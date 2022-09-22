Sometimes, when you try to open an application downloaded from outside the App Store, you’ll get a “macOS cannot verify that this app is free from malware” error message. It means your system cannot allow you to open the application because it cannot be sure if the app is free of malware or not.

Usually, when you download an application from outside to App Store and from other unknown sources, macOS returns this message as a part of its security protocol. However, you can bypass the system’s security settings and fix this issue.

Nevertheless, there are plenty of other solutions as well, which we’re going to talk about in this article.

Why Am I Getting This Error Message?

macOS returns this particular error message to ultimately protect your computer from threats on the internet. This job is carried out by one process, in particular, the Gatekeeper. The Gatekeeper first scans the downloaded software for viruses and malware. And if this app is found to be safe and verified, only then will it allow the user to access the contents within the app.

After you download an application from in or out of the App Store, the Gatekeeper scans its installation file before your set it up on your system. If the application is verified by Apple itself and registered within its server, Gatekeeper opens the gate for this application to enter into your system.

But, if the application fails this security verification, you’ll get the “MacOS cannot verify that this app is free from malware” error.

How to Fix “macOS Cannot Verify That This App is Free From Malware”

An efficient fix to solve this particular issue you are facing is to modify your security settings. There are other ways to bypass and override the Gatekeeper, and all these methods are listed right below.

Modify Your Security Setting

Modifying your security setting to allow your system to install applications from sources other than the App Store will most likely fix your issue. Here, we’ll instruct your system to skip the verification process and allow applications to open and run directly. However, after installing your app, you can revert back this setting to protect your system from other network attacks.

Open Finder. From the menu bar, click on the Apple icon > System Preferences.

Click on Security & Privacy setting.

Go to General. Hit the padlock to allow new changes. Enter your password when prompted. Here, make sure that you allow your system to open apps downloaded from App Store and identified developers.

Hit the padlock again to save any changes made.

Use the Open Anyway Feature

In the System Preference window, you are presented with yet another option to bypass the security feature. That is, you can open your blocked application with a simple click on a button.

However, this option is present in older versions of the macOS and could not be available on newer macOS builds.

Here’s how you force open an application:

Open Finder. From the menu bar, click on the Apple icon > System Preferences.

Click on Security & Privacy setting. Go to General. Hit the padlock to allow new changes. Beside the name of the unverified application, you’ll see a button to Open Anyway. Click on it.

Enter your username and password when prompted. Finally, choose to Open this application. Hit the padlock again to save any changes made.

Use the Control + Click Key Combo

This method can be thought of as a shortcut for applying the steps mentioned above. That is, the Gatekeeper is bypassed, and the application can run. However, with this button combination, the Gatekeeper only considers the particular application to skip the verification process.

So, the only thing you have to do is hold the Control button on the keyboard while clicking on the application. Choose to open the app, and you’ll see that it runs effectively. Also, once you do this for a particular program, it’ll always open without any Gatekeeper verifications.

Bypass Gatekeeper Through Terminal

As you might have noticed, the System Preference window at max allows you to run applications downloaded from only the App Store or identified developers.

However, with a simple terminal command, you can request the Gatekeeper to open files downloaded from every part of the internet, even if it’s from an unidentified developer.

Press Command + Space to bring up Spotlight Search. Type and go to Terminal. Enter this command:

sudo spctl – master-disable

Type exit to exit the terminal.

This command overrides the entire Gatekeeper protocols and allows you to run applications and files, no matter where you downloaded them from. However, disabling this feature is pretty risky as your computer will likely get attacked one time or the other.

So, to protect your system from this unfortunate scenario, it’s smart to enable the Gatekeeper feature once you install your unverified application. For this, you simply have to type sudo spctl – master-enable on the command prompt.

Download From App Store

To avoid all the security hassles, the best way to avoid this error message is to download apps from the App Store. That’s because all the applications on the App Store are genuine and verified. Furthermore, the developers of these applications are registered on the Apple server as well.

This way, not only will you be able to run your program without any hindrance, but you’ll also be able to make use of some extra features. For starters, you can update your application in a timely manner and interact with the developer through the comment section.

So, if possible, download the application from the official store rather than from the third-party browser links.

Related Queries

Is My Mac Prone to Malware Attacks?

For a number of years, users have believed that MacOS is not prone to any kinds of viruses and threats. Sure, it has a more well-defined security standard than its counterpart, WindowsOS. Even though that’s the case, there are times when malware and viruses have targeted the MacOS and have successfully done so at that matter.

So, contrary to popular belief, Mac computers are prone to malware and virus attacks. Therefore, it’s never too late to install antivirus on your computer and protect yourself from looming threats and attacks.