Liquid Has Been Detected in the Lightning Connector? How to Fix it

iOS devices have a feature to notify you whenever it detects any form of liquid in the charging connector. Your iPhone will stop charging to prevent any damage to the phone itself. Further, it will stay in that state until you remove the liquid from your charging connector.

Although you can use the Override feature to bypass this error, there will be a risk of damaging your iPhone.

Do not use hot air or cotton buds to clear water from the lightning port.

Using external components to dry the port is ill-advised as they may scratch the port’s surfaces.

Do not dry your phone in rice. Before getting into fixes, it is important to note down some things you should avoid to hastily dry the connector.

Clean Your Lightning Connector

If you suspect that there is actually water inside your lightning connector, you should dry out your phone before using it. Follow these steps to properly remove any liquid residue from your phone connector.

Step 1: Shut Down Your Phone

The first thing you’ll need to remove the lightning connector and quickly turn off your phone. If there is water in the lightning port, shutting down your phone will prevent the water from causing a short circuit in the phone. To shut down your phone, hold the power button until the power slider comes up on the screen.

Step 2: Remove Excessive Liquid

After turning off your phone, make sure the phone itself is dry by dabbing it with a clean cloth or a paper towel outside of the charging port. Then, check if there is any residue water in the charging port and the lightning connector. You can use a torch light to check inside the port.

If you notice water inside the port, you need to remove the water from the charging port to let it dry faster. To remove excess liquid, face the charging port down and gently tap it on your palm to let the bigger drops of water out.

Step 3: Let Your Phone Dry

The final step is to put down your phone in a well-ventilated area to let the moisture in the port dry out. The air should dry out any tiny particles of water in 5-6 hours. Also, make sure to not put your phone under direct sunlight. After this, turn on your phone and plug in your lightning connector.

If you still see the error, there must still be water in the port. In this case, you will have to leave your phone out for a longer period. It may even take the whole day for the moisture to completely dry out.

If you think there’s still liquid remaining in your lightning port, we have a detailed article on how to properly remove water from your lightning port.

Restart iPhone

If you’re sure that there is no chance of liquid in the port, the notification may be a result of a bug or glitches. In this case, you can try restarting your iPhone to try and fix the issue. Restarting will get rid of any bugs or glitches that might have produced this error. To restart your iPhone follow these steps:

Hold down the power button and side button until the power slider shows up. Use the slider to turn off your phone.

After the phone has completely shut down, hold the power button to turn it back on.

You can also force-shutdown your iPhone by holding down the power button for a longer period.

Change Charger

If this is a recurring issue even though there is no water in your port, the issue may be the charging cable itself. If you’re sure there is no possibility of water contact, your cable may be damaged and needs to be replaced.

You can also use a wireless charger to charge your phone despite the notification. Since wireless charging does not use the charging port, a wet charging port will have no negative impact on your phone.

Emergency Override

Even though your iPhone disables charging while the error is shown, it also allows you to bypass it by tapping on “Emergency Override”. However, you should only use the override function in case of emergencies as moisture could cause short circuits in your phone and cause permanent damage.