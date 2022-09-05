[Solved] Netflix Proxy Error: You Seem to Be Using an Unblocker or Proxy

The error “Netflix proxy error: you seem to be using an unblocker or proxy. Please turn off any of these services and try again” pops up when trying to access the geo-restricted contents on Netflix libraries.

Netflix have strong licensing policies on its content. As a result, users rely on VPN or proxy to access such content. But, when the VPN service cannot bypass restrictions, Netflix detects it and flags the connection.

What Causes Netflix Proxy Error?

Here are the probable reasons on why you keep getting “Netflix Proxy Error: You seem to be using an unblocker or proxy.” IP address blacklisted

Inefficient VPN and Proxy service

Incompatible network settings

How to Fix Netflix Proxy Error?

After identifying the causes, you can follow the fixes to solve the error below. However, the steps might differ depending on the device model. Below, we have mentioned steps for Windows 11 as a reference.

But, before you begin, try using other streaming devices to see if the issue persists there too. If it works fine, then Netflix has blocked you from streaming.

Force Quit Netflix

Firstly, you can restart the Netflix application on your device. While closing the app, you need to make sure to force-stop the app. Force Stop will turn off all Netflix app features completely. Then, you can try using it again after waiting for some time.

For Mac users, you can close Netflix on your web browser. Besides you can check out the steps for other devices below.

On Windows

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc shortcut key to open Task Manager Highlight Netflix Click on End Task



On Android

From Home, launch Settings Application Tap on Apps Navigate to Manage Apps and locate Netflix

Then, tap Force Stop



On iOS

For iPhone X and later users, Swipe up and hold on the center to open the multi-task tray. Similarly, for iPhone users with the home button, press the Home button two times. Then, locate Netflix Swipe it up and Release to close



Disable Your Current VPN

Another fix to solve “Netflix Proxy Error” is to disable your device from the connected VPN. You will face such an error when the VPN or proxy is active while streaming Netflix. Even when you use a premium VPN on your device, sometimes it might not support Netflix.

In such a case, you can disable VPN and delete it on your streaming device. If you are using a third-party VPN, you can easily disconnect from the app or web browser. However, if you are using a manually set up VPN, check out the steps given below to disable it. The steps might vary according to the device models.

On Windows

Go to Windows Settings from the Start menu Choose Network & Internet > VPN

Locate your VPN and choose Disconnect

On Mac

From the Apple icon at the top-left, choose System Preferences

Open Network and click on your Connected WiFi

Highlight VPN profile and click on Minus icon to remove



On Android

Go to Settings Choose WiFi > More Connection Settings > VPN

Tap on the Gear Icon of your VPN

Choose Delete



On iOS

Launch Settings Go to General > VPN & Device Management > VPN

Tap on the Connected VPN Choose Delete VPN



Reset Network

You can also reset network settings on your device to solve the Netflix Proxy error. Resetting will revert network connections like network adapters, WiFi, and VPN back to default settings. It will forget and remove VPN networks on your device.

Check out the steps for it below.

On Windows

Navigate to Settings from the Windows Start Open Network & Internet

Click on Advanced Network Settings

Under More Settings, click on Network reset

Choose Reset Now and confirm it on the pop-up

On Mac

Click on the Apple Menu at the top-left corner Choose System Preferences > Network

On the left panel, choose WiFi and click on padlock to make changes (If prompted, enter admin password)

Then, at the bottom, click on the Minus (-) icon

Choose Apply

On Android

Launch Settings Go to General Management > Reset

Choose Reset Network Settings

Again, tap on the Reset Settings option to confirm

On iOS

From the home screen, Open Settings Go to General > Transfer or Reset iPhone

Choose Reset > Reset Network Settings

Again, tap on Reset Network Settings to confirm

Use Netflix-Supported VPN

You might receive such proxy errors when Netflix detects VPN usage. It will flag it and block streaming. Therefore, you can use a Netflix-supported VPN to avoid such error messages. There are various popular VPNs you can use for Netflix. For Instance, Nord VPN, CyberGhost VPN, ExpressVPN etc.

Below, we have mentioned the steps to use Nord VPN for streaming Netflix for your reference. So, the steps might differ with the app. You can use any VPN of your choice. But, you need to make sure its servers work well with Netflix.

Install the Nord VPN app on your device Sign up or Log in to your account Then, select a Country and Server to connect VPN

Start using Netflix again

Try Connecting to an IPv4 Connection

When the IPv6 network tunnels over the IPv4 network, it will trigger proxy error messages. So, although Netflix supports a standard IPv6 connection, we recommend you connect to an IPv4 network.

Check out the steps for it below:

On Windows

Open Control Panel Choose Network & Internet > Network and Sharing Center

Click on Change Adapter Settings

Right-click on the Connected WiFi and choose Properties

On the Networking Tab, check the box for IPv4

Click on OK

On Mac

Navigate to Apple Menu icon and choose System Preferences Go to Network

Click on the Advanced option

Go to TCP/IP tab On Configure IPv4, choose the option Using DHCP or Automatically

Finally, click OK to confirm

Contact Internet Service Provider

If the issue still persists, you can contact your internet service provider to restore your router to default settings. You could ask them to provide a new IP address. This might solve the Netflix proxy error. Moreover, you can also ask the reason why the internet is showing VPN and proxy activity.