How to Fix Blank Screen (Black or White) Issue on Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is notorious for its login screen issues. Many users have reported their screens going blank when trying to log into MS Teams. This is mostly due to the bugs in the Teams application. However, your system could also be responsible for the problem.

If you’re dealing with a similar problem, you’ve reached the right place for assistance. This article will discuss the causes and fixes behind the black and white login screen issue. Keep reading this article to get the issue fixed in no time.

What Causes Microsoft Teams to go Blank?

The blank login screen is specific to the Windows operating system. This issue mainly concerns the compatibility issue between the Teams application and your Windows version. Nevertheless, other Windows-specific problems may cause the blank screen issue. Here are some of the causes of the Black and White Login Screen issue in Windows: In-app Bugs

Incorrect System Time Zone

Problem with .exe File.

GPU Preferences

Credential Manager Problem

Corrupted Program Files

Cache Memory

How to Fix Microsoft Teams Black and White Login Screen Issue?

The first solution you can try is to run MS Teams to be compatible with a later version of Windows. Most users reported that changing the compatibility to Windows 7 worked best for them. However, you can also try it out with other versions.

Alongside changing compatibility, we have also mentioned other fixes you can try to fix the blank screen issue on MS Teams.

End Task for Teams

Sometimes, the application runs a malicious bug that can cause the Teams app to malfunction. In this case, you will have to end the application from your Task Manager and restart it.

Here are the steps you can follow to end the task for Microsoft Teams on your Windows:

Use the shortcut Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager. Under the Processes tab, right-click on Microsoft Teams. Click on End Task.



Change Compatibility

You can change the Windows compatibility to run the Teams application on the Windows 7 version. In most cases, Teams gets back to working normally after switching the Windows compatibility.

Follow these steps to change the compatibility of your MS Teams application:

Open File Explorer. Navigate to C:\users\*username*\appdata\local\Microsoft\Teams\current Right-click on Teams and select Properties.

Head to the Compatibility tab. Select the box next to Run this program in compatibility mode. Click on the drop-down menu and choose Windows 7.

Select Apply then, OK.

Correct System Time Zone

It is a good idea to check if the date and time your system is running are accurate. If your system reads an inaccurate date and time, it may interfere with data transmission from your system to the Microsoft Teams server.

If you see a problem with the accuracy of your system’s date and time, set the date and time as automatic. This may solve the black and white issue on MS Teams login screen. Follow these steps to change the time zone on your Windows:

Open the Settings app (Windows key + I). Head to Time & Language from the panel to your left. Hop on to Date & Time.

Toggle on the slider next to Set time automatically.

Change the Executable File

The Teams shortcut may be using a different .exe file to run Teams. In most cases, the shortcut is actually running an update and the actual executable file.

You can delete the shortcut leading to a different executable file. Then, you can create a new shortcut that leads to the actual Teams executable file. Before you proceed, remember to end task for MS Teams.

Follow these steps to create a new shortcut for the Teams application:

Open Task Manager (Ctrl + Shift + Esc). Hop on to the Startup tab. Locate and right-click on Microsoft Teams. Click on Open File Location.

Head to the Current folder. Right-click on Teams and select Create Shortcut.

Drag the shortcut to your home screen.

Change GPU Preferences

Some users have also reported the blank login screen issue when MS Teams was set to run on an external graphics card. You can try switching to an integrated graphics card and try running the Teams application.

Here are the steps you can follow to change your GPU preferences for the Teams app:

Launch Start. Enter Graphics settings on the search bar and open it. Under Add an app, select Desktop app and click on the Browse button.

Navigate to C:\users\*username*\appdata\local\Microsoft\Teams\current and add Teams. Click on Options > Power saving.

Select Save.

Clear Password From Credential Manager

Did you recently change your Microsoft Teams password? There may be a problem with the login screen because Windows failed to update your password in the credential manager. You can easily fix this issue by removing your Microsoft credentials from the credential manager.

Follow these steps to remove your password from the credential manager:

From Start, search for Credential Manager. Choose Windows Credentials. Scroll down to locate your credential and select the drop-down menu.

Click on Remove.

Remove Cache Memory

Most application-related issues are related to the clutter of cache memory. When you leave too big of cache memory in your app storage, your application tends to slow down and act laggy.

This is because it leaves less room for the app to perform its basic processing. Your login screen may appear blank because of the cache memory that got piled up. You can clear the cache memory following these steps:

Use the combination Windows key + R to open the Run dialog. Enter the %appdata%\Microsoft\Teams command on the dialog box.

Hit Ctrl + A and select all folders to delete them.

Repair/Reset Teams App

Your application may have corrupt or missing program files that may be causing issues in running the app properly. If none of the above mentioned steps help, we recommend you to either repair or reset your Teams application to fix this issue.

When you repair the app, your system will replace the missing or corrupted files with a new copy. You don’t lose data when you repair your app. However, resetting will wipe your data from the Teams app.

Refer to the following steps to repair or reset your Teams app:

Open the Settings app. (Windows key + I). From the panel to your left, select Apps > Apps & features.

Scroll to locate Microsoft Teams and click on the vertical three-dot menu. Choose Advanced options. Scroll down to the Reset section and select either the Reset or Repair button.



Re-install Teams

You may be facing this issue because your previous installation of the Teams app had failed. When your installations get interrupted, your installed application will have several issues in it.

If repairing or resetting your Teams app doesn’t help, your last resort is to re-install the Teams app. Re-installing the application will give a clean slate for your application to run its code, eliminating the chances of any bugs or corrupted files.

Follow these steps first to uninstall your Teams app:

Open the Settings app (Windows key + I). From the panel to your left, select Apps > Apps & Features.

Scroll down to locate Microsoft Teams. Click on the vertical three-dot menu and choose Uninstall.



Head to Microsoft’s official website to re-install the MS Teams app. Follow the on-screen instructions to set your application up.