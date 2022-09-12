How To Fix Klif.sys BSOD Error In Windows

The Klif.sys or the Kaspersky Lab Intruder Filter is the driver used by the Kaspersky Anti-virus software. This diver is designed to facilitate the antivirus software’s communication with the hardware or other connected devices. However, for some users, it is generating BSODs due to file corruption or some other underlying issue which we will discuss in detail today.

Contrary to what is believed, Klif.sys is not directly to blame for the BSOD. Rather, this driver malfunctioned for a number of different reasons. And we just need to identify these reasons to solve the Klif.sys BSOD.

Reasons for Klif.sys BSOD in Windows

Corruption of system Files

Another Antivirus conflicting with Kaspersky

Incomplete installation of software applications

Outdated Software

Malware and Viruses Some of the potential causes for this BSOD:

How to Fix Klif Blue Screen Error?

If you check the What caused section for the BSODs listed below, you’ll often find Klif.sys listed there.

STOP 0x00000050: PAGE FAULT IN A NONPAGED AREA

STOP 0×0000007A: KERNEL DATA INPAGE

STOP 0x0000000A: IRQL NOT LESS EQUAL

STOP 0x0000003B: SYSTEM SERVICE EXCEPTION

STOP 0x0000007E: SYSTEM THREAD EXCEPTION NOT HANDLED

STOP 0x0000001E: KMODE EXCEPTION NOT HANDLED

These above-mentioned BSODs can occur due to numerous reasons. If these are linked with the Klif.sys , applying the fixes specified for it can do wonders for you. So, we have listed the fixes associated with the Klif.sys first. If the initial fixes don’t help you resolve the issue, you can use the dump files to analyze the BSOD in detail and find the best solution.

Before starting with any fixes, restart your computer and see if you still get the BSOD. If you are not able to log in to your device, you must boot into safe mode. You can do it from the Recovery environment or even use the Bootable media to enter the RE and then log in from the safe mode.

It is also recommended that you keep the operating system and the Kaspersky Antivirus up to date. Temporary glitches in the system tend to cause such BSOD errors, which sometimes can be fixed with updates.

Remove Klif.sys

The Klif.sys file is located in the directory %windir%/System32/drivers . Deleting this file can get rid of the BSOD error for you. Here’s how you can remove the file.

Press Windows Key + R. Type %windir%/System32/drivers and hit enter.

Search for the Klif.sys file and delete it. Again, go to Run, type this file path, and hit enter.

%windir%/System32/DriverStore Once again, search for the Klif.sys file and delete it.

Note: Deleting Klif.sys driver can cause the Kaspersky Antivirus to malfunction. If you do not want this, ignore this and move on with the next fix.

Disable Kaspersky

Since the BSOD is associated with the Kaspersky antivirus, see if disabling the antivirus will fix the issue for you. Disabling it will also let you perform malware scans using the Windows Defender. Here’s how you can do it.

Go to the system tray and right-click on the Kaspersky Antivirus icon. Select Pause protection.

Choose Pause and Click on Pause Protection.



Perform Malware Scans

Malware are commonly known for mimicking the system files. There is a possibility that this is the case with the Klif.sys too. The way to overcome this is to perform malware scans and remove them from the system. You can use Windows Defender for this purpose. Follow these steps to perform malware scans.

Press Windows Key + I, to open up settings. Go to Privacy and Security > Windows Security. Select Virus and Threats Protection. Under Current Threats, Click on Scan Options. Select the Full Scan option and click on Scan Now button.



Scan for Rootkit

Rootkits possess capabilities to affect the system files and configurations and can do enough damage to your system. The rootkits come with administrator privileges and open the window for other malware and viruses to infect your device. Again, you could use Windows Defender for this.

Press Windows Key + X and go to Settings. Go to Privacy and Security > Virus and Threats Protection. Under Current Threats, Click on Scan Options. Now, choose Microsoft Defender Antivirus (offline scan) and click on Scan now button.



Uninstall the Conflicting Antivirus Software

You should always use one Antivirus on your device to avoid functionality conflicts. If you have installed any other antivirus along with Kaspersky, it is advised you uninstall it.

Here’s how to do it.

Press Windows Key + I to open up settings. Go to Apps > Apps and Features. Search for the Antivirus program you want to uninstall and click on the three vertical dots on the side of it. Click on Uninstall and give confirmation for it.

Note: Since the Antivirus programs are active at the kernel level, uninstalling them with the conventional method won’t work. In such cases, you must use the uninstaller from the Antivirus manufacturer to remove it completely from the system. Download the uninstaller from the respective antivirus’s download center, run the application and remove the antivirus.

Uninstall Kaspersky

Uninstalling the Kaspersky Antivirus resolves the issue of this BSOD for most users. If you use the Windows uninstaller, it might not remove all the software’s files. Therefore, you must use the kavremover tool for this purpose.

Download the kavremover tool form kaspersky’s webpage. Install the software from the executable files. Once it is installed, open the tool. Click on the Remove button to uninstall the Kaspersky Antivirus and remove all the files associated with it completely. Restart the computer and check if the BSOD issue still persists.

Analyze the Dump Files

If you are not able to resolve Klif.sys BSOD, you must try analyzing the dump files. Crash Dump files are generated when the such system crashes occurs. This will give you an insight into the issue and helps you to use the fixes accordingly.

To analyze the dump files, follow these steps.

Go to the Microsoft store and install the WinDbg Preview app. Open the app and go to the File tab From Start Debugging options, click on Open dump file. Browse the dump file from %windir% or %windir%/minidump/ and open it. Now, go to the View tab and click on Command. In the command window, enter !analyze -v

The debugging tool performs the analysis and generates a report. Check the Probably caused by section for gathering details of likely causes of the crash. For further assessment of the BSOD, you can even use the tools like Event Viewer and Driver Verifier.

Perform System Scans

BSODs are very likely to appear if there are some issues with the system files. In such cases, you could use the SFC and DISM scans to fix the corrupted files and see if it resolves the issue.

Press the Windows key + X key and select Windows Terminal (Admin). Now use this command to run the DISM scans.

dism /online /cleanup-image /restorehealth After the DISM scan is finished, use the SFC scans.

SFC /Scannow

Perform Clean Boot

Even though this BSOD is common if another antivirus software interferes with the Klif.sys file, the likelihood of other kinds of software conflicting with the driver cannot be ignored. For such cases, performing a clean boot could be a lifesaver.

Here’s how you can do it.

Press Windows Key + R to open up Run. Type msconfig and hit enter. Go to the Services tab and check on the Hide all Microsoft Services. Now, click on Disable all button and press OK. Go to the Startup tab and click on Open Task Manager. Disable the applications and restart the system. If you do not get Klif.sys BSOD after it restarts, one of the applications you disabled earlier might be at fault. Enable the applications one by one to determine the culprit for the BSOD. If the BSOD error persists, the issue is generated by something else. In this case, re-enable the applications you disabled earlier to revert the clean boot.

System Restore

If you have created a restore point before the BSOD started, you could try performing the system restore to eliminate the issue. Here’s how you can do it.