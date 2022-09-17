Kodi Not Working? Here Are 8 Common Fixes

Although Kodi stands out as an open-source entertainment platform among millions of users, it can also have technical errors. Kodi users might occasionally encounter issues like video buffering and add-ons not working. Or, in the worst case, the app crashes and lags frequently.

If you’ve come across such errors, it could be due to the corrupt cache data on your device. Or, it might be a very general cause like an outdated app or a weak internet connection. However, you can solve the problem with general troubleshooting fixes.

So, let us guide you on how to solve Kodi not working in this article.

How to Fix Kodi Not Working?

Before jumping into the fixes section, you can reboot the Kodi app first. When you select the Reboot option from the Power menu of Kodi, it will restart both Kodi and your streaming device.

Restarting the app and the device will troubleshoot minor glitches that lead to this error. If the issue persists, check out the given fixes one by one.

Check Internet Connection

One of the most general reasons why your Kodi is not working could be a network connectivity issue. Therefore, you can check the internet on your streaming device. If you see poor signal strength on your Wi-Fi, you need to improve the network for an uninterrupted streaming experience.

You can also reset the network settings of Kodi for improved connectivity.

Adjust System Date and Time

Incorrect system date and time could be another reason your Kodi is not working. For Instance, you might not have access to a recent video release on your Kodi. So, you can check it and adjust it if needed.

Here are the steps for it.

On the Kodi Home screen, hover over the Settings icon Go to Interface

Click on Regional Choose Regional Default Format option

From the lists, select your Region (Date and time will be set according to the region)



Delete Cache Data

Usually, cache data stored on your device helps to access the data faster. But, you need to clear it more often as cluttered data become corrupt over time. This leads to errors like system lagging or app crashing. So, you can delete the Kodi cache data and check if the problem is solved.

On Windows

Press Windows + R button on your keyboard Now, on the Run box, enter appdata and select Ok Double-click on Roaming Highlight Kodi and right-click on it

Select Delete option

On Android

Go to Settings Choose Apps > Apps Management Locate Kodi and open it Tap on Data and Storage Choose the Clear Cache option



Reinstall Kodi

If deleting the cache data still does not fix the problem, you can reinstall the app. Uninstalling the app will delete all the data. So, it will also clear existing bugs and errors. Then, you could use the app fresh from the start after installing it again. You need to make sure that you install the latest version of Kodi.

On Windows

Navigate to Windows Settings from the start Go to Apps > Apps & Features

From the lists, locate Kodi and click on the More icon next to it Choose Uninstall

Again, confirm by selecting Uninstall option

You can Install it again from Kodi Download page

On Android

Launch your phone Settings Tap on Apps Go to Manage Apps

Locate and Open Kodi Then, tap on Uninstall option



Disable Hardware Acceleration

Generally, Hardware Accelerations uses your computer’s hardware for faster application performance. But enabling this feature may trigger further issues like app crashing and black screen errors.

Here’s how you can disable this feature:

From your Kodi Home screen, navigate to Settings Select Player > Videos

Under Processing, switch the toggle left for Allow hardware acceleration to turn it off



Reinstall an Add-on

If you encounter only a specific add-on not working on your Kodi, you can reinstall it. There might be a bug on the add-on. Uninstalling it and installing it back should troubleshoot the error. Check out the steps for it below.

Uninstall Kodi Add-On

Go to Settings from the main screen of Kodi From the left panel, select Add-Ons

Click on the Add-Ons icon at the top Select My Add-Ons > All

From the lists of Add-ons, choose the add-on to uninstall Now, click on Information and the Uninstall button at the bottom-right corner

Confirm it by selecting the Yes option on the pop-up box Again, go back to the home screen and click on the Settings icon

Select File Manager

Highlight the Add-on you deleted and Right-click on it From the menu, choose the Remove source option and confirm by clicking Yes option



Install Kodi Add-On

On Kodi Home Screen, select the Gear icon to open settings Go to File Manager > Add Source

On Add File Source box, click on the None option to browse media

Enter an Add-on repository on the bar and click on OK

Under Enter a name for the media source, write a name and select OK option

Go back to home screen and choose Add-Ons Click on the Add-Ons icon at the top Select Install from the zip file

On the pop-up box, choose Settings

Now, switch the toggle on for Unknown Sources and confirm by selecting Yes

Again, click on Install from zip file option From the lists, open the Add-On file and select the Repository zip file

You can see the notification once it is installed Click on Install from repository again and select the Add-on repository you installed From Video Add-Ons and open the downloaded Add-On

Now, click on the Install button and wait until it downloads

Go back to Add-Ons/Add-on Browser and open My Add-Ons Locate the Add-on you just installed and follow the prompted instructions to set-up

Note: If the issue still persists, the Add-on might be blacklisted. You can check out the lists from the official website to confirm.

Check Kodi Error Log

You can check the Kodi Error Log on your system to find out about the error that is causing your Kodi to not work. After locating it, you can know what each error messages mean. Then, you can follow general troubleshooting for each error.

Contact Kodi Support

You could report the error to Kodi Support if the fixes did not solve your problem. Upon reporting, you will receive professional assistance to troubleshoot the error. It is the last resort to solve the error.