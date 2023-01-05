Netflix Party Not Working? Here Are 8 Ways to Fix It.

Netflix party also known as “Teleparty” allows its users to stream Netflix shows together. But, sometimes, you may encounter issues while starting the party or joining the link.

It can happen when your internet is lagging or if you are using an unsupported browser/device. Sometimes, the overloaded Netflix server can also restrict you from joining the Netflix party.

Use a Supported Web Browser and Device

Teleparty is compatible with a few browsers and devices. So if you attempt to join a party on an unsupported device, it won’t work. It supports PC and Android devices only. Also, you must use Opera, Microsoft Edge, or Google Chrome browser.

You may need to switch browsers or devices if you are not using them. Also, both the host and participant must add a Teleparty extension on their browser.

Check Membership Plan

Has your Netflix subscription ended? Unfortunately, you won’t be able to host or join a Teleparty if your membership is inactive. Therefore, you can check the status and renew it if needed.

Here are the steps to check your Netflix account’s membership status.

Launch the Netflix website on a browser. Log in to your account.

Click on your Profile icon. Select Account. Locate Membership & Billing. See the next billing date for the membership status.



Relaunch Browser

Sometimes, minor glitches in your browser can cause Teleparty to stop working, especially when multiple tabs are open. You can end all tabs and relaunch the browser. Then, join the Teleparty link again.

On your browser, click on the ( X ) cross icon next to the tab to close it. Repeat the process for all tabs.

Relaunch Browser. Open the link to join the party.

Check and Boost Internet Connection

Your device must have a strong internet connection to join or start Teleparty. If the network speed is poor, the video will buffer while streaming or not load at all.

So check the internet connection status on your streaming device from the network settings. Then, power cycle your main Wi-Fi router. It is a simple yet effective way to enhance connectivity.

Disconnect the router’s power cable from the power source and leave them for about 15-30 seconds. Connect them back and wait until it reestablishes the connection entirely. Try using Teleparty and see if it works.

Clear Browsing Data

All browsers store cache data, cookies, histories, etc., to provide you more personalized and enhanced experience. But sometimes, such data can get corrupt and cause the websites to act erratically. As a result, you will likely experience lagging or crashing errors.

Clearing browsing data helps to remove such malicious or corrupted data. So you can use Teleparty fresh from the beginning. Although the browser might take a longer time to load after clearing.

On Google Chrome

On Google Chrome, enter Ctrl + Shift + Del. It will open the Clear Browsing data box. Go to the Advanced tab. Set the Time Range menu to All Time.

Check the box for Browsing History, Cached images and files.

Click Clear Data.



On Opera

On Opera browser, enter Ctrl + H for History. On the top, click on Clear Browsing Data.

Click on the box next to Browsing history and Cached images and files.

Make sure the Time Range is set to All Time. Choose Clear Data.



On Microsoft Edge

On Microsoft Edge, navigate to the three-dot menu on the upper right. Choose Settings.

On the left panel, click on Privacy, Search, and Services.

Locate Clear browsing data menu. Next to Clear browsing data now, click on Choose what to clear.

Under Time Range, expand the box and pick All Time.

Tick the box for Browsing history and Cached images and files.

Choose Clear Now.

Reinstall the Extension

Another fix to solve Teleparty not working is to reinstall the extension on your browser. The bugs in the extension might be causing it to crash or not load. So you can remove it and install Teleparty again.

On Google Chrome

On your browser, go to the Extensions icon at the top. Locate Teleparty and click on the three-dot icon next to it.

Choose Remove from Chrome.

Pick Remove to confirm.

Now, go to chromewebstore and look for Teleparty.

Click on Add to Chrome and confirm.



On Opera

On Opera, enter Ctrl + Shift + E keys together for the Extensions menu. Find Teleparty and click on Remove.

Again, choose Remove.

Now, click on the O Menu in the Top-left corner. Choose Extensions > Get Extensions.

Look for Teleparty. Open Chrome Webstore (If the extension does not show up, you can install it from Chrome Webstore.)

Click on Add to Opera and confirm on the pop-up.



On Microsoft Edge

Navigate to the Extensions icon on your web browser. Highlight Teleparty and click on the More Actions (Three-dot) menu next to it.

Select Remove from Microsft Edge and confirm.

Now, go to Microsoft Edge Add-Ons and search Teleparty. Choose the Get icon.

Click on Add extension.



Update the Browser

If Teleparty still does not work after reinstalling the extension, there might be an issue within the browser itself. An outdated browser can have bugs that affect programs while using them. Therefore, you can update it to fix the problem. A new update will have the bugs and crash fixes along with the performance improvements.

On Google Chrome

Launch Google Chrome On the top-right corner, click on the three-dot icon > Help. Choose About Google Chrome. It will automatically check and update to a newer version.



On Opera

Open Opera. Click on Opera Menu at the upper-left. Choose Update & Recovery.



On Microsoft Edge

Launch Microsoft Edge. On the upper left, click on the Three-dot menu > Help and feedback. Choose About Microsoft Edge.

Click Download and Install if there are new updates.

Contact Teleparty support

You can contact the Teleparty team as a last resort to troubleshoot the problem. If the error persists, there can be a technical issue on their side. You can report the problem via email. The team will identify a fix and guide you to solve it.