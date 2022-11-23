[Solved] Mail App Error Code 0x8000000b “Something went wrong”

The Mail App Error Code 0x8000000b is a synchronization error between the Mail app and Gmail. When you add an account from Gmail, the Mail application runs into an issue connecting with the Gmail servers and fails to host the address. This error consequently results in failing to add your Gmail address to the mail app.

The Mail application, the default mail hosting application of Windows, is used by many Windows users. Any issue connecting to your email account can make you miss important emails. If you’re experiencing the Mail App Error Code 0x8000000b , refer to this article as a guide across this issue.

In this article, we have included the causes and the viable solutions you can try on your own to resolve the Mail app issue.

What is Mail App Error Code 0x8000000b?

As we mentioned earlier, the error code 0x8000000b is a synchronization error. Most users have experienced this error while trying to add their Gmail accounts to the mail application. There is a list of causes that can cause this sync error. You can refer to all the reasons behind this issue in the list below: Internet issues

Server Issues

POP and IMAP are disabled

Firewall interference

Windows Defender

In-app Bugs

How to Fix Mail App Error Code 0x8000000b “Something went wrong”?

We have gathered six solutions you can apply to fix the Mail app issue. Among the problems we mentioned prior, if you’re experiencing server issues, all you can do is wait for the Gmail servers to work again. This issue should get resolved automatically, and you can try adding your account after a while again.

Solve Internet Issue

The Mail app relies on the internet to exchange information between the Gmail server. An internet issue interferes with this exchange and may result in the 0x8000000b error.

If you have multiple applications or tabs open, you can first try closing them to improve your internet connection. You can also connect to the ethernet cable instead of the WiFi for a more steady internet connection.

Restart your router or switch to a different network if available. If none of these improve your connection, contact your Internet Service Provider (ISP) about this problem.

Use Advanced Setup

When POP and IMAP are disabled, you cannot download your emails from the Gmail server to your computer, nor can you access the files from the server on your computer. You may have these protocols disabled in Gmail to have run into this Mail app issue.

If POP and IMAP are disabled on Gmail, use the advanced setup on the Mail app to add your Gmail account. Refer to the steps below to use the advanced setup to add your Gmail account to the Mail app without the 0x8000000b issue:

Launch the Mail app. From the sidebar on the left, select the cogwheel icon (Settings). Select Manage accounts.

Choose Add account. Scroll down and click on Advanced Setup > Internet email.

Fill in your details and enter these details in the following sections: Incoming email server : imap.gmail.com:993

: imap.gmail.com:993 Account type : IMAP4

: IMAP4 Outgoing (SMTP) email server: smtp.gmail.com:46



Use Command Prompt

There may be an issue with the Mail application that is causing issues in connecting with the servers online. This issue may be resolved by registering the mail app on your device again. You can re-register the Mail app using the Command Prompt.

If you wish to re-register your Mail application using the Command Prompt, refer to these steps:

Launch Start, then type in CMD . From the search results, right-click on Command Prompt and select Run as administrator.

In the command prompt window, enter the following command

PowerShell -ExecutionPolicy Unrestricted -Command "& {$manifest = (Get-AppxPackage *windowscommunicationsapps*).InstallLocation + '\AppxManifest.xml' ; Add-AppxPackage -DisableDevelopmentMode -Register $manifest}"

Hit Enter.

Allow Mail App Through Firewall

Sometimes, the firewall on your device can block the information from the Gmail server. When this happens, the Mail app will not have enough resources to connect to your Gmail account. If you have not allowed the Mail app through the firewall, this may be why you encountered this Mail app issue.

Here are the steps you can use to allow the Mail application through the Firewall on your Windows device:

Open the Settings app (Windows key + I) Select Privacy & security from the panel to your left. Click on Windows Security.

Choose Firewall & network protection.

Select Allow an app through firewall.

Click on the Change settings button. Locate Email and accounts, then select the box under Public and private > OK.



Disable Windows Defender

It could be your Windows Defender that is acting as an interference between the Mail app and the Gmail server. You can turn off Real-time protection to solve this issue. However, this will leave your system vulnerable to malware.

Follow these steps to disable Windows Defender on your Windows device:

Use your keyboard’s Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Choose Privacy & security from the navigation panel to your left. Choose Windows Security > Virus & Threat protection.

Under Virus & threat protection settings, select Manage settings.

Toggle the slider off under Real-time protection.



Reset Mail App

The program files of your Mail app may have gone missing or corrupted. When there is an issue with the program files, the application will not have enough resources to carry out the requested command. Corrupted program files or an issue with the configuration of the Mail app may be why you have encountered the 0x8000000b error on your Mail app.

You may have to reset your Mail app to resolve this issue. When you reset an app, the system scans all its program files and replaces the problematic files with newer, working program files. Similarly, it erases all configurations you’ve made in the application so you can start the application from the ground level.

Here are the steps you can use to reset the Mail app on your Windows device: