only one RAM stick, remove RAM and try connecting it to another PC. You probably have a faulty RAM if you see BSOD on this PC.

Perform System Restore

Before performing a system restore, you should know that this step will only work if you have previously set a restore point.

You can easily revert the entire Windows to this point using a restore point. If you think that the System Restore deletes files or folders, worry not. The system restores only reverts system files and settings. However, an application installed after a system restore point will be removed.

Press the Windows + R key to open Run. Type rstrui.exe and press Enter to open the System Restore window. Click Next and select a Restore Point, then click Next again.

Select C drive and click Next. Click on Finish. Now the PC will restart, reverting all Windows files and settings.

Change PSU

Another reason the desktop computer constantly runs into KERNEL_SECURITY_CHECK_FAILURE BSOD might be due to the power supply. Older PSU may not deliver enough power for all PC components. Try using a different power supply to check if it fixes the BSOD.

Besides this, a PSU with a certification lower than 80 Plus will also have lower efficiency. PSUs with no certification are known to cause many problems, one of them being Blue Screen of Death. Try changing your desktop’s PSU to see if it fixes the KERNEL_SECURITY_CHECK_FAILURE error.