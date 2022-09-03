Msrpc.sys is an RPC (Remote Procedure Call) driver. In a nutshell, MSRPC is a driver that helps your computer communicate with other systems. Various programs use this driver for its functions.

When the process of utilizing MSRPC violates its operation principles, the MSRPC STATE VIOLATION BSOD error pops up. So, you need to look out for those processes and troubleshoot them to resolve this issue. However, there may be other reasons as well.

In this article, we have compiled information about all the possible causes along with their corresponding fixes.

How Does MSRPC STATE VIOLATION BSOD Error Occur?

There are several reasons why this BSOD occurs. There are also different operational principles that any program may violate, causing this error to occur. Here are the probable reasons for this error occurring. Corrupted or outdated driver

Conflicting applications

Corrupted Windows updates

Malware and Viruses

Bad disk sector

Hardware issue

How to Fix MSRPC STATE VIOLATION BSOD Error on Windows?

There are a lot of different fixes for this stop error depending on the cause of it. Try out all the fixes on this list to determine which works for you.

Here are the possible fixes to resolve the STATE VIOLATION stop error.

Run Hardware and Devices Troubleshooter

Most of the BSOD occurring can be attributed to hardware and driver issues. Similarly, this stop error can also occur due to newly installed hardware or drivers. The Hardware and Devices troubleshooter helps check for and fix minor issues, if there are any.

Here’s how you can run the troubleshooter.

Launch the Run dialog box using Windows + R shortcut. Enter cmd and type the following command:

msdt.exe -id DeviceDiagnostic

The Hardware and Devices Troubleshooter troubleshooter will open up.

Follow the instructions in the window to troubleshoot hardware and drivers.

Run Debugger for Minidump

WinDbg is a Microsoft-provided debugging tool, and you can use it to determine what exactly caused the error. You can check your memory dump files from WinDbg, which displays a list of the error messages.

Here’s how you can do it.

Install WinDbg Preview from Microsoft Store. In the start menu, locate and right-click WinDbg. Select Run as administrator. Press the Ctrl + D shortcut key and search %windir%\Minidump in the pop-up windows explorer. Open the minidump file and enter !analyze -v command in the bottom console.

Locate the MSRPC STATE VIOLATION BSOD Error, and the cause for this error will be displayed beside it.

If any third-party application was behind the crash, you could uninstall the application. You can also update the specific driver if it mentions that it could have failed.

Furthermore, if you want to be more thorough, you can also run Driver Verifier to stress your device drivers. If any of them fail and this BSOD error appears, you can check with WinDbg Preview to see which driver failed. You can then uninstall or update it.

Update Drivers and Windows OS

Updating all drivers to the latest can also help fix this stop error. Updating drivers helps fix issues like corrupted or improperly installed drivers, which can cause BSOD errors. Furthermore, regularly updating your drivers for good PC health is always a good idea.

You can also try updating your Windows OS to the latest version. Windows update includes driver updates for Microsoft drivers.

Here’s how you can update your drivers.

Launch settings from the start menu. Go to Update & Security and tap on Check for updates.

Select Download and Install

Repair System Files and Drive

System files are critical for any operating system to run properly. Furthermore, the MSRPC driver facing issue could be due to corrupted system files. In this case, running the SFC and DISM commands will help resolve the issue.

However, if the files or even this driver’s location in the disk is damaged, your computer will not be able to read it properly. This is another probable reason for MSRPC drivers not working. To resolve this issue, you should run the CHKDSK command.

We recommend running the CHKDSK command before SFC and DISM. Follow the steps below.

In the Windows search bar, enter command prompt. Right-click the CMD application and choose Run as administrator. In CMD, run the following command one by one.

chkdsk /r /x

DISM online /cleanup-image /restorehealth

sfc /scannow

Exit CMD and restart your computer.

Perform Clean Boot

If any third-party application or other services were causing the BSOD error, you could perform a clean boot to pinpoint the offending program. Clean boot disables all startup apps and other processes, and you can gradually filter through the programs.

Here’s how you can run your computer in clean boot and troubleshoot with it.

Open the Run box by pressing the Windows + R button. Enter msconfig.exe

Go to Services header and select Hide all Microsoft services.

Then, choose Disable all option and click Apply. Go to Startup header and tap the Open Task Manager Option. Disable all startup apps in Task Manager.

Restart your PC.

If the BSOD stops occurring, then it was probably caused by third-party applications or other services. Disable and enable all the programs alternatively in the System configuration to pinpoint the faulty program. You can then remove it.

Furthermore, if your computer shows this error after you open certain applications, try uninstalling those as well.

Check for Viruses and Malware

If any driver or program suddenly starts misbehaving, it could be due to malicious attacks like viruses or malware. You should scan your computer for this harmful software to protect your PC.

Here’s how you can run a full scan with Windows built-in antivirus, Windows Defender.

Open Settings from the start menu. Navigate to Update & Security>Windows Security In the right panel, choose Virus & threat protection.

Select Scan options and pick Full scan.

Tap on Scan now.

Lastly, if you have third-party antivirus, it could also cause this issue. Try disabling the antivirus and reactivating the Windows in-built antivirus.