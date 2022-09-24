What is Netflix Error Code ui-800-3? 6 Ways to Fix it

While using Netflix, we might not always have a promising streaming experience. Sometimes, we encounter sudden error message pop-ups on the screen that blocks us from accessing content.

Well, if you see an error message, “Netflix has encountered an error. Retrying in [X] seconds. Code: ui-800-3,” your Netflix information needs to be refreshed. However, you can easily fix it by clearing the cache data or by resetting the Netflix app data.

So, let us guide you with simple fixes on how to solve the error code in this article.

What is Netflix Error Code ui-800-3?

You will encounter Netflix error code ui-800-3 when your streaming device has a hardware issue or the stored data needs to be refreshed. The code will determine the type of error you encounter while using Netflix. You can check it out below.

Error code ui-800-3 (307006): Hardware issue

Error code ui-800-3 (205040): Information needs to be refreshed

Error code ui-800-3 (100018): Information needs to be refreshed

How to Fix Netflix Error Code Ui-800-3?

After identifying what the error means, we have compiled a list of fixes to solve the error. But, before you begin, you can restart your Netflix streaming device as a general fix for the error. You can force-stop Netflix and reboot your device. You might no longer see the error as rebooting the device will clear excessive RAM usage, solving minor glitches and bugs.

Besides, if the issue still persists, you can check out the fixes one by one below.

Re-login to Netflix

After you have restarted your device, you can re-login your Netflix account on streaming devices as a primary fix for the error. Although you can log out of Netflix from each individual device, you can sign out from all linked devices at once. Then, you can log in back on your devices. You can check out the steps for it below.

Launch Netflix on a web browser Then, from the home screen of Netflix, navigate to the Profile icon Choose Account On Settings, select Sign out of all devices option

Again, choose Sign Out option to confirm

Login back to your Netflix again on your streaming devices.

Update Your Streaming Device

Since hardware issues also cause Netflix error code ui-800-3, you can update your streaming device to solve the problem. There might be bug fixes and performance enhancements with the latest software update. Here are the steps for it.

On iOS

Open Settings Go to General Select Software Update

If there is a new update, tap Download and Install



On Android

Launch Settings Tap About Phone > System Update When there is an update available, select Download Update option



On Roku TV

Press your Roku remote’s Home button From the home screen of Roku TV, go to Settings

Go to System Choose System Update

Select Check Now option to search for updates You will see Update now option in case of new available update. Click on the option to update it.

On Amazon Firestick/TV

On your remote, press Home button Hover over Gear icon to open Settings Then, select My Fire TV > About Click on Install Updates or Check for Updates option



Clear Cache Data

Cache data stores information on your device to load data faster. But, it needs to be refreshed occasionally as it can become corrupt. Since you encounter this error when Netflix detects the stored information isn’t refreshed, clearing cache data should solve it. Check out the steps for it below.

On iOS

Launch Settings Tap General > iPhone Storage

Locate Netflix and Open it Tap Delete App options and confirm your selection on the pop-up

Reinstall Netflix from the App Store

Note: There is no default clear cache option on iOS settings. Therefore, you can reinstall the app to refresh information.

On Android

Launch your device Settings Tap Apps Open Manage Apps

Locate Netflix and open it Choose Storage option and tap Clear Cache



On Amazon Firestick/TV

From the Home screen, go to Settings Choose Applications Tap on Manage Installed Applications

Highlight Netflix and open it Click on Clear Cache option



Reset App Data

If you are using Netflix on your mobile, you can also reset Netflix app data to restore outdated information. For iOS users, there is a reset data option on your device Settings. Likewise, for Android users, there is a Clear Data option. You can try using Netflix after resetting data to see if it worked. Here are the steps for it.

On iOS

Open Settings Scroll down until you locate Netflix App. Then, tap on Netflix Under Netflix Settings, drag the toggle left on Reset



On Android

From the All Apps Screen, tap on the Netflix icon and hold it Now, tap App info

Tap Storage & Cache Now, choose Clear Data

Confirm by selecting OK option

Reinstall Netflix

Another fix to troubleshoot the error is to reinstall the Netflix app. If you still encounter the error even after clearing cache data and resetting data, reinstalling the app is the best bet. When you uninstall the app, it will also wipe out all data related to it. So, you can use Netflix fresh by installing it again. Follow the steps given below.

On iOS

Locate Netflix app Then, tap on Netflix and hold it until the icon wiggles Tap Minus icon at the top-left Choose Delete App

Confirm by tapping on the Delete option

Install it again from the App Store

On Android

Launch Settings Tap Apps Go to Manage Apps and open Netflix from the menu

Select Uninstall option

Choose OK

On Roku TV

Locate Netflix on your home screen and select it Now, on your remote, tap Asterisk button to open menu Select Remove Channel and confirm again on the pop-up box

Again, go back to the Home screen and click on Add Channels

Search Netflix on the Recommended section and open it Click Add channel to install



On Amazon Firestick/TV

From the home screen, open Settings Choose Applications Select Manage Installed Applications

Locate Netflix and open it

Click on Uninstall option

Again, from the main screen, open Find On the search menu, enter Netflix and install it

Contact Netflix and Your Device Manufacturer for Support

You might need to contact Netflix customer support if the error still pops up on your screen while using Netflix. It is the last resort to troubleshoot the error.

In case Netflix support says that the hardware issue is causing the error, you can contact your streaming device’s manufacturer for support.