What is Netflix Error Code ui-800-3? 6 Ways to Fix it

While using Netflix, we might not always have a promising streaming experience. Sometimes, we encounter sudden error message pop-ups on the screen that blocks us from accessing content.
Well, if you see an error message, “Netflix has encountered an error. Retrying in [X] seconds. Code: ui-800-3,” your Netflix information needs to be refreshed. However, you can easily fix it by clearing the cache data or by resetting the Netflix app data.
So, let us guide you with simple fixes on how to solve the error code in this article.
What is Netflix Error Code ui-800-3?
You will encounter Netflix error code ui-800-3 when your streaming device has a hardware issue or the stored data needs to be refreshed. The code will determine the type of error you encounter while using Netflix. You can check it out below.
- Error code ui-800-3 (307006): Hardware issue
- Error code ui-800-3 (205040): Information needs to be refreshed
- Error code ui-800-3 (100018): Information needs to be refreshed
How to Fix Netflix Error Code Ui-800-3?
After identifying what the error means, we have compiled a list of fixes to solve the error. But, before you begin, you can restart your Netflix streaming device as a general fix for the error. You can force-stop Netflix and reboot your device. You might no longer see the error as rebooting the device will clear excessive RAM usage, solving minor glitches and bugs.
Besides, if the issue still persists, you can check out the fixes one by one below.
Re-login to Netflix
After you have restarted your device, you can re-login your Netflix account on streaming devices as a primary fix for the error. Although you can log out of Netflix from each individual device, you can sign out from all linked devices at once. Then, you can log in back on your devices. You can check out the steps for it below.
- Launch Netflix on a web browser
- Then, from the home screen of Netflix, navigate to the Profile icon
- Choose Account
- On Settings, select Sign out of all devices option
- Again, choose Sign Out option to confirm
- Login back to your Netflix again on your streaming devices.
Update Your Streaming Device
Since hardware issues also cause Netflix error code ui-800-3, you can update your streaming device to solve the problem. There might be bug fixes and performance enhancements with the latest software update. Here are the steps for it.
On iOS
- Open Settings
- Go to General
- Select Software Update
- If there is a new update, tap Download and Install
On Android
- Launch Settings
- Tap About Phone > System Update
- When there is an update available, select Download Update option
On Roku TV
- Press your Roku remote’s Home button
- From the home screen of Roku TV, go to Settings
- Go to System
- Choose System Update
- Select Check Now option to search for updates
- You will see Update now option in case of new available update. Click on the option to update it.
On Amazon Firestick/TV
- On your remote, press Home button
- Hover over Gear icon to open Settings
- Then, select My Fire TV > About
- Click on Install Updates or Check for Updates option
Clear Cache Data
Cache data stores information on your device to load data faster. But, it needs to be refreshed occasionally as it can become corrupt. Since you encounter this error when Netflix detects the stored information isn’t refreshed, clearing cache data should solve it. Check out the steps for it below.
On iOS
- Launch Settings
- Tap General > iPhone Storage
- Locate Netflix and Open it
- Tap Delete App options and confirm your selection on the pop-up
- Reinstall Netflix from the App Store
On Android
- Launch your device Settings
- Tap Apps
- Open Manage Apps
- Locate Netflix and open it
- Choose Storage option and tap Clear Cache
On Amazon Firestick/TV
- From the Home screen, go to Settings
- Choose Applications
- Tap on Manage Installed Applications
- Highlight Netflix and open it
- Click on Clear Cache option
Reset App Data
If you are using Netflix on your mobile, you can also reset Netflix app data to restore outdated information. For iOS users, there is a reset data option on your device Settings. Likewise, for Android users, there is a Clear Data option. You can try using Netflix after resetting data to see if it worked. Here are the steps for it.
On iOS
- Open Settings
- Scroll down until you locate Netflix App. Then, tap on Netflix
- Under Netflix Settings, drag the toggle left on Reset
On Android
- From the All Apps Screen, tap on the Netflix icon and hold it
- Now, tap App info
- Tap Storage & Cache
- Now, choose Clear Data
- Confirm by selecting OK option
Reinstall Netflix
Another fix to troubleshoot the error is to reinstall the Netflix app. If you still encounter the error even after clearing cache data and resetting data, reinstalling the app is the best bet. When you uninstall the app, it will also wipe out all data related to it. So, you can use Netflix fresh by installing it again. Follow the steps given below.
On iOS
- Locate Netflix app
- Then, tap on Netflix and hold it until the icon wiggles
- Tap Minus icon at the top-left
- Choose Delete App
- Confirm by tapping on the Delete option
- Install it again from the App Store
On Android
- Launch Settings
- Tap Apps
- Go to Manage Apps and open Netflix from the menu
- Select Uninstall option
- Choose OK
On Roku TV
- Locate Netflix on your home screen and select it
- Now, on your remote, tap Asterisk button to open menu
- Select Remove Channel and confirm again on the pop-up box
- Again, go back to the Home screen and click on Add Channels
- Search Netflix on the Recommended section and open it
- Click Add channel to install
On Amazon Firestick/TV
- From the home screen, open Settings
- Choose Applications
- Select Manage Installed Applications
- Locate Netflix and open it
- Click on Uninstall option
- Again, from the main screen, open Find
- On the search menu, enter Netflix and install it
Contact Netflix and Your Device Manufacturer for Support
You might need to contact Netflix customer support if the error still pops up on your screen while using Netflix. It is the last resort to troubleshoot the error.
In case Netflix support says that the hardware issue is causing the error, you can contact your streaming device’s manufacturer for support.