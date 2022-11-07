Kodi Not Working on Firestick? 7 Ways to Fix It

Although Kodi is one of the best software for firestick, it still undergoes some technical errors. You might occasionally encounter situations where the application crashes or keeps on loading.

This usually happens when the application installs faulty add-ons. Add-ons are a program that adds an extra feature to your application. When this program gets corrupted, the application on your device will not work. Similarly, an unstable internet connection can also prevent you from streaming Kodi.

Why is Kodi Not Working on Firestick?

Before we get to the fixes, let’s see what can prevent your Kodi on Firestick not to work. Bad internet connection

Incompatible files

Overheated device

Faulty add-ons

Outdated application

Corrupt cache files

Kodi server is under maintenance

Incorrect time and region

How to Fix Kodi Not Working on Firestick?

Sometimes, the app files might not work properly, resulting in a buffering sign on the screen while starting an app. A simple restart can fix this issue. Before you go about the fixes, press the Select and Play/Pause button at once for a few seconds on the remote.

Or you can plug out the fire TV stick and all the cables and let it sit still for a while. Doing so will restart the TV as well as the Firestick. Plug the Firestick back into the device and try the following fixes.

Reconnect to the Internet

Kodi requires a stable internet connection to run. Your streaming device won’t run Kodi if the Wi-Fi bandwidth is low. Check your internet connection and try restarting the router and modem. If doing so doesn’t help, forget the network on your Firestick and reconnect to it. Here’s how to do it.

Launch Firestick and click on the Settings option at the top.

Click the Network option.

Select your Wi-Fi and press the Menu button on the remote. Press the Forget this Network option.

Now, go back to the settings menu and click on Network. Select your Wi-Fi and enter the Password. Click on the Connect option.

Clear Kodi Cache/Data

When you clear the cache of an application on your Firestick, all the temporary files associated with the app get removed. Whereas, when you clear the app data, all the data associated with Kodi, including the cache data, gets removed. When these files get corrupted, you might face issues with the app loading. So, you can try clearing these files as a fix.

Launch your Firestick and press the Home button.

Click Settings on the top right.

Click on the Application option on the menu.

Scroll to the bottom and select Manage Installed Application. Navigate to Kodi and click it. Press the Clear Cache/Clear Data option.

Click Clear Cache/Clear data again on the confirmation box.

Update Add-ons

Add-ons are usually beneficial for your streaming experience. But this same thing can cause errors on the channel if they turn out to be corrupt. However, you can easily update them from the device in a few simple steps to get rid of this issue. Here’s how to do it.

Launch the Firestick and press the Home button on the remote.

Open Kodi and click on the Settings option. Search for the System Settings option on the left menu and press it. Click on Add-ons on the left side of the screen.

Search for the add-ons that are malfunctioning and click it. Click on Update and select the Versions option. Click on the latest one to download it.

Correct the Time Zone/Region

When the time zone and region on your Firestick are inaccurate, it might cause channels not to work. Even though they are automatically set from the internet, they might sometimes be in the wrong time zone. Here’s how you can fix it.

Launch the Firestick and press the Home button.

Select the Settings option on the top right

Click on Preferences on the menu.

Select the Time Zone option and select your region or time zone.



You can also use VPN if rectifying the time zone doesn’t help. If the issue is regarding the IP address, it will likely get fixed.

Disable the Hardware Acceleration

Sometimes hardware acceleration can cause your screen to go black or get stuck on the loading sign when there is a glitch in the system. When this happens, you can disable the channel’s hardware acceleration. Here’s how to do it.

Go to the firestick Home screen using the remote.

Open Kodi and click on the Settings option. Select the Player Settings option on the left menu.

Scroll down the menu on the left and click on Expert. Again, scroll down to the Processing tab. Disable the ‘Allow hardware acceleration – XX’ option.



Update System

Bugs on your Firestick can also cause some apps not to work. If your fire OS is outdated, install the latest version of the software available for your device and restart your app. Doing so will fix all the bugs and errors.

Click on Settings on the firestick home screen.

Select the My Fire TV option and click on About.

Press the Check for Updates/Install Update option.



Reinstall Kodi

Your Kodi can crash when the data is corrupted or incompatible with your device. Check whether your device meets the requirement, as it might not be compatible with all devices.

Here’s how to reinstall the Kodi app on your Firestick device.