Nexus Mod Manager Update Failed? Here’s How to Fix it

Nexus Mod Manager is an open-source application that allows users to install and manage game mods. Although you can install game modes individually, nexus mod manager enables users to detect installed games and install mods automatically within the application itself.

However, the application does have many flaws, one being the error when updating. Nexus mod manager is known to run into problems when updating the application. The application may require specific permission when updating, or it could also be a third-party application that stops the update process.

No matter the reason, here are a few methods you can follow to fix the Nexus Mod Manager update failed error.

What Causes Nexus Mod Manager Update Failed Error?

Before we jump into fixing the update failed error, let us look at some reasons as to why this happens. Most users get this error in Nexus Mod Manager versions below 0.65.6. Unfortunately, this is not the only reason why you get this error.

An error due to insufficient permission

Antivirus or firewall blocking application update process

Bug in Nexus Mod Manager Here are some other common reasons you get the update failed error on Nexus Mod Manager.

6 Easy Ways to Fix Nexus Mod Manager Update Failed

Now that you know why you get the error message, let us understand how we can fix them. Updating Nexus Mod Manager requires the application to connect to the Nexus Mod Manager server. This requires the application to have an active internet connection when updating.

Therefore, first, ensure that the system is connected to the internet. If the application still gives the error message, here are some solutions to fix the issue.

Update Nexus Mod Manager as Admin

When you give any application administrative privilege, it gets an unrestricted access token, and the application has complete administrative privilege over your computer system. By default, the application will not run with such permissions.

Similarly, the Nexus Mod Manager may not have enough permission to update the application. You can try running the Nexus Mod Manager as admin to check if this is true.

Go to the Nexus Mod Manager installation location. This location is usually C:\Program Files\NMM . Right-click on the NexusClient.exe . Select Run as Admin.

Enter the Administrator password. Now try updating the Nexus Mod Manager.

Stop Unnecessary Service

Services that run in the background may also cause complications with the Nexus Mod Manager update process. In this case, you will need to stop the conflicting service to update Nexus Mod Manager.

However, figuring out the service causing the issue can be pretty tricky. Therefore, you can stop all other services from third-party applications to check the NMM updates.

Press the Windows + R key simultaneously to open Run. Type msconfig and press Enter to open System Configuration. Go to the Services tab and check Hide all Microsoft services. Click on Disable all.

Once all non-Microsoft services stop, click on Apply. Restart your PC and try updating the Nexus Mod Manager.

Disable Firewall and Antivirus

Firewalls and antivirus are designed to protect the computer from cyber attacks or unauthorized access. Although these are preventive measures, they may mistake an application for a malicious one.

In this case, the antivirus will restrict the application from performing specific actions. And since Nexus Mod Manager also manages files in the game folder, it can get mistaken for malicious applications.

Update NMM once you disable the firewall and antivirus. To disable firewall and network protection,

Press the Windows + I key to open Settings. Go to Privacy & security and go to Windows Security. Select Open Windows Security.

Click on Firewall & network protection Select the active network.

Disable Microsoft Defender Firewall.

Similarly, disable Microsoft Defender Firewall on the network that is not detected Active as well, i.e., Domain network, Private network or the Public network. Once you have disabled Firewall and network protection, go to Windows Security option. Select Virus and threat protection. Under Virus & threat protection settings, select Manage settings.

Disable Real-time protection.



Once you have disabled Windows firewall and antivirus, disable any third-party antivirus application as well. However, the process to disable a third party antivirus could vary depending on the application. Therefore you may need to navigate through its setting to fully disable a third-party antivirus software.

Note: Make sure that you enable them both once the update process is complete.

Free Storage on the Drive

You may encounter problems when installing or even updating applications if the drive is low on storage capacity. This can be the case when the update size is bigger than the pre-installed application.

Although the Nexus Mod Manager application itself does not take much storage, this is not the case for in-game mods. Try deleting unnecessary files and folders from the location where you have NMM installed, and try updating the application.

Reinstall/Update Nexus Mod Manager

Interruption when installing or updating any application may cause its file to be corrupted. These files will cause the entire application to misbehave. And in our case, it may cause an update failed error.

To fix this, you can try reinstalling Nexus Mod Manager. However, you will need to uninstall previously installed Nexus Mod Manager.

Press the Windows + R key to open Run. Type appwiz.cpl and press enter to open Program and features. Select NMM and then click Uninstall.

Now follow the removal process.

Once you remove the previous version of Nexus Mod Manager, you need to download and install the new version. We recommend installing the latest version that has fewer bugs and errors.

Go to the Nexus Mod Manager official GitHub repository website. Scroll down to Assets. Click on the file with extension .exe .

Once the download completes, install the application.

Try Alternative Application

You can find other applications like Mod Organizer 2 or Vortex to manage your game mods. Vortex is an upgraded version of Nexus Mods manager, and like NMM, Vortex is also an open-source mod manager.

If none of the solutions work, you can try switching the application. However, you will need to back up your mods before using a different application entirely.